Bridge Brings Neighborhoods Together

Olivia Gross Photo Tom Lehtonen, Honda Smith, and Frank Cochran cut ribbon on new West River pedestrian bridge.

Anna Baker accompanied her grandmother Nan Bartow to walk for the first time across a new West River pedestrian bridge.

Nan Bartow and granddaughter Anna Baker.

The new footbridge opened to the public on Monday morning over the West River off Valley Street.

Officials, volunteers from the West River Watershed Coalition, and residents met to walk across the bridge and admire the cleaner river and sturdy connector. The new bridge is 60 feet long and 8 ½ feet wide.

Mayor Justin Elicker, West Hills Alder Honda Smith, and City Engineer Giovanni Zinn spoke about the hard work of the volunteers and the new connection between communities.

The bridge, pictured, is made of weathered steel, so rust is supposed to form.

Before the renovation, the area had been completely overgrown with Japanese knotweed, an invasive plant that grows rapidly and needs constant control. People had trouble crossing the river because of the greenery; the bridge itself was in disrepair and blocked off from use.

“This is about people connecting with the outdoors, ensuring that people are healthy, and connecting communities,” Elicker said.

Alder Smith said she is looking forward to giving kids the opportunity to run through the area and see nature up close. ​“We’re all one West Hills/West Rock area.”

The bridge will serve recreational users as well as pedestrians looking for an alternative to the street. Residents can get from West Hills to West Rock by using the trails. ​“It gives the ability for a more natural way to get around,” said Zinn.

Bartow with a section of Japanese knotweed: it's not out of control anymore.

The new structure is a truss bridge made of weathered steel. It has a lifespan of 30 years. It was installed after being fully put together; a crane lowered it into place. The city funded the $123,200 project -– removing the former bridge, cutting down trees, and putting in the new structure.

Zinn’s long-term goal for the river is to connect Woodbridge to the New Haven Harbor through functional trails.

The West River Watershed Coalition is made up of volunteers representing five towns — West Haven, Hamden, New Haven, Woodbridge, and Bethany — working to improve the river. Volunteers have been meeting at West River every Saturday morning to clean out the knotweed and trash from the river for five years, according to volunteer Frank Deleo. They pulled tires, refrigerators, and shopping carts out of the river.

“It’s been kind of a success story so far,” said Deleo.

Frank Deleo and Mike Walter, volunteers from Woodbridge.

What’s next for the volunteers? After fixing the gaps in the current trail system, the coalition would like to have a full, multi-use trail with access to biking, fishing, and educational opportunities throughout the five towns.

Bartow took her granddaughter’s hand as she admired the new bridge. The last time she attempted to cross the bridge, before the renovation, she had to crawl on all fours, and turned back eventually. Now she looks forward to crossing the bridge on group walks and hikes with Anna.

“Everyone here has the same goal: to get nature loved by everyone. Many people think it’s scary, especially kids who grow up inside on computers. We just want to make it loved by all.”