Vanessa Morgan Walks Us Through Her Most Meaningful Tattoos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another child together. Teigen announced the big news on Aug. 3 via Instagram with a photo of her baby bump. "[T]he last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote in the caption. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO