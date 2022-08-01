The 25 Best Moisturizers for Acne-Prone Skin to Heal, Protect and Soothe Blemishes

Click here to read the full article.

Not all acne-prone skin is created equal. Skin that frequently has blemishes can come in a vast variety of skin types: oily, dry, sensitive, and even happily balanced. But one myth seems to follow those with acne-prone skin no matter the skin type — that they can skip moisturizers altogether.

“Absolutely false,” says Dr. Rachel Maiman , the board-certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical . “In fact, failing to use a moisturizer can exacerbate the problem,” she says. “The reason for this is that the skin possesses feedback mechanisms to maintain homeostasis or balance. When the skin is dehydrated, which can happen to all skin types, even oily, because dehydration is a deficiency of water, not oil, this triggers sebaceous glands to increase their production of oil in an attempt to compensate. In turn, this triggers more acne.”

The trick? Choosing the right moisturizer for your skin type and never skipping the step.

Top Moisturizers for Acne-Prone Skin for 2022

What to Look for in the Best Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin

Acne-prone skin needs moisture. “This is especially true for anyone that has been using stronger active acne ingredients, medications or OTC preparations that can dehydrate the skin and leave it feeling tight and uncomfortable and can exacerbate acne conditions and sensitivity by destabilizing the skin’s natural moisture barrier,” says Heather Hickman, the senior director of education for Dermalogica .

Here are a few key ingredients, labels and formulas to look for when finding the best moisturizer for you.

Oil-free and non-comedogenic: “Acne-prone skin types should always choose an oil-free, non-comedogenic brand, meaning the product is less likely to clog pores and, consequently, is less likely to cause a breakout,” says Dr. Maiman. Most products will even have these phrases labeled on the packaging. “Lightweight, oil-free moisturizers are particularly ideal for oily acne-prone skin types because they hydrate the skin, balance the barrier, and seal and protect against external irritants and dehydration,” says Hickman.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Oil-Control Moisturizer

Best Gel Moisturizer For Acne-Prone Skin

This unique formula is one of Dr. Maiman’s favorite moisturizers for acne-prone skin that is also oily. “This ultra-light formula provides optimal hydration without leaving skin greasy,” says Dr. Maiman. “Oil-absorbing microspheres deliver a powder soft, mattifying finish, while a blend of active ingredients, including niacinamide, work to control sebum production, minimize pores and reduce shine over time. It also contains a botanical oat extract that helps nourish, calm and soothe skin.”

Users also love the oil-absorbing feel of this product: “I can honestly say my skin is MATTE right after use,” reviewed one user. “It’s so soft and light. I’m used to my skin having a greasy look because I’ve been using moisturizers that are too heavy. This is perfect.”







Doctor Rogers Face Lotion

Best Moisturizer for Sensitive Acne-Prone Skin

As the name might hint, Doctor Rogers was created by dermatologist Heather D. Rogers. She’s built a cult following amongst beauty editors for her facial moisturizers, as they hydrate without feeling sticky and sink into skin nearly instantly without ever irritating. Her lightweight Face Lotion is ideal for oily, acne-prone skin because it has a blend of niacinamide (to visibly reduce pores, texture, and irritation), centella asiatica extract (to heal and soothe), and squalane (to hydrate). If you commonly find your skin irritated by acne serums, this lotion is great for you: It’s recognized by the National Eczema Association as suitable for eczema and sensitive skin.







Ren Clean Skincare ClearCalm 3 Replenishing Gel Cream

Best Mattifying Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin

Ren’s Clearcalm Replenishing Gel moisturizer addresses breakouts and excess sebum with natural solutions, including lingonberry and licorice extracts. It’s also designed to calm and soothe tight, irritated skin (often from acne serums) and replenish moisturize without the heaviness.

Users seem to be a fan of the gentle and lightweight gel, too. “I’m actually shocked by how mattifying this cream is for me, even more so than creams and lotions that advertise they are matte-effect,” wrote one reviewer. “I really have noticed that this works to help shrink blemishes overnight and keep oil at bay. It’s probably not the only thing in my routine that is responsible but it’s certainly working with everything…I would definitely recommend it to someone with oily skin. But this might not be moisturizing enough if your skin is dry.”







Avène Cleanance Hydra Soothing Cream

Best Calming Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin

Don’t let the words “rich, nourishing cream” scare you off — this dermatologist-beloved brand is specifically designed for acne-prone skin. Especially the type of skin that has been compromised from harsh, drying acne treatments. This Hydra Soothing Cream minimizes the appearance of redness and irritation, while also imparting much-needed nourishing hydration. The cream is clinically proven to visibly reduce swelling, dryness, and redness within seven days. It has a blend of essential fatty acids to soothe skin, plant triglycerides, which provide instant comfort, and, of course, the brand’s trademarked Avène Thermal Spring Water to soften skin.



This is personally one of my favorite brands and my go-to when recommending products. The price points are outstanding, the products are wonderful for any skin type and this cream pairs perfectly with your harsher treatments, like retinol or acne serums.







Biopelle Tensage Soothing Cream Moisturizer

Best Anti-Aging Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin

“The Tensage Soothing Cream Moisturizer is what many of my patients like because it is soothing, oil-free, contains growth factors to help repair the skin, and also contains a great form of hyaluronic acid to help moisturize and restore the skin barrier,” says board-certified dermatologist Joel L. Cohen .

This non-comedogenic cream heals even the most compromised and reactive skin. And the formula includes SCA Biorepair growth factor, designed to visibly improve signs of aging. So it’s not only ideal for sensitive skin but also for those wanting to address fine lines and wrinkles.







Paula’s Choice Clear Oil-Free Moisturizer

Best Oil-Free Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin

Paula’s Choice is a science-backed brand, creating products that simplify and demystify confusing topics and products. And this Clear Oil-Free Moisturizer is their answer to acne-prone moisturizers. It intentionally doesn’t contain any acne-fighting ingredients. The lightweight formula is designed to be used in tandem alongside blemish treatments. And it was formulated specifically for acne-prone skin to reduce the redness and dryness that often accompanies acne medications. It’s boosted by a handful of antioxidants, ceramides, and hydrators to soothe skin.

“I have tried every moisturizer on the face of the Earth it feels like, and this is the only one that actually moisturizes without breaking me out,” wrote one reviewer. “It doesn’t make my skin more oily and sits under powder makeup nicely. Since it’s a light daily moisturizer, I layer this and then a heavier moisturizer on top if the winter is making my skin extra dry.”







Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentré

Best Lightweight Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin

“The Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentré is another moisturizer that I really love for acne-prone skin,” says Dr. Idriss. “It is super lightweight so I like to use it as a primer under makeup in the summertime.” This iconic French pharmacy staple has been used to hydrate and nourish since 1950. The Lait Crème Concentré is so popular that one is sold every 10 seconds all over the world. Rich in vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids, the lotion comforts and balances, making it ideal for dry skin.







ClearStem Skincare HydraGlow Stem Cell Moisturizer

Best Moisturizer for Dry Acne-Prone Skin

All skin benefits from a moisturizer — even acne-prone skin, notes Danielle Gronich, a clinical esthetician, acne specialist, and co-founder of ClearStem Skincare . “If you have acne, you may be afraid of moisturizer because most of them have pore-clogging fillers, which cause more acne,” she says. “But when you find one specifically made without these ingredients, you’ll see that a great moisturizer helps the skin heal faster.”

She notes that the brand’s HydraGlow complex works with your natural skin barrier so it can seal and lock in moisture, keeping your skin soft and healthy. “Think of it as infusing your cells with hydration and nutrients, giving your skin that plump, bouncy glow,” she says.

HydraGlow is specifically designed for those with acne-prone skin, as it regenerates the skin with bakuchiol (a natural, foolproof alternative to retinol), squalane, and plant stem cells. “The moisturizer is rich and luxurious but does NOT leave your skin feeling greasy,” wrote one reviewer. “I love that my skin can still breathe after I’ve applied it.”







EltaMD Skin Recovery Light Moisturizer

Best Hydrating Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin

EltaMD is the number one dermatologist-recommended sunscreen brand, yet their skincare line is equally beloved by experts. This gentle lotion absorbs instantly, making it a fab hydrator for hot, humid summer days. The super-packed moisturizer has squalane, sodium hyaluronate (a more potent version of hyaluronic acid), and French seawater (rich in minerals for water retention). While nothing in the formula is designed to fight acne, the ingredients will support your overall barrier and natural hydration levels, making it ideal to pair with a dedicated acne serum, if desired.

“I love how well this absorbs into the skin and gives me the perfect amount of moisture without being thick under my makeup and sunscreen,” wrote a reviewer.







Naturopathica Rosemary & Salicylic Acid Acne Clearing Moisturizing

Best Natural Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin

This creamy moisturizer harnesses purifying rosemary essential oil, maximum-strength salicylic acid, and skin-perfecting bixa orellana seed powder. It’s great for all skin types, but especially ideal for blemish-prone skin due to its powerful and penetrating BHAs. “This is my first purchase of this lotion but, oh my, the results started to appear about 1-2 weeks after using,” wrote a reviewer. “My skin has looked clearer and more even. Most moisturizers that are fit for acne-prone skin can be drying but not this one! Highly moisturizing while also doing what it says!”







Aveeno Calm and Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer

Best Drugstore Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin

“My favorite moisturizer for acne-prone skin is the Aveeno Calm and Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer ,” says Dr. Idriss. “It is a gel formula, glycerin-based and non-inflammatory, so your skin will most likely react better to it.” The soothing, hydrating, and nourishing gel lotion has been proven to moisturize for up to 24 hours. It’s the perfect everyday lotion to massage onto skin after acne treatments.

“I’ve been using this moisturizer for about 2 months because I needed something hydrating in the morning that wouldn’t clog my pores and make me look greasy,” wrote one reviewer. “This moisturizer is perfect and applies so nice, it is light and didn’t make me break out. Perfect for light hydration!”







La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer with SPF

Best Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin with SPF

“A great product that combines moisturizer with an SPF is the La Roche-Posay Double Repair Face Moisturizer ,” says Dr. Idriss. “It soaks into the skin really nicely without leaving behind a sticky residue or white cast.” When experiencing an acne breakout, you might be tempted to skip sunscreen altogether, but sun exposure can cause more irritation, leading to further breakouts. SPF is necessary, but yes, some are designed with irritating products that can flare up blemishes.

This moisturizer with broad-spectrum UVA/UVB 30 protection is dermatologist-recommended and not only helpful for acne-prone skin, but helps to restore and repair skin. “I was searching for a moisturizer that would work with Retin-A and came across this,” wrote one reviewer. “Great price point. No heavy scent and [my] face actually feels moisturized. I will definitely add it to my daily routine.”







Urban Skin Rx HydraBalance Brightening Moisture Infusion

Best Nighttime Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin

The HydraBalance Brightening Moisture Infusion has a featherweight feel, but it’s also very moisturizing. This easy-to-use moisturizer has a plush, water-to-cream texture, designed to melt into the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, making it ideal to pair with commonly irritating acne ingredients. Roff prefers using a water-based and non-comedogenic moisturizer in the evening and recommends using this HydraBalance lotion, especially for those acne-prone patients.







Image Skincare Clear Cell Clarifying Repair Crème

Best Moisturizer For Oily Acne-Prone Skin

This gel moisturizer works almost like an acne serum because it features bakuchiol to help with surface exfoliation and salicylic acid to treat acne, yet it’s balanced with ceramides and squalane for hydration. Together the ingredients combine to make a multi-action lotion that reduces the appearance of acne, as well as minimizes skin discoloration, and clarifies pores.

And reviewers seem to have success, no matter their age: “My 14-year-old son uses this and we notice that it is a gentle moisturizer and it clears breakouts on what seems to be hormonal breakouts on his forehead,” wrote one reviewer. “Highly recommend. Not drying at all. Very effective.”







111SKIN Y Theorem Day Cream Light

Best Morning Moisturizer For Acne-Prone Skin

“The best moisturizer for acne-prone skin is one that is lightweight with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide that help decrease inflammation associated with acne, acne treatments, and acne-prone skin,” says Dr. Yannis Alexandrides , the triple-board certified surgical director of 111 Harley St. in London, and the co-founder of 111SKIN. He recommends his Y Theorem Day Cream Light with hyaluronic acid and antioxidants to protect the skin from inflammation.

The Day Cream has all the benefits of the beloved Y Theorem Day Cream NAC Y² but is updated to be lighter for oily and combination skin. What makes the moisturizer so useful is the light, protective barrier that shields the skin from environmental aggressors, keeping skin hydrated and calm. “This light moisturizer is great for my oily skin,” reviewed one user. “It goes on like silk and gives my face a beautiful glow. It provides plenty of hydration without the heaviness that can cause clogged pores and breakouts.”







Renée Rouleau Skin Recovery Lotion

Best Moisturizer for Reactive Acne-Prone Skin

No one has built a career of fighting acne like Renée Rouleau . The Austin-based esthetician has been perfecting the skin for her clients for over 30 years. Her Skin Recovery Lotion is particularly unique because it’s formulated for highly sensitive, acne-prone skin. The unique combination of irritable, yet acne-prone is too often overlooked. The lotion features water-binding ingredients, which address dehydration and redness caused by harsh acne treatments. It’s the ideal moisturizer to pair with your existing acne treatment, because it calms and soothes, helping skin to ease sensitivity triggers.

“I absolutely love this product,” wrote one reviewer. “I hate using any kind of moisturizer because they all seem to cause more oil production in my oily areas and do not fully moisturize my dry, irritated areas. This works in all areas! It lightly moisturizes my t-zone, and my dry irritated areas are completely soft without any flaking. I hardly ever have to reapply and do not get excessive oil in my t-zone. I use it daily and it is great under my makeup!”







Pai Skincare The Pioneer Geranium & Thistle Mattifying Moisturizer

Best Moisturizer for Combination Acne-Prone Skin

Pai Skincare was created by Sarah Brown after she developed severe hypersensitivity and acne. She couldn’t find a product or brand to heal her irritation, so she created her own. It’s gentle enough for sensitive skin, light enough to minimize acne and excessive oil, and hydrating enough to moisturize without triggering oiliness.

Users note its incredible light and non-greasy texture, which can mattify complexions all day long. “Truly one of the best, if not the best moisturizer I have ever tested,” wrote one user. “My skin is not shiny anymore during the day. The feeling you have after applying it, is so, so great, and lasts throughout the day! I am in love.”







Dr. Jart+ Teatreement Moisturizer

Best Moisturizer for Cystic Acne

Dr. Jart’s Teatreement was designed to target acne spots while keeping the rest of skin calm. It has encapsulated salicylic acid to zero in on blemishes and excess oil while leaving the surrounding skin unbothered. Pairing with clarifying tea tree extract with nourishing aloe vera and Roman chamomile flower extract, the formula is simultaneously active and calming.

Most users note that the ultra-lightweight lotion is great, but it might need another lotion atop it for an extra dose of hydration, especially for drier spots. “Love it for my oily/sensitive skin,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s a thin gel-lotion hybrid. I use it alongside a moisturizing toner. This moisturizer works best when it is not a stand alone product. Def add a cream or oil over this if you have dry skin. One of the only lotions that helps my oily skin during the daytime.”







Osea Malibu Blemish Balm

Best Moisturizer for Blackheads

Users love this sheer lotion, which is packed with three synergistic and acne-fighting essential oils: tea tree, juniper, and thyme. The trio clarifies skin, helping to minimize the appearance of blemishes, as well as irritations. And the nutrient-rich seaweed, which is Osea Malibu’s signature staple, provides a much-needed dose of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids.

“​I really like this and I don’t know how I lived without it,” wrote one reviewer. “I’m 29, have combo skin, and still struggle with random breakouts, hormonal acne, blackheads, and white heads. While this hasn’t solved all of that completely, worn over a serum and before my day or night oil I feel like this stuff has some antibacterial/anti-inflammatory properties that have reduced the number and severity of freakouts that my skin used to have.”







Eadem Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer

Best Moisturizer for BIPOC Acne-Prone Skin

Eadem was founded by two women of color, the products are made by women of color chemists, vetted by women of color dermatologists, and then tested on a variety of different skin shades and types — resulting in products that are not only more inclusive and reparative, but are specifically designed to meet BIPOC skin needs.

Cloud Cushion has a light, almost bouncy texture, but don’t let the airiness fool you. Their proprietary Smart Melanin Technology was designed to prevent the appearance of dark spots and melasma, whilt the fragrance-free formula sinks right in, revealing velvety, bouncy skin. Beyond preventing dark spots, the lotion is great for acne-prone skin because it strengthens your skin barrier, which is particularly important as a damaged skin barrier can lead to dehydration, uneven skin tone, and acne.

Even Dr. Idriss is a fan . “This one is loaded with ceramides and peptides,” she notes. “It has some nice anti-inflammatory action as well, which works hand-in-hand with the ceramides to restore your skin barrier.”







The Nue Co. Barrier Culture Moisturizer

Best Moisturizer to Improve Texture for Acne-Prone Skin

This supplement and skincare brand is dedicated to healing the skin from the inside out and this moisturizer addresses the skin’s barrier, as well as the microbiome. They’ve discovered a way to utilize prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics in skincare to achieve skin harmony — aka less acne, irritation, redness, and dehydration.

“I never write reviews, but this product is just so good I had to write one,” wrote one reviewer. “It truly improves the texture of my skin, and somehow makes me look healthier.”







ReVive Moisturizing Renewal Lotion

Best Brightening Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin

ReVive’s new Moisturizing Renewal Lotion takes acne prevention one step further to reduce blemishes and brighten skin. The formula includes a few clever additions, including time-released glycolic and polyhydroxy acids to curb acne gently, as well as the brand’s signature Bio-Renewal Peptide for anti-aging properties.

It also includes a few more key ingredients, too, like green tea extract for soothing and licorice root for brightening. In an independent study, testers felt their skin looked more clear, brighter, and smoother after four weeks of use. “I’ve tried a LOT of skincare products,” wrote one reviewer. “This one actually works…smooths, brightens, and hydrates. You can feel this product working from the inside out to transform your skin — it has changed the complexion of my skin in the last couple months since I started using it and I’ll be sticking to it.”







E.l.f. Cosmetics Blemish Breakthrough Acne Calming Water Cream

Best Budget Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin

This newly launched E.l.f. moisturizer feels light as air, thanks to the water-based formula, but works hard to reduce current acne, as well as prevent new blemishes and control excess oil — all at a killer $12 pricepoint. The dermatologist-developed Blemish Breakthrough Acne Calming Water Cream is boosted with acne-fighting ingredients, like salicylic acid, zinc PCA, niacinamide, and tranexamic acid. Freel free to use both morning and night to treat and prevent blemishes, as well as hydrate and balance skin.

“This is a good lightweight moisture for oily acne-prone skin,” wrote a reviewer. “I thoroughly enjoyed using this when my skin was breaking out. It also helped brighten my skin tone.”







Dermalogica Oil-Free Matte SPF 30

Best Dermatologist-Recommended Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin

If you’re looking for a moisturizer that can do it all, Hickman suggests trying this Dermalogica option, which features zinc gluconate (great at curbing acne), caffeine, niacinamide, biotin, and yeast extract. Not only will it aid breakout-prone skin, but the formula also helps to support the overall health of skin, she says. Impressively, the moisturizer is also designed to provide an all-day matte finish, preventing shine without any powdery residue. If that wasn’t enough, it also has broad-spectrum SPF 30.

“This stuff is amazing,” wrote one reviewer. “Especially if you have oily, shiny, congested skin. It does a brilliant job at providing effective, light, sheer SPF protection while giving your skin this matted yet almost glowing appearance. And it will not clog your pores. I will definitely be purchasing this again.”







The Best Way to Apply Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin

You’ve now got the knowledge, and perhaps the products, here’s the correct order to apply your skincare, all in the name of preventing further acne breakouts.

Wash your hands: “Always wash your hands before starting your skincare routine,” notes Rachel Roff , a celebrity esthetician and the founder and CEO of Urban Skin Rx . You don’t want to potentially add bacteria from your hands onto your face. Once that’s done, start cleansing the face. Cleanse : Thoroughly washing your face is extremely important, especially for acne-prone skin. A double cleanse — first using an oil-based cleanser on dry skin (then slowly incorporating water to make it a milky cleanser), rinsing the skin with water, and then using a second water-based cleanser and washing for at least 30 seconds — is great for the evening to ensure you remove every last trace of dirt, makeup, and sunscreen. A quick wash with a gentle cleanser is all that’s needed for the morning. Tone : The key to using skincare products in the correct order (so you can get the benefits of each product) is layering thinnest to thickest. This means using a toner or essence after cleansing. It is absolutely an optional step, although some experts swear by this, even if it’s just a gentle facial spray, like Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray , which has hypochlorous acid to soothe and reset skin. You might be tempted to grab a harsh, alcohol-based toner, but don’t. Often these types of toners, like witch hazel, can be stripping and unnecessarily irritating to skin. Serum : If using a serum or acne treatment, check the recommended usage. Many acne-focused ingredients have specific time usage, like retinol, which is best used at night, after cleansing and on dry skin. Other products, like salicylic acid or niacinamide-based serums can be used morning or night. Moisturizer : Moisturize both morning and night and only use the recommended amount of moisturizer — more is not more when it comes to skincare. Usually, this means a pea-sized amount, patting it onto skin in an upward motion. Hickman prefers a patting motion to prevent removing the serum underneath and tugging at skin. You can always add more moisturizer if needed, but start with a smaller amount and build up. And don’t forget your neck and decolletage. SPF : Use sunscreen every day, no matter what. There are a vast array of great options available wherever you like to grab your skincare — whether that be at the drugstore or luxury department stores. And many are geared towards acne-prone skin now.

Meet the Experts



Meet the Author

Kristin Limoges is a New York-based beauty and wellness freelance editor. Previously, she created the beauty and wellness vertical for Domino Magazine where she served as the lifestyle editor for both print and digital content. In addition to all things beauty, she also covers travel and wellness. She can usually be found hair masking, face masking, and body masking simultaneously in her Chinatown apartment.