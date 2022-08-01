ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August

The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks.
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
Motley Fool

Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday

Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession.
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025.
Motley Fool

Individual Investors are Coming Back to Tech Stocks

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Motley Fool

Why Clearwater Paper Stock Skyrocketed 22% Today

Clearwater Paper missed earnings last night, but investors don't seem to care. Strong sales growth and the prospect of more profits this year have investors bidding up the shares strongly.
Motley Fool

Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Shares Dropped as Much as 7.5% Today

Scotts Miracle-Gro saw big sales drops in each of its key businesses in the fiscal third quarter. The company's costs rose, too, leading to a rough earnings comparison. Management lowered guidance and noted that the urgency of mending a highly leveraged balance sheet has increased.
Cheddar News

Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2

Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
CBS News

AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
CNBC

Airbnb stock slumps despite record-breaking bookings

Revenue jumped 58% year-over-year to $2.1 billion helping to drive the company's most profitable second quarter to date. Airbnb reported net income of $379 million, up from a loss of $68 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also announced a $2 billion stock buyback program. Airbnb beat Wall Street...
Benzinga

Paycom Gets Thumbs Up From Analysts Post Q2 Beat; Shares Pop

Paycom Software, Inc PAYC clocked 31% revenue growth in Q2 to $317 million, beating the consensus of $309 million. EPS of $1.26 beat the consensus of $1.12. BMO Capital analyst Daniel Jester had a Market Perform rating with a price target of $368. Expectations were high into the print, with PAYC generally a consensus favorite in investor discussions, he noted.
pulse2.com

Clorox (CLX) Stock: $132 Target From JPMorgan

The shares of Clorox (CLX) recently received a $132 price target from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Clorox (CLX) recently received a $132 price target from JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Andrea Teixeira increased the price target on Clorox from $127 while maintaining an “Underweight” rating on the shares.
Benzinga

Starbucks, Yum! Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday ahead of earnings reports from several big companies, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation CVS to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $76.37...
via.news

Trinity Industries And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ), Trinity Industries (TRN), Diageo (DEO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
STOCKS

