ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Scammers target Illinois National Guard members

By WRSP/WICS Staff
khqa.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on khqa.com

Comments / 0

Related
khqa.com

2 days of discounted carnival rides at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, August 16 all carnival rides at the Illinois State Fair will be $2. Tuesday is not the only day for $2 ride tickets. On August 11, the opening day of the fair, the tradition of $2 rides will continue. “We are always looking...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

July was a five-year high for stranded drivers across the Show-Me State

AAA reported a five-year July high for stranded drivers in Missouri. Their crews responded to 43,429 stranded drivers in the month of July alone, according to a press release. AAA spokesperson for the St. Louis Regional Headquarters, Nick Chabarria said 40% of issues dealt with car batteries and tires. He...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Illinois' school supplies tax break begins Friday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The state sales tax on school supplies will drop 5%, from 6.25% to 1.25% for the tax holiday. Though how much are you actually saving?. "I mean, you've always got school clothes, you know, required shoes for gym class. We got registration fees, sports," said local parent Isaiah Rodriguez when discussing how many costs he faces when his children return to school.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois launches Manufacturing Matters tour

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new tour launched on Wednesday is highlighting manufacturing in Illinois. The Illinois Manufacturers' Association is holding a statewide tour that will show off the economic impact manufacturing has on Illinois. The tour will visit factories and universities. Manufacturing employs over 600,000 people and makes...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
khqa.com

Back to school sales tax holiday for the Heartland this weekend

With school starting back up soon, state revenue departments want to help families who might be struggling with purchasing school supplies. This is done through sales tax holidays that exempt certain items from the state's sales tax, and Missouri and Iowa are both holding theirs this weekend. The state of...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

$1.33B Mega Millions prize still unclaimed

CHICAGO (WICS) — It has almost been a week since the third highest Mega Millions ticket has been sold in Illinois and the ticket is still unclaimed. "For a prize of this magnitude, it's not unusual for the winner to take a while to claim," said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays. "I'm sure they're going through a range of emotions. We will work closely with the winner to respect any wishes for privacy, and support them in any way we can to provide a positive winning experience."
DES PLAINES, IL
khqa.com

Governor Parson scheduled to address Missouri Drought Assessment Committee

Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to address the Missouri Drought Assessment Committee’s first meeting Thursday morning. The committee’s meeting was prompted by Gov. Parson declaring a drought alert for 53 of the state’s most southern counties. The Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin said there are...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Guard#Scammers#Dependents
khqa.com

Dangerous heat hits this weekend

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Summer is not done, yet. Brace yourself for feels-like temperatures in 100s this weekend. A heat advisory is in effect on Saturday until 8 p.m. with the heat index values up to 105 in portions of west central Illinois, northeast Missouri, and southeast Iowa. We...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy