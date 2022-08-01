Read on www.cnet.com
Pokemon Go's Bug Out Event Adds Mega Scizor, Shiny Venipede and More
Pokemon Go's Bug Out returns next week. The bug-themed event begins Aug. 10 and introduces a handful of new bug Pokemon to catch, including Mega Scizor, shiny Venipede, and Grubbin. In addition, there will be new challenges and research tasks to complete, along with various in-game bonuses to earn. Here's...
How to Charge Your iPhone Faster When You Don't Have Much Time
You look down at your iPhone and realize that it's very low on battery, and worse of all, you're about to leave somewhere where you won't be able to charge your device. You could quickly charge your phone right then and there, but will it be enough to last you? Possibly, if you maximize certain features.
HP Envy 34 All-in-One PC Review: One Size Fits Some
Apple abdicated the high-end all-in-one market once dominated by its 27-inch iMac, but no one's rushed in to fill the gap. Even Microsoft discontinued its 32-inch touchscreen Surface Studio 2. The trend isn't surprising, given that both the price and size of 24-inch models tends to make them more attractive than the larger models for the type of buyer considering an all-in-one, where speed is usually pretty far down the list of requirements. And if you do want a 27-inch model, there are numerous midrange offerings in Dell's Inspiron and HP's Pavilion lines. As the lone remaining premium big-screen option (as far as I can tell), the HP Envy 34 AIO becomes the best choice in that class by default.
Amazon Discount Shaves up to $50 off the Latest 10.2-inch iPad
Discounts on Apple devices can be pretty hard to come by, especially when you're shopping for the latest models. But they still flare up occasionally, and today is one of those days. Right now, Amazon has discounts on all configurations of the latest 9th-gen iPad, with prices starting at $299...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Rolls Out New Pokemon, Fidough
A new puppy Pokemon named Fidough may be the ingredient your Scarlet and Violet party needs. The 1-foot-tall Fairy-type Pokemon, unveiled in a Pokemon video presentation on Wednesday, has already snoozed and pitter-patter-walked its way into the internet's heart. "The Pokemon people made a bread dog and named it Fidough,...
OnePlus Nord N20 5G Review: A $300 Value Pick That's Missing a Spark
The OnePlus Nord N20 5G's $300 price matches up with the original OnePlus One from 2014, but beyond that, much has changed from what OnePlus now offers at this lower price. The 2014 $299 "flagship killer" phone was built as rival to the best devices from Samsung, Apple and HTC, complete with a "Never Settle" mantra.
Samsung Unpacked Date Is Aug. 10: This Is What To Expect
Samsung's next Unpacked event is scheduled for Aug. 10, where we expect several new versions of the company's flagship foldables and smartwatches. The event invitation seen above, showing a Z Flip foldable phone, seemingly supports a previous leak from tipster Evan Blass, which suggested that the upcoming Unpacked event will focus on Samsung's foldables. Specifically, it will likely reveal the follow-ups to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the clamshell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which came out in August 2021.
DuckDuckGo Will Block More Microsoft Tracking Scripts
DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine, announced on Aug. 5 that it will start blocking third-party Microsoft tracking scripts in its browsing apps and browser extensions in the next week. DuckDuckGo said its beta apps will also start blocking these third-party tracking scripts in the next month. : DuckDuckGo Launches Its...
Grab Motorola's Unlocked Moto G Fast for Just $100 (Save 50%)
Are you looking for a new phone on a tight budget? The Moto G Fast smartphone from Motorola is a great phone for budget-minded shoppers. It comes equipped with many popular features including a large, high-definition screen and a fast processor, and right now Amazon has discounted the 2020 model by 50%, bringing the price to a cool $100.
New Month, New Reminder to Clear Your iPhone Cache
Your iPhone deserves credit for all the work it does. It handles everything from morning wake-up duties to text messages to browsing the internet for answers to questions you never knew you had. It also deserves some routine maintenance in the form of clearing your cache. Here's the thing: Whether...
iOS 16: How to Unsend and Edit Text Messages on Your iPhone
Everyone makes mistakes, but mistakes can live on forever, especially on the internet. That's true for any text message you send on your iPhone, which is not good when you make a silly grammatical error or send the right message to the wrong person. And unfortunately there's no way to edit an incorrect text message or unsend an accidental one on iOS -- until now.
Move Your Amazon Echo Now if It's Sitting Here
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your Amazon Echo speaker can assist you with many tasks, from setting up your preferred music streaming service to updating your Alexa settings without using the Alexa app. What it doesn't do is tell you the safest area in your home to place your smart speakers and smart displays. You're probably wondering if the location really matters as long as you can give Alexa a command from most areas of your house. The answer is yes.
Samsung One UI 5.0 Beta Goes Live For Some Galaxy S22 Owners
Samsung's giving early adopters a first look of its next operating system update with the One UI 5.0 beta, but it's only available in Germany so far, according to reports. What's more, only owners of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series released earlier this year can access the One UI 5.0 beta, as SamMobile reported, stymying older Samsung handset owners.
Samsung QN90B Review: This QLED TV From the Future's So Bright
The best TVs I've reviewed use OLED screens, but OLED isn't the be-all, end-all in picture quality. High-end TVs with LCD-based screens can get brighter than any OLED television and come pretty close in other important areas like contrast. Samsung's QN90B is a great example, delivering searing brightness with few other compromises thanks to QLED, mini-LED and local dimming technology. It's a futuristic-sounding mouthful, but it works.
Best Buy Anniversary Sale: Save Hundreds on Headphones, Laptops, TVs and More
Best Buy has just launched its Anniversary Sale, and the company is celebrating with some great offers on big-ticket items like smart TVs, laptops and more. Everything from tablets to massage guns is marked down now through Aug. 14. With so many discounts available, it can be hard to find...
