ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why QuantumScape Was Stuck in the Slow Lane Today

By Eric Volkman
Motley Fool
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?

Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Opendoor Technologies Stock Is Soaring Today

Opendoor's quarterly results were impacted by weakness in the current housing market, but the company is taking steps to position itself for when growth returns. It's partnering with Zillow to offer quotes to sellers on the Zillow platform. It's a tough market for housing-related businesses, but investors remain optimistic Opendoor...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Computers and cloud-computing solutions are not only here to stay, but also will grow in importance over time. Web search, mobility, and online entertainment also will remain in demand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Clearwater Paper Stock Skyrocketed 22% Today

Clearwater Paper missed earnings last night, but investors don't seem to care. Strong sales growth and the prospect of more profits this year have investors bidding up the shares strongly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Ev
Motley Fool

3 Potential Paths for Ethereum After the Big Merge

In a baseline scenario, the Merge happens as planned, and Ethereum becomes a full proof-of-stake blockchain with greater speed, efficiency and throughput capacity. In a best-case scenario, Ethereum continues to wow investors with even more planned upgrades, the Surge, Verge, Purge, and Splurge. In a worst-case scenario, the Merge does...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Steps to Claiming the $4,194 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

But it's still possible to increase your future benefit -- significantly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: How to Check to See if You're Getting Another Payment

Make sure you know if money is coming your way. A number of states are sending out stimulus checks. The federal government most likely won't send out another payment. You can check with your state's Department of Revenue to find out if your state is sending out additional payments. Across...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Down 73%, Should Investors Buy Unity Software to Capitalize on the Metaverse?

Unity Software is still experiencing robust top-line growth despite current macro conditions. The company is tackling temporary headwinds in its Operate Solutions business category. Unity's valuation has normalized from all-time highs set in late 2021. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Reasons to Buy the Dip in Metaverse Real Estate

It may still be crypto winter, but there are starting signs of thaw in the metaverse. Now is the time to buy if you want to pick up some great deals. Buying the dip could result in lower input costs and greater long-term gains if you choose properties carefully. You’re...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

How Will Unity Merger Impact Their Bottom Line?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Will Unity Software's (U 6.00%) recent merger improve...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Briefly Spiked Today

Investors piled into Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares in early morning action today. Given the company's Q2 earnings were essentially in line with expectations, the stock has largely retreated since. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down 45%, Should Smart Investors Buy Airbnb Stock Now?

Shares of this hospitality stock have crumbled over the past year, despite continued execution and adoption. Airbnb has a unique focus that separates it from its peers. With its innovation paying off, investors should consider buying a chunk of Airbnb at a discount. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in August

Microsoft is one of the leading software and cloud computing companies worldwide. Texas Instruments has a strong niche in the semiconductor space. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Why AbbVie Stock Could Be Approaching a Make or Break Moment

AbbVie's latest earnings report is underwhelming the market. Its aesthetics portfolio is unexpectedly underperforming for reasons beyond its control. Humira is performing better than expected, and so are Skyrizi and Rinvoq. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

3 Safe Stocks to Buy Even if the 2022 Bear Market Is Far From Over

Altria Group offers a huge dividend yield and looks cheaply valued. Procter & Gamble returned a staggering $18.8 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2022. Shopping for food at discount stores has soared 71% in the past nine months. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why PayPal Rose 23.9% in July

The payments company's shares rose in tandem with a sharp rise in the Nasdaq Composite index. PayPal announced continued revenue and free cash flow growth for its second-quarter earnings. The company continues to introduce new programs to help small businesses and also authorized a new share buyback plan. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Warren Buffett Analogy Makes Picking Your Own Stocks a Slam Dunk

When recruiting basketball players, it makes sense to focus on the 7-footers instead of the 5-footers. Likewise, you can increase your odds of investing success and save time by developing a set of quick criteria for screening stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy