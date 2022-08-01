A Schuylkill County man died on Thursday in an incident with a riding mower. State police at Schuylkill Haven said troopers were dispatched to the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road, in Wayne Township, to assist emergency medical personnel for a man trapped under a tractor. On scene John Lippert, 79, of Schuylkill Haven, was found deceased under the mower deck of a zero turn lawn mower. Family members related he used the mower as a means to retrieve his mail each day due to his declining health.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO