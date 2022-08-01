Larry A. Short pleads guilty to charges from 2020 crash that killed man, 23

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 28-year-old Uhrichsville man has admitted guilt to six charges in connection with an August 2020 crash in Dover that claimed the life of one of his passengers.

Larry A. Short pleaded guilty on Monday before Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident and operating a vehicle with willful and wanton disregard of the safety of persons or property .

The judge found Short guilty, ordered a background investigation and scheduled sentencing for Sept. 21.

Joseph DeMattio of Dover was a passenger in a car driven by Short that crashed in Dover on Aug. 27, 2020. DeMattio, 23, was in a coma from the time of the accident from the time of the accident until his death Dec. 25, according to his obituary.

At Monday's plea hearing, assistant county prosecutor Fred Scott recommended an aggregate sentence of six years and six months for all charges, which could be extended by two years by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

The judge is not bound by the recommendation.

Short would spend 18 months to three years on parole after any prison sentence, Thomakos said.

Scott said the prosecutor's office would not object to the judge releasing Short after he spends four years and six months in prison, provided he maintains a satisfactory record in the institution.

The prosecutor said DeMattio's mother Lori Daniels was aware of the sentencing recommendation and agreed with it.

Thomakos outlined the possible punishments for each charge: Aggravated vehicular homicide, mandatory prison sentence of two to eight years, optional fine up to $15,000; vehicular assault, mandatory prison sentence of one to five years, optional fine up to $10,000; failure to stop after an accident, third-degree felony, nine months to three years in prison, possible $10,000 fine; failure to stop after an accident, fourth-degree felony, six to 18 months in prison and a possible $5,000 fine; failure to stop after an accident, first-degree misdemeanor, up to 180 days in jail and a possible $1,000 fine; and operating a vehicle with willful and wanton disregard of the safety of persons or property , up to a $150 fine.

Some of the charges arise from the same conduct and merge for sentencing purposes.

What are the details of the crash?

A report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Short went through a stop sign and hit the driver’s side of a sport utility vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Dover woman. She was injured, as were DeMattio and Short's other passenger, a 23-year-old Dover woman.

After hitting the SUV, the Hyundai Tiburon driven by Short went off the road, hitting a fire hydrant and a utility pole.

Short was arrested after running from the crash scene at Cross Street and E. Third Street in Dover.

At this time of the crash, Short was on probation for 2019 convictions for trespassing in a habitation, a felony, and two counts of misdemeanor assault. The charges arose from a New Philadelphia home invasion.

