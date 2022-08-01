ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POPSUGAR

Lizzo Dances in a Vibrant Yitty Onesie on Instagram

Lizzo's clearly in the know about Instagram's recent changes, and she's welcoming them with style and personality. Taking to the platform to showcase a new look from her recently launched shapewear line, Yitty, the pop star shared a video of herself in a dreamy, light-filled bedroom framed by trees. "SINCE PICS DONT DO NOTHIN ON THIS APP NO MORE," she wrote. "IMMA LETS THIS VIDEO DO THE TALKIN😝 NEW @yitty BODY BUTTER BABY!!!"
POPSUGAR

Zendaya Takes Barbiecore to the Max in 5-Inch Platform Boots and Opera Gloves

If you're starting to think about your fall wardrobe, there is one piece of advice that will serve you well: think pink. Fashion house Valentino put striking fuchsia on everyone's radar when it took the single colorway to the runway for the fall/winter '22 show at Paris Fashion Week in March, and the brand has tapped actor Zendaya and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton to front the latest Pink PP campaign.
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
POPSUGAR

Justin and Hailey Bieber Cozy Up With Their Dog Oscar in New Photo

Justin and Hailey Bieber are enjoying their time overseas. After touching down in Italy over the weekend, the 28-year-old singer shared an Instagram photo of himself and the 25-year-old Rhode founder cuddled up in bed with their dog Oscar on Aug. 3. "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY," Justin captioned the cute snap.
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's 6 Most Stylish Outfits Over the Months

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson began dating in late 2021, but according to reports, they recently called it quits. Previously, love was in the air for the 41-year-old Skims co-founder and the 28-year-old comedian when they connected on the set of "Saturday Night Live." After the show, the two were spotted everywhere together, from Davidson's hometown of Staten Island to the Met Gala red carpet, looking as stylish as ever.
POPSUGAR

Rita Ora's Milk-Bath Manicure Is as Classic as Can Be

Despite her adventurous fashion sense, Rita Ora keeps her manicures pretty neutral. The singer and actor often rotates between classic beiges and reds, and for her latest manicure, she tried the milk-bath nail trend. Los Angeles-based manicurist Lisa Kon shared a photo on Aug. 3 of Ora's long, almond-shaped nails painted in the soft-pink shade. "Milky daydream," wrote Kon, whose celebrity clientele also includes Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, and Hailey Bieber.
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR Trainer Natalie White Never Used to Work Out — Now, It's a "Way of Life"

Catch Natalie White and the other Class FitSugar trainers in new episodes dropping every Sunday and Wednesday on the POPSUGAR Fitness YouTube Channel. Natalie White grew up in a tiny village in Cornwall, England, and she trained her whole life to become a professional dancer. That dream became a reality: She attended dance school in London, got a job performing on cruise ships for several years, and then moved to LA where she continued her career performing with dance companies, going on tour, and choreographing for music videos, theater, and more.
POPSUGAR

The Ultimate Beyoncé Workout Playlist, From "Survivor" to "Break My Soul"

There's a Beyoncé song for literally any mood or phase of life you happen to be in: crazy in love, heartbroken, empowered, ready to start a revolution — your usual daily range of emotions. And when it comes to motivating, badass workout tracks, Beyoncé has given us some gems over the years. Her newest album, "Renaissance," just adds to the list of pump-up jams we'll be blasting during our runs, HIIT workouts, lifting sessions, and, of course, hot girl walks.
POPSUGAR

Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma Hope "Wedding Season" Inspires South Asians to "Be Brave"

The fake-relationship trope is getting a refresh in Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma's new Netflix rom-com. Feeling pressured by their parents to find spouses, "Wedding Season" finds Asha (Sharda) and Ravi (Sharma) resorting to a faux romance in order to survive a summer of weddings, which they've been forced to attend by their families. But, of course, it doesn't take long for Asha and Ravi to develop real feelings for each other. Now, they must learn to balance their relationship, respective careers, and parents' expectations, all while keeping their South Asian culture front of mind.
POPSUGAR

Jessie J Plucked a Fan From a Concert to Do Her Makeup

Jessie J just made one superfan's dream come true. During a concert on July 26 in London, the "I Want Love" singer spotted a cardboard sign that read, "Make my life . . . let me glam you," held up in the front row by 22-year-old makeup artist Lucy Stephenson-Gill. Upon seeing the poster, which featured photographic evidence of Stephenson-Gill's talent, Jessie paused her show to have a conversation with the fellow Brit and ultimately offer to grant her wish the following night. If that doesn't motivate you to shoot your shot, we're not quite sure what will.
POPSUGAR

After a 4-Year Hiatus, Pumpkin Spice Oreos Are Back

Fall is coming early for dessert-lovers, as Oreo announced it's bringing back its seasonal pumpkin-spice–flavored cookies. Starting Aug. 15, Pumpkin Spice Oreos will hit shelves after taking a four-year hiatus. The limited-edition flavor is made with two golden Oreo wafers and an orange-colored pumpkin-spice-flavored creme sandwiched between. The brand...
POPSUGAR

Everyone in Hollywood Is Going "Barbie Blond"

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Barbie-blond hair is trending. The bright-blond color is inspired by the upcoming "Barbie" movie.
POPSUGAR

What Is "Vabbing," and Why Is Everyone on TikTok Doing It?

If you happen to go onto TikTok right now, there's a high chance you'll see somebody posting their reaction to the latest trend on the app: "vabbing." It is, some people are saying, the best new alternative to fragrance. In a now-viral video that has more than three million views, TikToker @jewlieah excitedly shows off a host of gifts that men got for her after she tried the technique as proof that "vabbing" works. But what exactly does it entail?
POPSUGAR

Hari Nef to Play Candy Darling in Biopic: "She Taught Girls Like Me to Dream"

Candy Darling is getting the biopic treatment. Darling was one of Andy Warhol's superstars, or personalities he promoted through his art and social circles, and she starred in Warhol's film "Women in Revolt" in 1971. She went on to star in a number of other movies, such as "Silent Night, Bloody Night" and "Some of My Best Friends Are . . ." She was also an icon for the transgender community and a fixture of New York's downtown art and theater scene. The Velvet Underground's song "Candy Says" and the second verse of Lou Reed's "Walk on the Wild Side" are both tributes to her.
