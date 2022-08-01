Read on www.boothbayregister.com
Cheers & Jeers
Cheers & Jeers is a feature I remember from the days of reading TV Guide. TV Guide, for those born after the advent of cable TV and the internet, is a small, bi-weekly magazine which lists upcoming TV programs, contains features on shows, actors and actresses, a TV crossword puzzle and a Cheers & Jeers section.
Oak Point Farm Gallery room now open and featuring the art of Brad Betts
The recently renovated farmhouse at Oak Point Farm, which serves as Boothbay Region Land Trust’s (BRLT’s) visitor center and headquarters, has a new attraction for public enjoyment. Renovations to the farmhouse included the creation a large gallery room with wonderful natural light and views overlooking the freshwater pond, as well as the shore of Hodgdon Cove beyond. This multi-use space enables the land trust to host events on the connecting deck as well as lectures and select educational programs. During the summer months, it will feature seasonal exhibitions by local artists. BRLT is thrilled to inaugurate the new gallery room this summer with an exhibition of paintings by the supremely talented, Brad Betts.
Film expert to speak at ‘Chinatown’ on Aug. 21
Several of us from Harbor Theater went to see the iconic “Chinatown” (1974) at the recent Maine International Film Festival (MIFF) in Waterville and were “blown away” by what a great movie it is. Now we have arranged to bring it to Boothbay Harbor for all to see, and Ken Eisen, co-founder and programming director of the festival, has offered to come and speak to us about the film, and tell us a little about the festival, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary. Ken is also the booking agent for Harbor Theater, so we will be able to thank him in person for all he has contributed to our film program over the last five years.
Hodgdon earns doctorate
Dr. Cameron T. Hodgdon, son of Tracy Northrup of Whitefield and Tyler Hodgdon of Boothbay, received his doctorate of philosophy in marine biology from the University of Maine on May 6. After completing his dual degree in marine science and applied mathematics at the University of New England, Hodgdon started...
Debby Schling Celebrates 15 Years at Newcastle Realty
Born and raised in Massachusetts, Debby Schling has called Maine ‘home’ for over twenty years now. She spends her time between her two residences in Damariscotta and South Bristol, which allows her familiarity and comfort across several Mid-coast communities. Debby takes pride in her understanding of what draws so many families and individuals to Lincoln County, using such knowledge to provide top-notch real estate services to buyers and sellers alike.
Daycare center continues Kim Crocker’s legacy for ‘loving kids’
Kimberly Crocker was known for her love of young children for over two decades as the founder of the Lighthouse Learning Center. She touched the lives of countless numbers of young children at her Boothbay day care until she died in an ATV accident on July 27, 2021. Crocker built...
Vintage Car Show organizer still seeking entries
Spaces are still available for 2022 OBD Williams-Fossett Vintage Car Show on Saturday morning, Aug. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Bristol Consolidated School. Registered vehicles are also invited to appear in the Olde Bristol Days Parade that day, staging between 9 and 10 a.m. at the Harbor Room restaurant and commencing at 10. Those joining the traditional parade fun will motor directly to the vintage show after it ends.
Maine Lobstermen’s Association appreciates Brady’s fundraiser
Lobster is the iconic symbol of the state of Maine, but new federal regulations threaten the future of this fishery. To boost the Maine Lobstermen’s Association’s (MLA) effort to preserve this way of life, the Boothbay Harbor community is teaming up to host a fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 7. The event, a community lobster dinner, raffle, and auction, will be held at Brady’s, 25 Union Street, from 3-6 p.m. and proceeds will be donated to the MLA’s “Save Maine Lobstermen” campaign.
Clifford Park project progressing toward completion
A long, hot summer has been good for the Clifford Park renovation project. On July 27, Boothbay Town Manager Dan Bryer remarked the project, which began in May, was moving along toward completion without any setbacks. Bryer told selectmen he recently witnessed how well construction had progressed. “I took a walk the other day. They put the pavilion up, and it only took a couple days,” he said. “It’s very impressive looking and I kept thinking about what it will mean for the community. There is a lot of good things going on there.”
Ospreys’ fishing and feeding time
Southport photographer Stephanie Morrison spent a recent day observing and photographing ospreys around the island. “I watched this young, recently fledged osprey yesterday near Cozy Harbor keep trying to fish, but it’s still not quite sure how it works exactly,” said Morrison. “He just kept throwing himself into the water and coming up empty. After numerous tries he gave up and went back to the nest and watched his sibling eating. It was very cute to watch them learning from their parents.
Aug. 5 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Commissioners finalize FY 23 budget calendar
On July 19, Lincoln County Commissioners announced their Fiscal Year 23 budget calendar. On July 6, a notice was sent to outside organizations seeking proposed FY 23 overall budgets. On July 8, each department received budget request forms. On July 29, caucus notification letters were sent to each town. Letters were also sent to the legislative delegation regarding budget advisory committee delegates.
Commissioners adverse to changing 198 years of history
Lincoln County is involved in an on-going conversation with the Maine Judicial Branch about air quality in Wiscasset Superior Court. The state judicial branch has proposed installing an ultra-violet, germicidal irradiation unit in the building, but county commissioners oppose the proposal in favor of preserving the 198-year-old building’s historical look.
Maine Pretrial Services receives increase from county
For over a decade, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has contracted with Maine Pretrial Services to provide pre-arraignment screening and risk assessment, release and supervision for criminal defendants. In recent years, MPS has sought modest annual contract increases, but for 2022-23, MPS received a 27.9% increase from the Lincoln County Commissioners.
Edgecomb Fire Department
With the prolonged stretch of dry weather, wildfires are a constant danger. If you are going to burn, make sure to secure a burn permit. In addition, make sure to have an ample supply of water handy. July 3: 10:08 p.m., Boothbay. Mutual aid, brush fire. Boothbay requested brush truck,...
