3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August
The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks.
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday
Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession.
1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood
ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025.
Individual Investors are Coming Back to Tech Stocks
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Why Clearwater Paper Stock Skyrocketed 22% Today
Clearwater Paper missed earnings last night, but investors don't seem to care. Strong sales growth and the prospect of more profits this year have investors bidding up the shares strongly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Shares Dropped as Much as 7.5% Today
Scotts Miracle-Gro saw big sales drops in each of its key businesses in the fiscal third quarter. The company's costs rose, too, leading to a rough earnings comparison. Management lowered guidance and noted that the urgency of mending a highly leveraged balance sheet has increased.
Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2
Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
via.news
Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC Stock Bullish Momentum With A 15% Rise In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Main Street Financial Solutions, LLC (NYSE: DDD) rose by a staggering 15.55% in 7 days from $10.03 to $11.59 at 16:36 EST on Monday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.2% to $15,296.88, after three successive sessions in a row of gains.
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
CNBC
Airbnb stock slumps despite record-breaking bookings
Revenue jumped 58% year-over-year to $2.1 billion helping to drive the company's most profitable second quarter to date. Airbnb reported net income of $379 million, up from a loss of $68 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also announced a $2 billion stock buyback program. Airbnb beat Wall Street...
3 Real Estate Market Predictions for August
We don't have a crystal ball, but these predictions seem pretty spot-on.
Paycom Gets Thumbs Up From Analysts Post Q2 Beat; Shares Pop
Paycom Software, Inc PAYC clocked 31% revenue growth in Q2 to $317 million, beating the consensus of $309 million. EPS of $1.26 beat the consensus of $1.12. BMO Capital analyst Daniel Jester had a Market Perform rating with a price target of $368. Expectations were high into the print, with PAYC generally a consensus favorite in investor discussions, he noted.
Stock Market Plunge: 3 Real Estate Stocks I'm Buying Right Now
Prospects look good for catching a ride up with each of these three in a market recovery.
pulse2.com
Clorox (CLX) Stock: $132 Target From JPMorgan
The shares of Clorox (CLX) recently received a $132 price target from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Clorox (CLX) recently received a $132 price target from JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Andrea Teixeira increased the price target on Clorox from $127 while maintaining an “Underweight” rating on the shares.
Starbucks, Yum! Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday ahead of earnings reports from several big companies, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation CVS to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $76.37...
Earnings Previews: Alibaba, ConocoPhillips, Nikola, Paramount Global
Here are previews of four companies on deck to report earnings before markets open Thursday morning.
via.news
Trinity Industries And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ), Trinity Industries (TRN), Diageo (DEO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
