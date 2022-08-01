Read on www.mymoinfo.com
Farmington Volleyball Preview
(Farmington) The Farmington volleyball team has dominated its district for decades, but was also stopped in the first round of the state playoffs for decades. Last year the 25-6-1 Knights broke through with a sectional round win. Coach Haley Baker says they are using that success as momentum for this season…
Class 2 Defensive Player Of The Year Anna Gremaud To Play Soccer At Mineral Area College
(Park Hills) The reigning Class 2 girls’ soccer Defensive Player of the Year will play for Mineral Area College the next two seasons. Anna Gremaud was a vital piece for the Perryville Pirates over the last four years, and she’s excited to play with some former teammates at the collegiate level.
Cardinals fans upset after storm cancels game
St. Louis Cardinals canceled their game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday due to severe weather leaving many fans upset.
Flat River Band Having Success on Country Music Chart This Year
(Farmington) J-98 and The Turnbough Special welcomed home the Flat River Band Thursday. They have been seeing success this year with their latest E.P. titled “Sights and Sounds”. The band is made of the three Sitze brothers, Chad, Andy and Dennijo who grew up in Madison County. The...
Edith “Lucy” Louise Johnston — Service 8/5/22 2 P.M.
Edith “Lucy” Louise Johnston of Hillsboro passed away Tuesday, August 2nd, she was 86 years old. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon, August 5th, at 2 at Sandy Baptist Church in Hillsboro. The burial will be in Sandy Baptist Church Cemetery in Hillsboro. The visitation for Lucy...
Scot Joseph McCreary — Service 8/5/22 10 A.M.
Scot Joseph McCreary of Hillsboro passed away Monday (8/1), he was 61 years old. The funeral service will be Friday (8/5) morning at 10 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. The visitation for Scot McCreary will be Thursday (8/4) evening from 4 until 8 at the Robert...
Sherra DeeAnn Jenkins – Service 8/6/22 At 11 A.M.
Sherra DeeAnn Jenkins of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 79. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 11 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Cool Spring Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation for Sherra Jenkins is Saturday morning at 10 at the chapel in Farmington.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Dan Dan The Pizza Man Retires
(Farmington) It’s the end of an era. After nearly 50 years of making and selling pizzas, Dan Combs is no longer “Dan Dan the Pizza Man.” Combs has sold both of his Little Caesar locations in Farmington and Desloge. Dan was our guest on the radio this week and he told us that it was kind of surprising that he got into the pizza business in the first place.
Paula’s Playground in Park Hills to be Dedicated Sunday
(Park Hills) A new playground in Park Hills, named in memory of a former city employee, will have it’s dedication ceremony on Sunday. Tamara Coleman is the executive director of the Park Hills/Leadington Chamber of Commerce. She says the playground is in memory of Paula Lee. Paula’s Playground will...
National Weather Service On Rain And Drought
Thunder, lightnings and rain on stormy summer night. (St. Louis) After a hot and dry start to summer in southeast Missouri, things have turned around and it’s been very wet the last couple of weeks. Jon Carney is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. We asked him if this means that concerns over drought-like conditions have subsided.
World of Outlaws back at Federated Auto Parts Raceway in Pevely
(Pevely) World of Outlaws Racing returns to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely this weekend with the Ironman 55. The big race is Saturday night, but Nick Graziano with World of Outlaws says there’s plenty of great action on the dirt track both Friday and Saturday. General...
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
Collette Marie Fenwick — Service 8/9/22 10 A.M.
Collette Marie Fenwick of Festus passed away Tuesday (8/2) she was 94 years old. The funeral mass will be Tuesday (8/9) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. The visitation for Collette Fenwick will be Monday (8/8) evening from 4 until...
Disaster Declaration Requested For St. Louis Area
(St. Louis) Missouri has requested a major disaster declaration in response to record flash flooding in the St. Louis region. Governor Mike Parson has requested that President Biden issue a major disaster declaration to provide federal help in the City of St. Louis as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties.
Northwest School District hosting Meet & Greet with Dr. Hecktor
(High Ridge) Northwest School District is hosting a Meet & Greet with Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hecktor on Tuesday at High Ridge Elementary School Gymnasium. Dr. Hecktor says the event will run from 5:30 until 7pm. Dr. Hecktor previews some of her goals for the upcoming school year. Once again Northwest...
Bismarck Woman Injured in Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Bismarck, 46 year old Christina P. Avalos, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was in a one vehicle wreck Thursday evening in St. Francois County. According to Highway Patrol reports Avalos was driving an SUV south on Route NN, south of Highway 221, at 6:50, when an unknown vehicle traveling north lost an unsecured large barrel of liquid that fell into the southbound lane of 221. The barrel hit the front of the SUV. Avalos was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. She was wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.
Steelville School District Has A Location For A Learning Center For This School Year
(Steelville) The Steelville School District has a location for its new learning center for this upcoming school year. Mayor Terry Beckham gives us the details. In other news from the Steelville city council meeting this past Monday, Mayor Beckham says there have been complaints about some fast drivers near West Keysville Street.
Water Rescues In Madison County
(Fredericktown) Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon verified this morning that several water rescues were conducted by Saline Creek in Fredericktown, where up to seven inches of rain has fallen. The Cherokee Pass and Fredericktown Fire Departments were able to secure 21 residents quickly with no injuries.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Crawford, Dallas, Dent by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Camden; Cole; Crawford; Dallas; Dent; Douglas; Franklin; Gasconade; Howell; Iron; Jefferson; Laclede; Lincoln; Madison; Maries; Miller; Moniteau; Montgomery; Morgan; Osage; Ozark; Phelps; Pike; Pulaski; Reynolds; Shannon; St. Charles; St. Francois; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Ste. Genevieve; Texas; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wright SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 515 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUDRAIN BOONE CALLAWAY CAMDEN COLE CRAWFORD DALLAS DENT DOUGLAS FRANKLIN GASCONADE HOWELL IRON JEFFERSON LACLEDE LINCOLN MADISON MARIES MILLER MONITEAU MONTGOMERY MORGAN OSAGE OZARK PHELPS PIKE PULASKI REYNOLDS SHANNON ST. CHARLES ST. FRANCOIS ST. LOUIS STE. GENEVIEVE TEXAS WARREN WASHINGTON WEBSTER WRIGHT MISSOURI INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ST. LOUIS CITY
