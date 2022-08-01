19-year-old charged in connection with dating app armed robberies

Read on wsbt.com
Man charged in armed robbery, death of Elkhart man
Man charged in armed robbery, death of Elkhart man. A South Bend man faces murder and robbery charges for his alleged role in the death of an Elkhart man in February. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against Cecil Huston, 32, today. Yesterday, U.S. Marshals apprehended Huston...
South Bend Police search for missing man, last seen on July 15th
The 53-year-old was last seen near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard on July 15, but his disappearance was just recently reported to the South Bend Policed Department. Davie is 6'1", 240 lbs. and has gray hair, a goatee and brown eyes. If you have any information on Kevin Davie's whereabouts,...
Friends and co-workers remember Edith Schmucker after deadly crash
Edith Schmucker of Nappanee was killed in a crash on S.R. 19 in Elkhart County on Wednesday. The same crash that killed Congresswoman Walorski, along with two staff members. Friends and co-workers are sharing their memories of Schmucker. WSBT 22 visited Miller’s Merry Manor in Wakarusa where Schmucker worked. After...
17-year-old dead after tree limb struck vehicle in Cass County, Michigan
Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports his office investigated a single vehicle fatal crash at Peavine St and California Rd, Pokagon Twp., of Cass County, Michigan, around 4:30 p.m. The driver, Landen Taggart, 17, of Dowagiac, MI was travelling westbound on Peavine Street when a large tree limb fell on the...
Elkhart County crash victims honored at vigil
Rejoicing in song, prayer and remembering the lives of State Representative Jackie Walorski and three others killed in a car accident. There wasn’t a dry eye at tonight’s vigil at Jimtown High School. The families of the victims thanked the community for their support. Jackie’s husband Dean talked...
Bicyclist hit & killed by train in Goshen
A man is dead after he was hit by a train, while riding a bike, Wednesday morning in Goshen. Police say it happened around 7:30 at the Lincoln Avenue crossing. This is just east of U.S. 33. Police are working to notify his family and have not released his name...
2 dead after plane crashes in Michigan, police say
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WWMT) — A plane crashed in Michigan on Tuesday, killing both people on board, police said. The two people were pilots who were out training together. They were expected to be out flying for an hour or two, according to police. Calls started yesterday," Sgt. Kyle...
Elkhart Salvation Army holds back-to-school backpack giveaway
Summer vacation is nearing its end, which means back to school shopping is in full swing. For some, this creates a financial burden they might not be able to afford. Inflation and high gas prices are forcing some families to make tough decisions on their kids' school supplies. The Elkhart...
Jackie Walorski and staff visiting Warsaw before crash occurred
Jackie Walorski and two of her staff members had been in Warsaw earlier in the morning, before the crash, visiting the orthopedic capital of the world. Mayor Joe Thallemer (R-Warsaw) was one of the last few people to speak with Walorski. He says she made a visit to learn more...
Goshen students back with new three-tier bus schedule
Goshen — The main goal is to keep schools in their own busing category, which will help the current bus driver shortage. To do this, school start times have changed. Goshen Elementary now starts at 7:30, Goshen Intermediate Schools at 8:15, and junior high and high school students on the third tier, start at 9 in the morning.
Market Basket: PaddyShack Ice Cream moves into new location
When PaddyShack Ice Cream moved into their own space earlier this year, owners of Yummy Pizza decided to open their own cafe in the open space. Located along State Road 23 and open at the same time as the pizzeria, the new cafe offers breakfast and lunch sandwiches, pastries and specialty drinks such as espresso coffees and smoothies.
Operation Education: Mishawaka monitors summer learning loss
In one week, Mishawaka students will head back to the classroom. Teachers will be evaluating how much knowledge students lost over the summer break. What they've learned lines up with what the national research shows: Students lose some of their school year gains in math and reading during summer break.
Anchored by veteran O-Line, Mishawaka eyes sectional title in 2023
MISHAWAKA — Keith Kinder has plenty of reasons to smile as he looks over football practice at Mishawaka's Steele Stadium. Entering his 5th season as the Cavemen head coach, Kinder may have his deepest team. "Our kids worked hard in the summer. It's probably as strong of a group...
Romison Saint-Louis Prepares For First Season As Elkhart Head Football Coach
When Josh Shattuck announced he was moving on from being Elkhart's head football coach back in March, it was perfect timing for the then head coach of Peru football. Romison Saint-Louis is no stranger to the Elkhart football scene. He had previously been considered, but rejected for the head coaching...
SB Clay Colonials ramping up to get in the win column
CLAY TOWNSHIP — The South Bend Clay Colonials have a 1-18 record over the last two seasons under head coach Darius Mitchell. Now, Clay is ramping up their efforts to get in the win column. With a group of returning players on both sides of the ball, The Colonials...
Freeman: Irish Should Expect Intense Practices
It's the beginning of not only of a new season at Notre Dame, but a new era as well. The first practice of the season for the Fighting Irish, also marks the start of Marcus Freeman's first season under the Golden Dome. And day one was marked by pace, intensity...
