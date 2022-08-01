ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Comments / 1

Related
koxe.com

Lieutenant Kyle Whitley retires from Brownwood Fire Department

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, City officials, staff, fellow firefighters, friends, and family gathered to celebrate Lieutenant Kyle Whitley with the Brownwood Fire Department for over 22 years of service. He was presented a commemorative axe featuring the department’s crest. Though Lieutenant Whitley is retiring from the Fire Department, he will remain with the City of Brownwood in his new position as the Airport Foreman at the Brownwood Regional Airport. Whitley’s last day to serve with the Fire Department will be Saturday, August 5th.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Clinton “Clint” Pack, 48, of Brownwood

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Clinton “Clint” Pack was called home at the age of 48. The world lost an amazing father, husband, brother, and friend. Clint was born on March 6, 1974, in Fort Worth, Texas. Clint grew up on a farm in Perrin and he graduated from Perrin-Whitt High school. He loved living on the farm with his Granny and Papa. He spent most of his life in the Fort Worth area before relocating to Brownwood, Texas. Clint loved cars and was one of the most ambitious and knowledgeable men when it came to ideas and starting new adventures. He worked most of his life as a mechanic. He was always there to help people when they needed it and was very well loved in his community and in his church.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Eastland Co. Sheriff’s Office urges Desdemona residents near large grass fire to prepare to evacuate

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large grassfire began burning Friday afternoon just outside of Desdemona. The Texas A&M Forest Service has been asked to assist. According to Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, the large grassfire is located about five miles north of Desdemona, between County Road 509 and Highway 16. […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Government
Brown County, TX
Government
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Search Continues For Missing Woman in Erath County

Investigators are continuing the search for a missing Stephenville woman who was last seen on July 29. Sharla Shaffer, 48, was last seen on her Stephenville property on June 29 when speaking with her daughter, Erath County Sheriff Matt Coates said in a press release Tuesday. A photo of Shaffer...
ERATH COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Hwy 36 reopened after Callahan County wildfire

UPDATE: The portion of Hwy 36 that was closed due to a wildfire in Callahan County has been reopened. Original article below: CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A portion of Highway 36 has been closed due to a wildfire in Callahan County. The highway is currently closed from US 283 eastbound to Cross Plains. “The […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Diann Dillingham, 75, of Coleman

Diann Dillingham, age 75, of Coleman, died on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in UT Southwestern Medical Center. After several years of suffering with pulmonary fibrosis and receiving a lung transplant, she took her first deep breath in heaven, pain-free and reunited with those she loved. The family will host a...
COLEMAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elevation#Water District
koxe.com

Local COVID Cases Increase Again

In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 189 positive COVID-19 test results. There were 128 last week. Of the 189 positives this week, 25 were PCR, and 164 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 83 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Karen Densman, 50, of Coleman

Karen Densman, age 50, of Coleman, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. The family will host a visitation and time of reflection from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Family...
COLEMAN, TX
koxe.com

Mary Ann Tindol, 73, of Brownwood

Mary Ann Tindol, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away June 14, 2022. A celebration of life for Mary Ann will be held at on Saturday, August 6th, at 11:00 am in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
BigCountryHomepage

Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

MICHAEL BUNKER: Feels Like Home

The heat still sits on us here downtown, at least (they say) through the rest of the week. Cooler temps coming this weekend. Yesterday Danielle and I walked down to check the chickens and collect eggs at the coop behind the old Rogers House, and the thermometer said it was well over 100 degrees, but it didn’t feel too bad. We walked down Brown Street past the Manor and I noticed the pepperweed growing up in cracks in the road along the way and even in cracks on the sidewalks. Back when we were living on the farm all those years I’d come upon the pepperweed in the rough land, the disturbed ground, and I’d reach down and pull along the little “branches” and get a tiny handful of the little pepper seedlets and toss them into my mouth and chew them up. They have a delicious peppery flavor (thus the name,) but every year and every plant is different. Sometimes you’d barely get a hint of the pepper flavor and then once in a while you’d get a really strong pepper kick. I taught the children that since we couldn’t really grow black pepper here easily, collecting the pepperweed seeds in the spring and early summer would become a priority if the system collapsed or we had to truly survive for a long period of time without buying things from stores or going to town.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

HPU education alumni recognized for excellence in teaching

Several alumni from Howard Payne University’s School of Education were honored by their respective school districts for outstanding teaching during the 2021-2022 academic year. Dr. Kylah Clark-Goff, dean of HPU’s School of Education, said she is proud of the vital role HPU plays in preparing teachers who make a...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Coleman Man Dies When His Pickup Strikes Tree

BANGS, TX — A Coleman man lost his life in a high-speed crash with a tree near Bangs on Friday night. According to the Texas DPS, 53-year-old Jesse Joe Guerrero of Coleman was driving his 2008 GMC Sierra pickup northbound on FM 585. DPS said he was driving at an unsafe speed for the roadway as he was approaching a sharp curve. Due to Guerrero’s speed, he was unable to negotiate that curve and departed the prepared surface on the north side of the road. His truck overturned and Guerrero was ejected from the truck because he also wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, DPS said. No other vehicles were…
BANGS, TX
koxe.com

Premier High School Announces School Breakfast Program for 22-23 School Year

The Premier High School-Brownwood announced today it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the School Breakfast Program for the 2022-2023 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.
BROWNWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy