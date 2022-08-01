Vanessa Morgan Walks Us Through Her Most Meaningful Tattoos

Read on www.popsugar.com
Kendall Jenner Adds a Tiny Cowboy Tattoo to Her Collection
Kendall Jenner's tiny-tattoo collection just grew a little bigger. The model and entrepreneur went to Kate McDuffie for her new ink, and this latest addition matches the vibe of the rest of her body art perfectly. Jenner's new tattoo of a cowboy boot was placed discreetly on the inside of...
Martha Stewart Celebrates Turning 81 With a Selfie After a "Bit Too Much" Chardonnay
Martha Stewart is 81 and ready for fun. The lifestyle guru — who, over the years, has had her own television shows, magazine, and houseware line, among other things — celebrated turning 81 on Aug. 3 in a way likely all too familiar to other birthday revelers. Posting...
Jane Fonda Opens Up About Getting a Facelift: "I'm Not Proud"
At age 84, Jane Fonda wants you to stop being afraid of getting older. The "Grace and Frankie" star got real about her plastic-surgery regrets in a recent chat with Vogue about her partnership with H&M Move, a new "movewear" brand hoping to democratize sportswear. In the interview, published on Aug. 2, Fonda emphasized the importance of your health over the number of your age.
Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor Is All Grown Up: "I Can't Believe She's So Tall"
Jessica Alba might have to stand on her tippy toes next time she snaps a selfie with her oldest daughter, Honor Marie Warren. On Aug. 3, just two months after her daughter's 14th birthday, Alba shared a photo of herself next to Warren, who is already taller than her mama. "Just me & my (I can't believe she's so tall) baby girl," Alba captioned the photo of Warren giving her a hug in a parking lot by the beach.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Expecting Another Baby
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another child together. Teigen announced the big news on Aug. 3 via Instagram with a photo of her baby bump. "[T]he last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote in the caption. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."
Ryan Phillippe Is "So Proud" of Son Deacon's Acting Debut in "Never Have I Ever" Season 3
Deacon Phillippe is ready for the spotlight! The 18-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is making his acting debut in season three of "Never Have I Ever," which hits Netflix on Aug. 12. In the series, Deacon plays a new character named Parker, who is a member of a rival debate team from a private school, and Ryan couldn't be any prouder of his son.
Justin and Hailey Bieber Cozy Up With Their Dog Oscar in New Photo
Justin and Hailey Bieber are enjoying their time overseas. After touching down in Italy over the weekend, the 28-year-old singer shared an Instagram photo of himself and the 25-year-old Rhode founder cuddled up in bed with their dog Oscar on Aug. 3. "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY," Justin captioned the cute snap.
Olympian Lolo Jones Shares About Freezing Her Eggs at Age 40
Lolo Jones got candid on Instagram today about starting her fertility journey. Both a track star and bobsledder, Jones is notably one of the few Olympians who's participated in both summer and winter competitions. But outside of being a fierce competitor and wanting to win Olympic medals, one of the things Jones has longed for the most is becoming a mother.
Doja Cat Says She "Was Never Supposed to Have Hair" — So She Shaved It All Off
Doja Cat stunned fans on Aug. 5 when she went on Instagram Live and proceeded to shave her hair and eyebrows off. Armed with a razor and a stunning graphic blue eyeliner look, the rapper gave a brief explanation of why she decided to cut her hair. "I feel like...
I Wore a Love Potion Every Day For 2 Months to Find "the One"
While dating apps and Instagram thirst traps seem to be the go-to techniques for grabbing a crush's attention in 2022, I am over it. I'm not the only one: according to a survey by Scribbler, meeting someone on a night out is the preferred option among almost every age group, particularly those over the age of 24, but it's not that easy.
Lizzo Dances in a Vibrant Yitty Onesie on Instagram
Lizzo's clearly in the know about Instagram's recent changes, and she's welcoming them with style and personality. Taking to the platform to showcase a new look from her recently launched shapewear line, Yitty, the pop star shared a video of herself in a dreamy, light-filled bedroom framed by trees. "SINCE PICS DONT DO NOTHIN ON THIS APP NO MORE," she wrote. "IMMA LETS THIS VIDEO DO THE TALKIN😝 NEW @yitty BODY BUTTER BABY!!!"
Zoey Deutch's Chrome Nails Are a Case in Subtle Details With Big Impact
Zoey Deutch is the latest celebrity to jump aboard the chrome-nail train. The actor made an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and it was almost impossible to miss the highly reflective manicure she had on. Deutch kept her nails fairly minimal, opting for only the silver chrome...
Chandler Kinney's Cutout Birthday Dress Is a Far Cry From Her "PLL" Wardrobe
Chandler Kinney may wear vintage tees and neutral colors while portraying Tabby Haworthe on "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin," but the actress's personal style is much different. Case in point: while celebrating her 22nd birthday on Aug. 3, the rising star posed on a rooftop wearing a silky cutout dress in a bold emerald-green hue.
Melanie Lynskey Recalls Being Body Shamed While Filming "Coyote Ugly"
Melanie Lynskey continues to speak out against stringent body-image standards in the entertainment industry. In a recent Hollywood Reporter interview with her "Yellowjackets" costars, the actor revealed the immense scrutiny and body shaming she's experienced throughout her career, but especially while filming "Coyote Ugly." Lynskey portrayed Gloria, the best friend...
Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, and Austin Butler Will Star in Motorcycle Film "The Bikeriders"
The stars have aligned for film fanatics as three of our favorite actors are joining forces: Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, and Austin Butler will be teaming up for new film "The Bikeriders," Deadline confirmed on Aug. 4. New Regency did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment, but according...
Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma Hope "Wedding Season" Inspires South Asians to "Be Brave"
The fake-relationship trope is getting a refresh in Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma's new Netflix rom-com. Feeling pressured by their parents to find spouses, "Wedding Season" finds Asha (Sharda) and Ravi (Sharma) resorting to a faux romance in order to survive a summer of weddings, which they've been forced to attend by their families. But, of course, it doesn't take long for Asha and Ravi to develop real feelings for each other. Now, they must learn to balance their relationship, respective careers, and parents' expectations, all while keeping their South Asian culture front of mind.
Zendaya Takes Barbiecore to the Max in 5-Inch Platform Boots and Opera Gloves
If you're starting to think about your fall wardrobe, there is one piece of advice that will serve you well: think pink. Fashion house Valentino put striking fuchsia on everyone's radar when it took the single colorway to the runway for the fall/winter '22 show at Paris Fashion Week in March, and the brand has tapped actor Zendaya and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton to front the latest Pink PP campaign.
"Sweet Life: LA" Star Jerrold Smith II Talks Working With Issa Rae: "She's Literally Amazing"
"Sweet Life: Los Angeles" is back for season two, and our favorite LA besties have a whole lot more in store for us. The unscripted Issa Rae-produced series — centered on an ambitious group of Black 20-somethings living in South LA — returns for another summer premiere on Aug. 4, but much has changed for the crew since they made their TV debuts last year.
Selena Gomez Says She Hopes to "Be Married and to Be a Mom" Someday
Image Source: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic. Selena Gomez's schedule is booked. A rundown of the singer/actor/beauty mogul's most recent projects alone includes a new season of "Only Murders in the Building," a reboot of the 1980s classic "Working Girl," a new Rare Beauty launch, an upcoming season of "Selena + Chef," and a fourth studio album expected to drop sometime in 2023. Between balancing her acting career, music, and commitment to initiating nationwide conversations about mental health, Gomez is busy. But we'd better enjoy her nonstop roster of projects while it lasts, because the "OMITB" star plans to "peace out" eventually.
The Ultimate Beyoncé Workout Playlist, From "Survivor" to "Break My Soul"
There's a Beyoncé song for literally any mood or phase of life you happen to be in: crazy in love, heartbroken, empowered, ready to start a revolution — your usual daily range of emotions. And when it comes to motivating, badass workout tracks, Beyoncé has given us some gems over the years. Her newest album, "Renaissance," just adds to the list of pump-up jams we'll be blasting during our runs, HIIT workouts, lifting sessions, and, of course, hot girl walks.
