ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Bridge Brings Neighborhoods Together

By Olivia Gross
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46AVBO_0h0kZAXy00
Olivia Gross Photo Tom Lehtonen, Honda Smith, and Frank Cochran cut ribbon on new West River pedestrian bridge.

Anna Baker accompanied her grandmother Nan Bartow to walk for the first time across a new West River pedestrian bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Df9Wh_0h0kZAXy00
Nan Bartow and granddaughter Anna Baker.

The new footbridge opened to the public on Monday morning over the West River off Valley Street.

Officials, volunteers from the West River Watershed Coalition, and residents met to walk across the bridge and admire the cleaner river and sturdy connector. The new bridge is 60 feet long and 8 ½ feet wide.

Mayor Justin Elicker, West Hills Alder Honda Smith, and City Engineer Giovanni Zinn spoke about the hard work of the volunteers and the new connection between communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YxS7x_0h0kZAXy00
The bridge, pictured, is made of weathered steel, so rust is supposed to form.

Before the renovation, the area had been completely overgrown with Japanese knotweed, an invasive plant that grows rapidly and needs constant control. People had trouble crossing the river because of the greenery; the bridge itself was in disrepair and blocked off from use.

“This is about people connecting with the outdoors, ensuring that people are healthy, and connecting communities,” Elicker said.

Alder Smith said she is looking forward to giving kids the opportunity to run through the area and see nature up close. ​“We’re all one West Hills/West Rock area.”

The bridge will serve recreational users as well as pedestrians looking for an alternative to the street. Residents can get from West Hills to West Rock by using the trails. ​“It gives the ability for a more natural way to get around,” said Zinn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yrmoJ_0h0kZAXy00
Bartow with a section of Japanese knotweed: it's not out of control anymore.

The new structure is a truss bridge made of weathered steel. It has a lifespan of 30 years. It was installed after being fully put together; a crane lowered it into place. The city funded the $123,200 project -– removing the former bridge, cutting down trees, and putting in the new structure.

Zinn’s long-term goal for the river is to connect Woodbridge to the New Haven Harbor through functional trails.

The West River Watershed Coalition is made up of volunteers representing five towns — West Haven, Hamden, New Haven, Woodbridge, and Bethany — working to improve the river. Volunteers have been meeting at West River every Saturday morning to clean out the knotweed and trash from the river for five years, according to volunteer Frank Deleo. They pulled tires, refrigerators, and shopping carts out of the river.

“It’s been kind of a success story so far,” said Deleo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cmnRX_0h0kZAXy00
Frank Deleo and Mike Walter, volunteers from Woodbridge.

What’s next for the volunteers? After fixing the gaps in the current trail system, the coalition would like to have a full, multi-use trail with access to biking, fishing, and educational opportunities throughout the five towns.

Bartow took her granddaughter’s hand as she admired the new bridge. The last time she attempted to cross the bridge, before the renovation, she had to crawl on all fours, and turned back eventually. Now she looks forward to crossing the bridge on group walks and hikes with Anna.

“Everyone here has the same goal: to get nature loved by everyone. Many people think it’s scary, especially kids who grow up inside on computers. We just want to make it loved by all.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Bond Takes Quest To Beaver Hills Streets

Ross Collins took a break from serenading Colony Road with his alto saxophone to talk jazz and politics with — and ultimately pledge his support for — the secretary of the state candidate who came knocking at his door. That candidate was Maritza Bond, a New Haven native...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

There’s Gold In Them Thar Hill

As old logs and leaves sizzled in the 90-degree heat at the peak of Hamden’s transfer station, a fiery red milling machine moved between piles of debris, shooting sharp chips of wood high into the sky while churning the organic waste into something of value — the beginnings of top-quality compost Hamdenites refer to as ​“black gold.”
HAMDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Tombstones Found At Splash Pad

VIDEO REPORT– 2022-08-04 #Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers have reached out to me to let me know about tombstones discarded just a couple of feet from the splash pad outside Luis Marin School on the Boston Avenue side. Lakeview Cemetery is across the street but it is not known if the two are connected. It is not known how long they have been there but they are behind a fenced-in area of a small building being demolished.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodbridge, CT
Woodbridge, CT
Government
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
City
Hamden, CT
City
West Haven, CT
City
Bethany, CT
Hamden, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
New Haven Independent

Community Comes Together For ​“National Night Out”

Hamden residents spent a night out together, in the name of building a safer community. Hamden joined people in communities across the nation in organizing a ​“National Night Out” (NNO) held at Villano Park. National Night Out focuses on bringing communities together for an evening of fellowship to counteract the impression of crime and drug-dominated neighborhoods.
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Supportive SROs Proposed For Shelton Avenue

Eighteen affordable single-room apartments might soon rise from an empty Shelton Avenue lot, if Believe In Me Empowerment Corporation’s plans come to fruition. Believe In Me Empowerment Corporation (BIMEC), a non-profit providing housing, counseling, and case management to individuals and families impacted by incarceration, is planning to build those apartments in a pair of three-story residential buildings atop a vacant lot at 53 Shelton Ave.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Today, Dad Could Escape ​“Captive” Room

“It took a while, Dad,” Martin Michael Looney said to himself after the final vote was cast, ​“but we’re there.”. Looney, president pro tem of the State Senate, uttered those words quietly after the chamber passed a law banning mandatory ​“captive audience” meetings held by employers to intimidate workers out of joining unions.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Long Wharf Building Moratorium Advances

A proposed one-year building moratorium on Long Wharf is now one vote away from adoption — after alders and city planners made clear that certain projects, like Fusco’s planned new 500 waterfront apartments, would not be affected by the land-use pause. That was the outcome of Tuesday night’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truss Bridge#Volunteers#Urban Construction#Japanese
New Haven Independent

All In For Ansonia & Derby To Host Free Community Dinner

All In is a growing alliance of neighborhood organizations and community leaders throughout the Lower Naugatuck Valley and Milford. All In was initiated in 2020 by TEAM, Inc. as part of its ongoing efforts to go beyond ​“making poverty livable” and work with our neighbors to end it. Residents in each group work together to learn leadership skills in order to improve the conditions in their respective towns. The three main pillars of these groups’ work are: creating communities where everyone has a place to live, where food is secure, and where everyone has a voice in the decisions that affect their lives. Groups are currently active in: Ansonia/Derby, Seymour, Oxford, Shelton and Milford. TEAM is a nonprofit human services agency serving the Valley and surrounding region (www.teaminc.org).
ANSONIA, CT
New Haven Independent

Beer In Hand, Elicker Hears No Complaints

As punk rock played on the stereo, Justin Elicker sipped his Counter Weight Headway with a small group of New Haveners who had come with curiosity — but no complaints. On Tuesday evening, three civilians and five city employees joined Elicker at The Cannon, a newly-opened Dwight Street bar specializing in vegan fare, for the latest ​“Beer with the Mayor” event.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Recent Hamden grad dies in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 2022 Hamden High School graduate died in a crash in New Haven. Officers responded to a single-car crash on Orchard Street, between Munson and Henry streets, around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. They found the driver, Elias Hnini, unresponsive. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
Register Citizen

Police: Recent Hamden High graduate killed in New Haven crash

HAMDEN — A recent high school grad was killed last weekend in a crash in New Haven, officials said Thursday. New Haven Police responded to a one-car crash on Orchard Street between Munson and Henry streets around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Officer Scott Shumway said. Elias Hnini, who graduated this...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Shooting On Bristol Roadway

A man was shot and killed on a roadway in Connecticut. The Hartford County incident took place around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Bristol Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Silver Lane projects inch closer to construction

EAST HARTFORD — Major developments within the Silver Lane corridor inched closer to construction after the Inland and Wetlands Commission approved the plans on July 26. A 439-unit apartment complex at the former Showcase Cinemas site and four buildings on around 300 acres of Rentschler Field will be built if the Planning and Zoning Commission signs off on the projects at its meeting on Aug. 10.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Possible Kidnapping

Last night at approximately 2045hrs a Bridgeport Police Officer was flagged down in the area of Park Ave and John St. The party indicated seeing a street fight at the corners of Fairfield Ave and Park Ave. A call was received into the Bridgeport ECC regarding a party that witnessed a female being pulled into a vehicle.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Teen Boy Found Dead Near Union County Train Tracks

A 17-year-old boy was found dead near railroad tracks in Union County Thursday, Aug. 4, authorities said. The unidentified male was found near West Second Street and Central Avenue around 8:30 p.m. in Plainfield, a spokesperson with the prosecutor's office said. It was not clear where exactly his body was...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy