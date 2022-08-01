Downtown Orlando shooting: City to add controlled security checkpoints near bars and restaurants, mayor says

Read on www.fox35orlando.com
1 dead in shooting at Orlando apartment complex, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers are responding to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the Rosemont neighborhood. Officers arrived at the Village Park Apartments on Lake Martin Lane just after 9 p.m. after they received reports of a shooting. They discovered a man who died from apparent gunshot wounds. This is still an active investigation. FOX 34 has a crew at the scene gathering additional information.
Shooting in downtown Orlando: Security checkpoints begin this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - New safety measures are going into place in downtown Orlando starting Friday night after a shooting that injured seven people on Sunday. The city has installed six security checkpoints surrounding the area where that shooting happened. The checkpoints are already used for major holidays. Officials hope the checkpoints – which will include police, private security guards, and K9s – will allow fewer weapons in the area. The checkpoints will be in effect on Fridays and Saturdays going forward. As for metal detectors, it could be several weeks before those are in place.
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on East San Luis Drive in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - An arrest has been made in a shooting on Thursday morning in Orlando that left one man dead and another hurt, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said its officers responded to a neighborhood on East San Luis Drive for a reported shooting shortly after 9 a.m. and found a man in his late twenties shot dead in a carport. Authorities said the other person that had been shot is expected to survive.
Osceola Sheriff takes unusual approach to cleaning up crime
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff has a new way to crack down on crime, while also trying to hire people at his agency. "If you think you have what it takes to do what we do, come be a part of the solution," Sheriff Marcos Lopez says. A...
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
Man sentenced to 30 years for shooting Daytona Beach police officer
A man who shot a Daytona Beach police officer with an AK-47 nearly four years ago will spend 30 years in prison. Raymond Roberts Jr. pleaded no contest to several felony charges during a hearing on Friday.
Soft sand at Daytona Beach means more vehicles getting stuck
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - People in Daytona Beach say the sand is softer than ever, and they're seeing more drivers getting stuck and needing help. One local has taken on the task and started his own business out of pulling them free. John Gardella seems to know everyone on the...
Man arrested for climbing into Orlando Wendy's drive-thru window, stealing cash, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who Orlando police say was caught on camera nearly two months ago climbing through a Wendy's drive-thru window and stealing the cash drawer has been arrested. Randall T. Atwell is facing a charge of robbery while armed with a firearm and wearing a mask. "Through...
Florida man accused in road rage shooting extradited to Volusia County from Georgia
EDGEWATER, Fla. - James Seiler, the man accused in a road rage shooting in Edgewater, Florida, has been extradited to Volusia County following his arrest in Georgia last month, police said. He'll make his first appearance before a judge on Thursday afternoon. Seiler was captured on July 23 in McIntosh,...
String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned
SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
Shooting victim 'not cooperating' with investigation, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police say one person is hurt after a shooting early Wednesday. They say it happened just after midnight along 19th Street. According to police, the victim is expected to be okay, but is not cooperating with the investigation. FOX 35 is working to gather more details....
Father suspected of killing wife, kids inside Orlando home, then himself, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police have identified the three adults and two children who were found dead inside a home in Orlando on Tuesday in what is suspected to be an apparent murder-suicide. A man is accused of killing his wife and three children, according to police. Officers responded to the...
Developer hopes to bring luxury apartments to Volusia Mall
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando developer plans to bring 350 luxury apartments to the site of the old Macy’s at the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach. Legacy Partners tells FOX 35 the complex would likely be called Legacy Daytona. The company hopes the project drives traffic to the mall, allowing residents to walk to shops and restaurants.
Homeless Florida college student looking for laptop lost in the mail
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tavares Clarke isn’t your typical college sophomore. Not only is he a little older than your typical college student, but the full-time business major is also homeless. "I was like, ‘I don’t want to be like this my whole life so let me stick my nose...
2 injured after car splits in half, shuts down busy road near downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people are reportedly injured after a serious crash where a car split in half near downtown Orlando on Thursday morning. The westbound side of Colonial Drive is blocked from Mills Avenue to Shine Ave. Traffic is being diverted down Robinson Street. Watch Good Day Orlando for...
Florida pumps brakes on turnpike extension
The state Department of Transportation has paused plans to extend Florida’s Turnpike northwest from Wildwood after four potential routes drew local opposition, the agency said Thursday. The Department of Transportation said in a news release that feedback turned up concerns with "portions" of all four proposed routes. "The goal...
Florida woman driving golf cart on I-95 arrested for DUI, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman was arrested Saturday evening for allegedly driving a golf cart on Interstate 95 while under the influence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers were called out to I-95 North at mile marker 167 in Brevard County – about six miles away...
Lake Wales K-9 'murdered' in line of duty, officials say; suspect shot and killed by officers
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales K-9 was killed in the line of duty Wednesday morning while responding to a domestic violence call, with investigators saying the suspect responsible was then shot and killed by officers at the scene. Police said K-9 Max "was murdered by a violent suspect,"...
Tractor-trailer hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire on Interstate 4 (I-4) in Seminole County on Thursday morning, sending the frozen fowl spilling onto the highway. The Seminole County Fire Department says this happened at mile marker 101 in Sanford around 4:40 a.m. No one was...
DeLand man arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges, deputies say
DELAND, Fla. - A DeLand man was arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges following a raid by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. Victor Edwards, 57, was issued at least twelve drug trafficking charges including possession of Oxycodone, MDMA, cocaine and cannabis with the intent to sell, according to deputies.
