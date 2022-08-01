ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Times News

Man faces drug charges in undercover buy

A Philadelphia man has been charged with attempting to sell crystal methamphetamine to an undercover officer at a hotel in Lehighton. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Cpl. Eric Randazzo of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Eastern Unit in the case against David Watson:. On July...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Carbon County court — guilty pleas

A Carbon County woman pleaded guilty on Thursday in the county court to a drug charge. She was one of 10 defendants in pending criminal cases to enter a guilty plea before Judge Joseph J. Matika. Ongoing investigation. Stephanie Farley, 35, of Jim Thorpe, pleaded to one count of possession...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Weatherly man sentenced in three pending cases

A Weatherly man was sentenced on Tuesday in Carbon County court in three cases to jail time and a probation period. Kenneth J. Kitts, 34, previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on the theft count on March 27 by...
WEATHERLY, PA
Times News

Rt. 93 closed because of crash

Route 93 in Nesquehoning was closed Friday night because of a motor vehicle crash. The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. just below the entrance to the Carbon County jail. Nesquehoning police are investigating the incident. The victim was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to a nearby trauma center. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
NESQUEHONING, PA
Times News

Luzerne man sentenced to state prison on drug-dealing charge

A Luzerne County man was sentenced to a state prison term on Tuesday on a drug-dealing charge. Kevin Lindemuth, 42, of Hazleton, was sentenced to serve one to two years in a state correctional institution by Judge Joseph J. Matika on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He previously pleaded to the charge.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Antique signs stolen in Frackville

State police at Frackville are investigating the theft of two antique signs. A 59-year-old Andreas man reported the signs were stolen from his property off Summer Valley Road in East Brunswick Township. The signs were a Barq’s root beer thermometer sign valued at $375; and a Gargoyle oil Mobiloil lubster pump sign valued at $350.
FRACKVILLE, PA
Times News

Contractor charged in second Tamaqua case

A Mount Carmel man who bilked a Tamaqua woman out of thousands of dollars for contracting work he never completed is accused of swindling another victim, Tamaqua police said. In the latest case, Tamaqua police were contacted on Aug. 1 by a Market Street man who claimed Thomas Anello, 52, was supposed to work for him but failed to do so.
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

Death investigation underway in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The body of a man was discovered Friday morning behind the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center in Scranton. According to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland, the body was found in the center’s parking lot on South Washington Avenue. Rowland says they were called to the scene around 7:00 a.m. There is […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

7 adults, 3 kids dead in Luzerne Co. house fire

NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) - Fire tore quickly through a house in Pennsylvania early Friday morning, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover the victims were his own family, authorities said. The three children who died were ages...
NESCOPECK, PA
Times News

Schuylkill man dies in mower incident

A Schuylkill County man died on Thursday in an incident with a riding mower. State police at Schuylkill Haven said troopers were dispatched to the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road, in Wayne Township, to assist emergency medical personnel for a man trapped under a tractor. On scene John Lippert, 79, of Schuylkill Haven, was found deceased under the mower deck of a zero turn lawn mower. Family members related he used the mower as a means to retrieve his mail each day due to his declining health.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Prisoner from Johnstown drug bust assaults ‘snitch’

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man in jail for a drug bust that turned up over $31,000 worth of drugs is now facing additional charges for assaulting a fellow inmate he believed was a snitch. Blessen Sesay, 22, was arrested in June after an in-depth investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Times News

Schuylkill eyes STS building to ease prison

Schuylkill County officials have for years explored solutions to overcrowding in its 171-year-old prison on Sanderson Street in Pottsville. Now that the Schuylkill Transportation System is moving, the building has joined the list of options. STS is moving into a new $33 million building at the intersection of Route 61...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill businesses cited for violations

Two Schuylkill County businesses were cited by the state police Allentown enforcement office of the state liquor control board for violating the state liquor code. Brandon Kopinetz, trading as J-B Washington Hotel, 201 Sunbury St., Minersville, was cited on May 28 for providing liquor for consumption off premises. Cynthia L....
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

State police at Fern Ridge

State police at Fern Ridge reported two area crashes:. • A two-vehicle crash happend at 12:42 p.m. on July 25 along Route 534, at the intersection with Cherokee Drive, in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County. Troopers said David J. Cudak, 34, of Albrightsville, driving a 2008 Dodge Charger, was attempting...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

On this date: Aug. 5, 1968

Elizabeth Hruska, who served two consecutive terms in office, relinquished the gavel as commander of AMVETS Post 83, Lansford, following installation services held there last night. Taking over for her is John Rybnikar. Joining him as officers will be Hruska, first vice commander and SEC; Mitchell Strepko, second vice commander;...
LANSFORD, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Coroner IDs man whose body was in Lehigh River in Easton

The Northampton County coroner on Tuesday afternoon identified the 56-year-old man whose body was recovered Saturday night from the Lehigh River in Easton. Wade R. Leathers, who was from Tennessee but was recently homeless in the city, died from drowning, Coroner Zachary Lysek told lehighvalleylive.com. The death was ruled an accident, Lysek said.
EASTON, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County commissioners

In personnel moves Wednesday at a Schuylkill County commissioners work session, the public learned that Clerk III Angela Malusky resigned from the Clerk of Courts office as of July 22. Clerk of Courts Maria T. Casey asked to eliminate that position and create two part-time clerk III jobs as of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

