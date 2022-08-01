AVAILABLE NOW: Menu Flip Book for Alexandria Restaurant Week, Starting Aug. 19

Read on thezebra.org
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
thezebra.org
Donors Needed for Blood Drive at Fire Works Pizza in Arlington August 8
ARLINGTON, VA – On Monday, August 8 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., Fire Works American Pizzeria and Bar is hosting a blood drive. Located in Courthouse Plaza II, the restaurant is working with INOVA Blood Donor Services. The INOVA Bloodmobile will be located in front of Fire Works (2350 Clarendon Blvd.), near the intersection of Clarendon Boulevard and North Adams Street. Make your lifesaving appointment today!
thezebra.org
First Thursday Postponed Due To Weather, Rescheduled for August 11
ALEXANDRIA, VA –First Thursday: Aloha Thursday takes place on Thursday, August 11 from 6pm to dusk along Mount Vernon Avenue in Del Ray. Wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt and join this street festival featuring live music, themed activities, and more. The event is free and open to all. Special thanks to The Tiki Bar for sponsoring this month’s First Thursday!
thezebra.org
Land Use Lawyer Cathy Puskar Named Alexandria’s 2022 Business Leader of the Year
ALEXANDRIA, VA – “The Chamber ALX is thrilled to announce Cathy Puskar as the 2022 Business Leader of the Year” was the morning headline of a breaking news email released by the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce. M. Catharine Puskar is a shareholder in the law firm of...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
Bay Net
Chesapeake’s Bounty Decides Not To Close North Beach Location
NORTH BEACH, Md. — Despite discussions and rumors circulating across social media platforms, the Chesapeake’s Bounty in North Beach, Maryland, will remain open to the delight of many in the community. The rumors of the popular small grocery store closing its doors on January 1st, 2023, have been...
WJLA
Father loses son's Crocs shoe during hike in Silver Spring, makes Twitter plea for return
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7NEWS) — Calling all good Samaritans! There is a tiny Crocs shoe left behind in Silver Spring, Md. that needs to be returned to its rightful owner. Jonah Furman posted a tweet on Wednesday in hopes the child's shoe might be returned to his son. The shoe was lost somewhere between Montgomery Hills Park and Getty Park, Furman tweeted.
wfmd.com
Progress Is Being Made For Downtown Frederick Hotel And Conference Center
Mayor O’Connor said the project is on the front burner. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Creation of the downtown Frederick hotel and conference center is back in focus. Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor joined WFMD’s Morning News Express on Tuesday and said progress is currently being made, and more steps will be taken in the coming months.
Bay Net
Four Restaurants Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Three Do Not
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at seven restaurants in St. Mary’s County. Four of the restaurants were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage cadet for...
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
fox5dc.com
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
Bay Weekly
Largest Crab Feast in the World Returns
It’s back! Often billed as the largest crab feast in the world, the 77th annual Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5, come rain or shine, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The traditional format of the event took a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic but the club did sell crabs-to-go. This year, the event returns to in-person dining.
Birds of prey find Md. mall parking lot as an unlikely ‘alternative’ home
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Fresh seafood is on special this summer at the Westfield Annapolis Mall. As many shoppers and diners have noticed in recent weeks, a pair of osprey are raising a chick on a lighting fixture outside the former Macaroni Grill, near the intersection of Generals Highway and Bestgate Road.
WJLA
Md. beach partially closes after fragments with possible explosive residue wash up: NPS
BERLIN, Md. (7News) — The North Beach swimming area at the Maryland unit of Assateague Island National Seashore is partially closed after the discovery of at least seven pieces of military munitions debris on the beach over the last two weeks, according to the National Park Service. Most of...
Town of La Plata to Install Four-Way Stop at Intersection of St. Mary’s Avenue and Glen Albin Road
La Plata, Md. – Following a recent traffic safety study, the Town of La Plata plans to install a four-way stop at the intersection of St. Mary’s Avenue and Glen Albin Road. Work is expected to begin on Thursday, August 25, 2022, and conclude in approximately one day (weather permitting). The Town contracted Mead & Hunt, Inc. […]
'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration
EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
Bay Net
Father And Son Found Deceased After Swimming In The Potomac River
COBB ISLAND, Md. – Yesterday evening a father and son were reportedly missing after going out in the Potomac River from Swan Point. The child was found deceased last night. Search teams continued this morning and located the father, deceased. Continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk...
foxbaltimore.com
Almost 60 cars still trapped after Inner Harbor parking garage collapse
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Almost 60 cars are still trapped inside an Inner Harbor parking garage that partially collapsed on July 15 and the owners are losing patience with the garage's owner. The ramps of the garage at 1 East Pratt Street gave way around 10 a.m. on July 15....
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
August 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
During the month of July Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 64 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.
Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland
The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
