Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

Daniel Bruce Griffin

MINETTO, NY – Daniel Bruce Griffin, 51, of Minetto, New York, passed away on July 30, 2022, after a hard fight against cancer, with his wife and three daughters by his side. Born in Potsdam, New York, he was the son of Dennis and Elizabeth Anne (Olmsted) Griffin. Dan was married to his best friend, Sharon Deshaies, for 28 years. They made Minetto their home, where they raised three strong, intelligent daughters.
MINETTO, NY
Oswego County Today

Jim R. Bell

OSWEGO – Jim R. Bell, 52, of Oswego, New York, died Monday, August 1, 2022 in University Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in North Conway, New Hampshire, the son of George Bell of TN, and the late Anne Bell. Jim moved to Oswego in 1975, where he remained a resident.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Joseph Stanley Witkum

OSWEGO – Joseph Stanley Witkum of Oswego, New York, passed away Sunday, July 31, at the age of 75 from complications of a stroke. Raised in South Tewksbury, Massachusetts, he was the son of M. Velma (Nuttall) Gath and Stanley Witkum. Joe is survived by his two children Todd...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Sharon Ann Belson – Barnes

May 26,1956 – July 23,2022. Sharon Ann Belson – Barnes born to Wallace Charles Belson Sr. and Violet Ruth Belson on May 26,1956 in Fulton, New York, she resided in Fulton and Oswego before moving to Jacksonville then Green Cove Springs, Florida. Sharon is survived by her Sons...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Kenneth C. Loveall

OSWEGO – Kenneth C. Loveall, 59, of Oswego, formerly of Fulton passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was born April 28, 1963 in Fulton to William C. Loveall and Sharon L. Urbach and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. Ken was employed for several years...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Frankie D. Bickford

HANNIBAL – Frankie D. Bickford, age 51, of Hannibal, NY passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his parents, Dean and Carol Bickford; and a brother, Dean Fields. Frankie is survived by his sister, Sandy (Michael Reagan)...
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego County Today

Sylvia Frawley

FULTON – Sylvia Frawley, 96; of Fulton, NY passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 peacefully at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Mrs. Frawley was born December 1, 1925 in Duton Hill, UK. She was the eldest daughter of the late Albert and Mary Ellen (Vale) Jarvis. At the age...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Paul Dussere

OSWEGO – Paul Dussere died in his sleep early in the morning on July 27 at the age of 86. Paul was born in 1936 and grew up in Moorhead, Minnesota. He graduated from Concordia College and then went on to the University of Nebraska for his graduate work in mathematics.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Two Hospitalists Return To Oswego Health To Provide Local Care

OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Leandro Antonio Bernardo, MD, FACP, and Ma. Clarissa Del Rosario, MD return to provide local care as hospitalists. Hospitalists are physicians who specialize in managing the care of patients in the hospital. The hospitalists at Oswego Hospital coordinate consultations, order tests and procedures, and personally provide you with a consistently high level of care throughout your hospital stay.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Trinity United Methodist Church Announces Nu-2-U, Bake Sale

OSWEGO – Trinity United Methodist Church Nu-2-U and Bake Sale is planned for August 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale continues the following weekend (without the Bake Sale) on August 26 and 27. The Bag Sale will be on August 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a wide variety of items for sale; something for everyone. Please use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs. Masks will be worn by staff; optional for patrons.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Stuart L. DeMar

OSWEGO – Stuart L. DeMar, 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a long illness. Born in Oswego, a son to the late Ernest and Dorothy DeMar. Stuart served in the National Guard and was in the New Haven Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Health Welcomes Rewati Bhattarai, MSN, NP-C To Center For Gastroenterology & Metabolic Diseases

OSWEGO – Oswego Health welcomes Rewati Bhattarai to the healthcare system as a new Advanced Practice Provider at the Center for Gastroenterology & Metabolic Diseases. Bhattarai earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology in 2015 at Syracuse University. In 2017 she attended Utica College for their Accelerated Nursing Program to earn her BSN before completing her MSN in 2020 at SUNY Upstate.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Donna M. Jenson

DISPUTANTA, VA – Donna M. Jenson, age 89, formerly of Oswego, New York, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Disputanta, Virginia. Donna was born on July 14, 1933 in Oswego to the late Dorr and Irma Harrington. She graduated from Union Springs Academy in 1952. Donna then went on to attend Atlantic Union College and later graduated her nurses training with her RN from New England Sanitarium in 1955.
DISPUTANTA, VA
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

