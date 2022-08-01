Several of us from Harbor Theater went to see the iconic “Chinatown” (1974) at the recent Maine International Film Festival (MIFF) in Waterville and were “blown away” by what a great movie it is. Now we have arranged to bring it to Boothbay Harbor for all to see, and Ken Eisen, co-founder and programming director of the festival, has offered to come and speak to us about the film, and tell us a little about the festival, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary. Ken is also the booking agent for Harbor Theater, so we will be able to thank him in person for all he has contributed to our film program over the last five years.

WATERVILLE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO