Scammers target Illinois National Guard members

2 days of discounted carnival rides at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, August 16 all carnival rides at the Illinois State Fair will be $2. Tuesday is not the only day for $2 ride tickets. On August 11, the opening day of the fair, the tradition of $2 rides will continue. “We are always looking...
July was a five-year high for stranded drivers across the Show-Me State
AAA reported a five-year July high for stranded drivers in Missouri. Their crews responded to 43,429 stranded drivers in the month of July alone, according to a press release. AAA spokesperson for the St. Louis Regional Headquarters, Nick Chabarria said 40% of issues dealt with car batteries and tires. He...
Illinois' school supplies tax break begins Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The state sales tax on school supplies will drop 5%, from 6.25% to 1.25% for the tax holiday. Though how much are you actually saving?. "I mean, you've always got school clothes, you know, required shoes for gym class. We got registration fees, sports," said local parent Isaiah Rodriguez when discussing how many costs he faces when his children return to school.
Illinois launches Manufacturing Matters tour
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new tour launched on Wednesday is highlighting manufacturing in Illinois. The Illinois Manufacturers' Association is holding a statewide tour that will show off the economic impact manufacturing has on Illinois. The tour will visit factories and universities. Manufacturing employs over 600,000 people and makes...
Back to school sales tax holiday for the Heartland this weekend
With school starting back up soon, state revenue departments want to help families who might be struggling with purchasing school supplies. This is done through sales tax holidays that exempt certain items from the state's sales tax, and Missouri and Iowa are both holding theirs this weekend. The state of...
Governor Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff until midnight on August 5, 2022 in honor and remembrance of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski of Indiana. Representative Walorski died in a car accident on Wednesday, August 3, 2022,...
$1.33B Mega Millions prize still unclaimed
CHICAGO (WICS) — It has almost been a week since the third highest Mega Millions ticket has been sold in Illinois and the ticket is still unclaimed. "For a prize of this magnitude, it's not unusual for the winner to take a while to claim," said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays. "I'm sure they're going through a range of emotions. We will work closely with the winner to respect any wishes for privacy, and support them in any way we can to provide a positive winning experience."
Governor Parson scheduled to address Missouri Drought Assessment Committee
Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to address the Missouri Drought Assessment Committee’s first meeting Thursday morning. The committee’s meeting was prompted by Gov. Parson declaring a drought alert for 53 of the state’s most southern counties. The Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin said there are...
Dangerous heat hits this weekend
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Summer is not done, yet. Brace yourself for feels-like temperatures in 100s this weekend. A heat advisory is in effect on Saturday until 8 p.m. with the heat index values up to 105 in portions of west central Illinois, northeast Missouri, and southeast Iowa. We...
Mental health is one of the main causes of death among pregnant women in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) published its multi-year maternal mortality report on Monday, August 1, 2022. The report analyzes the deaths of pregnant women due to complications over a three-year span. The study showed women on Medicaid are eight times more likely...
Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine win primaries, now seek Missouri's open Senate seat
Trudy Busch Valentine and Attorney General Eric Schmitt will be facing off on the November ballot, as they both look to grab Missouri’s open Senate seat. Unofficial polls show Schmitt took almost 50% of votes in Tuesday’s primary election. Busch Valentine topped fellow candidate Lucas Kunce in the...
Professor: Voters backed school choice because they 'don't know how to read' complex proposal
AUSTIN, TEXAS (TND) — A professor at Stephen F. Austin State University said Thursday that Texas Republicans only voted in support of school choice because they don’t understand the “convoluted language” of a state ballot proposition on the issue. The remark came after school choice advocate...
