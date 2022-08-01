ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

AVAILABLE NOW: Menu Flip Book for Alexandria Restaurant Week, Starting Aug. 19

By Kevin Dauray
 4 days ago
thezebra.org

Donors Needed for Blood Drive at Fire Works Pizza in Arlington August 8

ARLINGTON, VA – On Monday, August 8 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., Fire Works American Pizzeria and Bar is hosting a blood drive. Located in Courthouse Plaza II, the restaurant is working with INOVA Blood Donor Services. The INOVA Bloodmobile will be located in front of Fire Works (2350 Clarendon Blvd.), near the intersection of Clarendon Boulevard and North Adams Street. Make your lifesaving appointment today!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
thezebra.org

First Thursday Postponed Due To Weather, Rescheduled for August 11

ALEXANDRIA, VA –First Thursday: Aloha Thursday takes place on Thursday, August 11 from 6pm to dusk along Mount Vernon Avenue in Del Ray. Wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt and join this street festival featuring live music, themed activities, and more. The event is free and open to all. Special thanks to The Tiki Bar for sponsoring this month’s First Thursday!
ALEXANDRIA, VA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store

Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Chesapeake’s Bounty Decides Not To Close North Beach Location

NORTH BEACH, Md. — Despite discussions and rumors circulating across social media platforms, the Chesapeake’s Bounty in North Beach, Maryland, will remain open to the delight of many in the community. The rumors of the popular small grocery store closing its doors on January 1st, 2023, have been...
NORTH BEACH, MD
wfmd.com

Progress Is Being Made For Downtown Frederick Hotel And Conference Center

Mayor O’Connor said the project is on the front burner. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Creation of the downtown Frederick hotel and conference center is back in focus. Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor joined WFMD’s Morning News Express on Tuesday and said progress is currently being made, and more steps will be taken in the coming months.
FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

Four Restaurants Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Three Do Not

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at seven restaurants in St. Mary’s County. Four of the restaurants were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage cadet for...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
royalexaminer.com

Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning

A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Bay Weekly

Largest Crab Feast in the World Returns

It’s back! Often billed as the largest crab feast in the world, the 77th annual Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5, come rain or shine, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The traditional format of the event took a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic but the club did sell crabs-to-go. This year, the event returns to in-person dining.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NewsBreak
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Town of La Plata to Install Four-Way Stop at Intersection of St. Mary’s Avenue and Glen Albin Road

La Plata, Md. – Following a recent traffic safety study, the Town of La Plata plans to install a four-way stop at the intersection of St. Mary’s Avenue and Glen Albin Road. Work is expected to begin on Thursday, August 25, 2022, and conclude in approximately one day (weather permitting). The Town contracted Mead & Hunt, Inc. […]
LA PLATA, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration

EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
Bay Net

Father And Son Found Deceased After Swimming In The Potomac River

COBB ISLAND, Md. – Yesterday evening a father and son were reportedly missing after going out in the Potomac River from Swan Point. The child was found deceased last night. Search teams continued this morning and located the father, deceased. Continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk...
COBB ISLAND, MD
rockvillenights.com

Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland

The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

