DBLTAP

Where to Find Crash Pads in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Looking to add a spring to your step? You're probably on the hunt for the freshly unvaulted Crash Pad in Fortnite. Epic Games have brought back a fan-favorite utility as part of No Sweat Summer. Crash Pads have made a return ready to add some more mobility to island excursions. These items have a number of uses — the most obvious being to bounce players up to new heights. Need a quick getaway? Then throw down a Crash Pad launch yourself away.
Warzone Season 4 Reloaded LMG Tier List

Our Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded LMG tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use in Caldera, Fortune's Keep, and Rebirth Island with the launch of Raven Software's latest major update. With the Season 4 Reloaded patch, although we didn't...
Sea Of Thieves
5 Best Top Laners in League of Legends Patch 12.14

While some League of Legends laners experienced drastic nerfs in Patch 12.14, some just became even tankier. Durable and able to carry a lane solo, a top laner's scale and team fights depend on their survivability and strength. We've listed our picks for the best top laners in Patch 12.14.
League of Legends August 2022 Patch Schedule

League of Legends patches often come with Champion and System adjustments aimed at improving and balancing the state of the game, making them exciting for many players. There are a few patches coming in August for players to look forward to in the wake of the Durability Update that, for many, fixed major issues in League of Legends.
Fortnite The Block 2.0 Explained

Here's everything you need to know about The Block 2.0 in Fortnite. The Block 2.0 made its way to Fortnite ahead of No Sweat Summer. The initiative was launched back in June as a way to involve members of the Fortnite community in rebuilding Tilted Towers. The project was essentially a design contest, the criteria for which can be found here.
Apex Legends Devs Reportedly Have 'No Plans' to Make Control LTM Permanent

Respawn Entertainment has no plans to make Control a permanent mode in Apex Legends, according to a report by Dexerto. Since initially making its debut in Season 12: Defiance, Control has notably been a fan-favorite limited-time mode (LTM) within the Apex Legends community. Unfortunately, however, it appears Respawn has no interest in adding it to the playlist rotation on a consistent basis.
3 TFT Champions to Use Mage Spatula On

In TFT, the Mage Spatula allows champions to gain the Mage trait, which allows units to be able to cast twice. Here are the three best champions to give the Mage Spatula to in order to help you win. 3 TFT Champions To Use Mage Spatula On. Aurelion Sol. The...
CDL Championship Sunday Offers Chance to Grab MW2 Open Beta Access

During the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend, fans have the chance to win access to Modern Warfare 2's upcoming Open Beta. Here's how. The CDL Championship Weekend 2022 kicks off today, taking place live at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. Eight teams have made their way into the Challenger Finals, including last year's champions Atlanta Faze.
