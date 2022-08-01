BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Will 2023 Be Another Epic Recruiting Class for Alabama?

Read on www.newsobserver.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, August 6, 2022
There's also the BamaCentral Forums. Haylie McCleney led off the game for Team Muliploa with a solo home run in Athletes Unlimited . Mac Jones and Damien Harris got to do the handshake they've had since their Alabama days prior to the in-stadium scrimmage for the Patriots. Alabama men's basketball...
College Football Analyst Predicts Country's No. 1 Defense
It's that time of year when analysts start writing their predictions for the college football season. Just recently Brad Crawford of 247Sports wrote about the top defenses in the country heading into the season and who he thinks will finish at the top. Nobody should be surprised by his choice.
She said a star football player raped her in Blazer Hall. Now, she’s suing UAB.
In a federal lawsuit, a former UAB student claims she was raped by a star football player in Blazer Hall. University police, she said, did not investigate the incident but told her "it happens" and walked her back to her dorm. The university denies any wrongdoing in the case.
‘It’s been a home for me’: Superior Grill manager discusses end of beloved Birmingham restaurant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Donny Mitchell hasn’t given himself a lot of time to think about all his years at Superior Grill, a Tex-Mex restaurant that was a familiar sight along Highway 280 for three decades. For him, there’s too much left to do. On Sunday, the restaurant closed its doors for good, ending its […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Price Drop: Alabama’s Most Expensive Home is Back on the Market
As you know I am obsessed with real estate out and checking out homes that serve some good views. The Yellowhammer State is home to some of the most beautiful homes in every price range. But, as for me, I love looking at homes that offer that one-of-a-kind vibe. Mansions,...
21-year-old drowns in Tuscaloosa County
State Troopers are investigating after a drowning at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County over the weekend.
She left Birmingham for entertainment industry, now wants to ensure others don’t have to
This is an opinion column. She’s still that little girl on the couch. On the couch in West End. Kristena Hatcher was an only child. Leonard, her father, and entrepreneur committed to building a legacy for his family with his Automotive Service Center, now open for more than four decades. Patricia, her mother, a corporate accountant, was buttoned up and polished.
wbrc.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Birmingham Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning August 1 in west Birmingham. The crash happened around 1:32 a.m. in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue West. The unidentified man was taken to UAB where he died a short time later. The circumstances...
Comments / 0