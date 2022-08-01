Can Altria Group Inc (MO) Stock Rise to the Top of Consumer Defensive Sector Monday?

www.investorsobserver.com
WPP raises net sales outlook again after strong client spending
LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - WPP (WPP.L), the world's largest advertising group, increased its annual net sales outlook on Friday after an upbeat second-quarter, boosted by strong client spending in the travel and technology industries.
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
IIPR earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Japan's GPIF posts $28 billion Q1 investment loss on market turbulence
TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) reported on Friday an investment loss of 3.75 trillion yen ($28.13 billion) for April-June, the second consecutive quarter of negative returns, as economic slowdown fears hit global stock markets.
Higher costs choke AngloGold's first-half profit
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -AngloGold Ashanti’s first-half earnings slumped 18% from a year earlier despite increased output, with inflation taking a toll of profit and the miner warning that costs are approaching the top end of its annual forecast range.
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
STWD earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
As recession fears grow, strong US hiring is likely slowing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The American job market has defied raging inflation, rising interest rates, growing recession fears. Month after month, U.S. employers just kept adding hundreds of thousands of workers, often beating forecasters’ expectations. But now economists worry that signs of weakness are starting to turn up in...
Stocks climb ahead of U.S. jobs data
HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Asian shares gained on Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data that will give another clue to the health of the world's largest economy as warning signs flashed in bond markets, and oil traded around its lowest level since the start of the war in Ukraine.
India cenbank raises key rate 50 bps as inflation seen staying elevated
MUMBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's key policy repo rate was raised by 50 basis points on Friday, the third increase in as many months to cool stubbornly high inflation.
Oil prices climb as supply shortage concerns outweigh demand worries
SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday, bouncing off their lowest levels since February in the previous session, as supply shortage concerns were enough to cancel out fears of slackening fuel demand.
