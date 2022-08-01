ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Florida Woman Charged In Scheme To Defraud Senior Citizens At Assisted Living Facility

By Jake Grissom
 4 days ago

A Florida woman has been arrested and charged with a scheme to defraud senior citizens at an assisted living facility.

On June 22, 2022, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of fraud. Detectives from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office General Assignment Section started investigating the cases and discovered a common link between the reports, which was the Market Street Assisted Living Facility in Palm Coast.

Detectives retrieved surveillance videos from multiple locations and identified the suspect as a white female. Detectives were then able to identify the suspect as a former Market Street employee, Tina Marie Teixeira.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9Nap_0h0kcTgM00
Tina Marie Teixeira

Teixeira used her position to steal personal information from people who she was entrusted to assist. With this information, Teixeira fraudulently charged over $5,000 to the victim’s credit/debit cards.

Teixeira also attempted numerous other transactions and attempted to cash a stolen check but the banks were able to identify the fraud and declined the transactions.

On July 28, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for Tina Marie Teixeira for three counts of Fraudulently using Personal Identification Information of a person 60 years or older, two counts of Grand Theft over $750 under $5,000, and one count of Petit Theft over 100.

“This was great work by our Detectives by following up on every lead and identifying this thief who was preying on numerous seniors,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This criminal used her position to rip off these vulnerable seniors and she is where she belongs, in the Green Roof Inn.”

On July 28, 2022, Teixeira turned herself in with a $21,000 bond. She is currently incarcerated and is held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility awaiting trial.

