(Farmington) It’s the end of an era. After nearly 50 years of making and selling pizzas, Dan Combs is no longer “Dan Dan the Pizza Man.” Combs has sold both of his Little Caesar locations in Farmington and Desloge. Dan was our guest on the radio this week and he told us that it was kind of surprising that he got into the pizza business in the first place.

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO