Daniel Bruce Griffin
MINETTO, NY – Daniel Bruce Griffin, 51, of Minetto, New York, passed away on July 30, 2022, after a hard fight against cancer, with his wife and three daughters by his side. Born in Potsdam, New York, he was the son of Dennis and Elizabeth Anne (Olmsted) Griffin. Dan was married to his best friend, Sharon Deshaies, for 28 years. They made Minetto their home, where they raised three strong, intelligent daughters.
Jim R. Bell
OSWEGO – Jim R. Bell, 52, of Oswego, New York, died Monday, August 1, 2022 in University Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in North Conway, New Hampshire, the son of George Bell of TN, and the late Anne Bell. Jim moved to Oswego in 1975, where he remained a resident.
Joseph Stanley Witkum
OSWEGO – Joseph Stanley Witkum of Oswego, New York, passed away Sunday, July 31, at the age of 75 from complications of a stroke. Raised in South Tewksbury, Massachusetts, he was the son of M. Velma (Nuttall) Gath and Stanley Witkum. Joe is survived by his two children Todd...
Sharon Ann Belson – Barnes
May 26,1956 – July 23,2022. Sharon Ann Belson – Barnes born to Wallace Charles Belson Sr. and Violet Ruth Belson on May 26,1956 in Fulton, New York, she resided in Fulton and Oswego before moving to Jacksonville then Green Cove Springs, Florida. Sharon is survived by her Sons...
Kenneth C. Loveall
OSWEGO – Kenneth C. Loveall, 59, of Oswego, formerly of Fulton passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was born April 28, 1963 in Fulton to William C. Loveall and Sharon L. Urbach and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. Ken was employed for several years...
SUNY Oswego’s Rebecca Burch Earns President’s Award For Scholarly, Creative Activity
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego human development faculty member Rebecca Burch recently earned the campus President’s Award for Scholarly and Creative Activity for impactful research and overwhelming contributions toward the next generation of researchers. “She has brought students into her research in all areas; working with them as co-authors...
Senior Fair Set For September At Oswego Speedway
OSWEGO – Area seniors will want to mark their calendars for a special event taking place Friday, September 9, the Oswego County Senior Fair. Presented by the Caring Community Advocates, the Oswego County Senior Fair is a highly anticipated event that attracts seniors from all over Oswego County. “We...
Frankie D. Bickford
HANNIBAL – Frankie D. Bickford, age 51, of Hannibal, NY passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his parents, Dean and Carol Bickford; and a brother, Dean Fields. Frankie is survived by his sister, Sandy (Michael Reagan)...
Sylvia Frawley
FULTON – Sylvia Frawley, 96; of Fulton, NY passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 peacefully at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Mrs. Frawley was born December 1, 1925 in Duton Hill, UK. She was the eldest daughter of the late Albert and Mary Ellen (Vale) Jarvis. At the age...
Paul Dussere
OSWEGO – Paul Dussere died in his sleep early in the morning on July 27 at the age of 86. Paul was born in 1936 and grew up in Moorhead, Minnesota. He graduated from Concordia College and then went on to the University of Nebraska for his graduate work in mathematics.
Shineman Foundation Awards $103,400 To Regional Not-For-Profits
OSWEGO – Four Oswego County not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in its second grant round of 2022 at its July board meeting. Projects encompass a diversified range of focus areas, including civic benefit, the arts and historic preservation. The funded projects will benefit...
Two Hospitalists Return To Oswego Health To Provide Local Care
OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Leandro Antonio Bernardo, MD, FACP, and Ma. Clarissa Del Rosario, MD return to provide local care as hospitalists. Hospitalists are physicians who specialize in managing the care of patients in the hospital. The hospitalists at Oswego Hospital coordinate consultations, order tests and procedures, and personally provide you with a consistently high level of care throughout your hospital stay.
Trinity United Methodist Church Announces Nu-2-U, Bake Sale
OSWEGO – Trinity United Methodist Church Nu-2-U and Bake Sale is planned for August 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale continues the following weekend (without the Bake Sale) on August 26 and 27. The Bag Sale will be on August 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a wide variety of items for sale; something for everyone. Please use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs. Masks will be worn by staff; optional for patrons.
CULTURE Fest Coming To Downtown Syracuse August 12, 2022
CNY – On Friday August 12, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Cuse Culture Legacy. Foundation and The Creators Lounge will be hosting a celebration for urban professionals, creatives, and community members at Perseverance Park located at 205 South Salina Street in front of Chase Bank, in the heart of Downtown Syracuse.
OCO Provides Free Meals To Kids At Catholic Charities Of Oswego County In Fulton
FULTON – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services has partnered with the USDA Summer Food Service Program to provide free meals to all children 18 years and under. Breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m. is available Monday through Friday at Catholic Charities...
Compass FCU Member Appreciation Picnic Set For October 2 At 2 Flags In Oswego
OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the return of its member appreciation picnic, which will be held at 2 Flags in Oswego on Sunday, October 2. The picnic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. with a free credit union gift being made available to the first 200 members that purchase tickets.
Stuart L. DeMar
OSWEGO – Stuart L. DeMar, 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a long illness. Born in Oswego, a son to the late Ernest and Dorothy DeMar. Stuart served in the National Guard and was in the New Haven Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years.
Oswego Health Welcomes Rewati Bhattarai, MSN, NP-C To Center For Gastroenterology & Metabolic Diseases
OSWEGO – Oswego Health welcomes Rewati Bhattarai to the healthcare system as a new Advanced Practice Provider at the Center for Gastroenterology & Metabolic Diseases. Bhattarai earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology in 2015 at Syracuse University. In 2017 she attended Utica College for their Accelerated Nursing Program to earn her BSN before completing her MSN in 2020 at SUNY Upstate.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: July 24 – July 30
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On Sunday, July 24, at about 6:20 p.m., members of the Fulton Police Department responded to the intersection of W. Broadway (St. Rt. 3) and W. Second St. S. for a reported car crash involving a pedestrian. Full story here.
Donna M. Jenson
DISPUTANTA, VA – Donna M. Jenson, age 89, formerly of Oswego, New York, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Disputanta, Virginia. Donna was born on July 14, 1933 in Oswego to the late Dorr and Irma Harrington. She graduated from Union Springs Academy in 1952. Donna then went on to attend Atlantic Union College and later graduated her nurses training with her RN from New England Sanitarium in 1955.
