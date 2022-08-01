ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

Beshear: Flood deaths steady at 37 as relief efforts continue

The loss of life from flooding that began in eastern Kentucky last week remained at 37 on Wednesday, but another weather issue will affect the area through Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said during his daily press briefing at the Capitol. “The biggest concern we have is the weather,” he said....
Harlan City Police come to aid of nearby police agency

The Harlan City Police Department recently came to the aid of another nearby police department that had suffered vehicle losses due to extensive flooding, loaning the stricken department a pair of police cruisers. Harlan City Police Chief Winston Yeary explained how his department came to the aid of the Whitesburg...
New school year on hold for much of flood-damaged areas

It’s not just homes and businesses that have been damaged or destroyed due to the disastrous flooding in eastern Kentucky, as many school districts have to determine when and where classes can begin for the new school year. Many superintendents said the flooding was unlike anything they’ve seen, in...
Kentucky State Police investigates murder in Harlan County

Kentucky State Police have charged two men with murder following an investigation of a shooting in Cumberland. Dylan Blair, 31, and Mark Bowling, 50, both of Cumberland, were arrested by Kentucky State Police on Thursday. According to news release, Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan, received a 911 call on...
Harlan County Schools discusses Boys and Girls Club

The Harlan County Schools Board of Education held their regular meeting for July recently, discussing multiple topics including the addition of a Boys and Girls Club at Black Mountain Elementary. Superintendent Brent Roark gave his report to the board after the meeting was called to order by Chairman Gary Farmer.
Noah returns to Harlan County High School

After a summer of basketball at North Laurel High School and even an appearance on ESPN recently, Trent Noah has re-enrolled at Harlan County High School. The junior, who has started three seasons with the Black Bears, left HC on June 10. Noah led the Black Bears (19-11) in scoring...
