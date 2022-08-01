Read on www.koxe.com
Lieutenant Kyle Whitley retires from Brownwood Fire Department
On Wednesday, Aug. 3, City officials, staff, fellow firefighters, friends, and family gathered to celebrate Lieutenant Kyle Whitley with the Brownwood Fire Department for over 22 years of service. He was presented a commemorative axe featuring the department’s crest. Though Lieutenant Whitley is retiring from the Fire Department, he will remain with the City of Brownwood in his new position as the Airport Foreman at the Brownwood Regional Airport. Whitley’s last day to serve with the Fire Department will be Saturday, August 5th.
Clinton “Clint” Pack, 48, of Brownwood
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Clinton “Clint” Pack was called home at the age of 48. The world lost an amazing father, husband, brother, and friend. Clint was born on March 6, 1974, in Fort Worth, Texas. Clint grew up on a farm in Perrin and he graduated from Perrin-Whitt High school. He loved living on the farm with his Granny and Papa. He spent most of his life in the Fort Worth area before relocating to Brownwood, Texas. Clint loved cars and was one of the most ambitious and knowledgeable men when it came to ideas and starting new adventures. He worked most of his life as a mechanic. He was always there to help people when they needed it and was very well loved in his community and in his church.
Diann Dillingham, 75, of Coleman
Diann Dillingham, age 75, of Coleman, died on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in UT Southwestern Medical Center. After several years of suffering with pulmonary fibrosis and receiving a lung transplant, she took her first deep breath in heaven, pain-free and reunited with those she loved. The family will host a...
Local Game Warden to Speak to Brown Co. Republican Women’s Club
The Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold its August meeting on Friday, Aug. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Brownwood Country Club. The guest speaker will be Brad Reeves, Brown County Game Warden, who will be discussing “The Life of a Game Warden”. You do not...
Local COVID Cases Increase Again
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 189 positive COVID-19 test results. There were 128 last week. Of the 189 positives this week, 25 were PCR, and 164 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 83 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
Karen Densman, 50, of Coleman
Karen Densman, age 50, of Coleman, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. The family will host a visitation and time of reflection from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Family...
Mary Ann Tindol, 73, of Brownwood
Mary Ann Tindol, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away June 14, 2022. A celebration of life for Mary Ann will be held at on Saturday, August 6th, at 11:00 am in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.
MICHAEL BUNKER: Feels Like Home
The heat still sits on us here downtown, at least (they say) through the rest of the week. Cooler temps coming this weekend. Yesterday Danielle and I walked down to check the chickens and collect eggs at the coop behind the old Rogers House, and the thermometer said it was well over 100 degrees, but it didn’t feel too bad. We walked down Brown Street past the Manor and I noticed the pepperweed growing up in cracks in the road along the way and even in cracks on the sidewalks. Back when we were living on the farm all those years I’d come upon the pepperweed in the rough land, the disturbed ground, and I’d reach down and pull along the little “branches” and get a tiny handful of the little pepper seedlets and toss them into my mouth and chew them up. They have a delicious peppery flavor (thus the name,) but every year and every plant is different. Sometimes you’d barely get a hint of the pepper flavor and then once in a while you’d get a really strong pepper kick. I taught the children that since we couldn’t really grow black pepper here easily, collecting the pepperweed seeds in the spring and early summer would become a priority if the system collapsed or we had to truly survive for a long period of time without buying things from stores or going to town.
HPU education alumni recognized for excellence in teaching
Several alumni from Howard Payne University’s School of Education were honored by their respective school districts for outstanding teaching during the 2021-2022 academic year. Dr. Kylah Clark-Goff, dean of HPU’s School of Education, said she is proud of the vital role HPU plays in preparing teachers who make a...
Brownwood Area Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Friday, July 29, 2022. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is located at 508 North Center Avenue in Brownwood. Fuzzy’s opened their doors next to Shaw’s Marketplace in May of this year and have been a...
Premier High School Announces School Breakfast Program for 22-23 School Year
The Premier High School-Brownwood announced today it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the School Breakfast Program for the 2022-2023 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.
