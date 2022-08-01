Wyoming offering same-day registration, voting Tuesday through Primary Election Day

Read on oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Joe MacGuire for House District 35
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to candidates for the Wyoming Legislature out of Natrona County who have filed to run in the primary election in August. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding...
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney's name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county
Recount confirms Tina Peters lost her Secretary of State primary
Election denier Tina Peters did not close the gap in the statewide Secretary of State Republican primary recount and fell far short of the votes she lost the election by.
Safety Expert Details How Not To Get Struck By Lightning In Wyoming
Wyoming saw its first lightning fatality in 12 years on Tuesday, when a 22-year-old man was struck and killed by a bolt while camping in Teton County. The last fatal strikes were in 2010, when two people were killed in separate
Wyoming Secretary of State GOP Candidate Gray Slams FEC Complaint
Rep. Chuck Gray, a Republican Wyoming Secretary of State candidate who previously ran for Congress, denounced a former Secretary State's request to the Federal Elections Commission to look at how he could loan his campaign 30 times more than his annual income. "This false, defamatory, frivolous filing by Mr. Maxfield...
Crook County Rep: Teton County Flipping From Blue To Red Is Why Wyo Needs Runoff Elections
Teton County flipping from majority Democrat to Republican is a prime example of why Wyoming needs runoffs elections, a representative from Crook County told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported this week that the county
Campfires banned on Wyoming Game and Fish lands in Fremont County
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced new fire restrictions for lands it manages in Fremont County in conjunction with county and U.S. Forest Service fire restrictions. Open fires are banned on all Game and Fish–administered lands in Fremont County under the new restrictions....
Wyoming Abortion Advocates Ask Judge To Block Abortion Ban Longer
The abortion advocates suing Wyoming over its abortion ban asked a state court on Thursday to block the ban throughout the court proceedings. Judge Melissa Owens of Teton County District Court on July 27 announced a temporary pause on the state's
South Dakota governor Noem endorses Mark Gordon’s reelection bid in Wyoming primary
CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon’s reelection bid has received an endorsement from South Dakota governor Kristi Noem. Noem’s statement says that Wyoming has “a solid leader at the helm.” Noem says Republican states are “outperforming Democrat states in economic recovery and opportunity. In Wyoming, that is thanks to Mark’s leadership.”
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
Obituaries: Atkinson, Atkinson, Alm
Joshua Lee Atkinson, 50, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Joshua “Josh” was born on January 14, 1972, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Laurie (Atkinson) Kihle. Josh moved with his mother as an infant to Cheyenne, Wyoming, and then soon on to Casper, where he...
Wyo. Secretary of State signs letter speaking out against Biden’s executive order on voter registration
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan has announced that he has joined 14 other Secretaries of State from across the country in signing a letter to President Joe Biden. This letter is in reference to Executive Order No. 14029, which calls for federal agencies to develop...
Nethercott Blasts Gray For Misleading Mailer; Gray Defends Ad
With only two weeks to go before the primary election, campaign literature is starting to flood people's mailboxes and doorsteps. The information provided in these advertisements can sometimes be misleading or wrong. In a mailer sent out on behalf of
Hageman and Bouchard Both Agree Election Stolen At Politics in the Park
On Wednesday, the Natrona County Republican Women hosted another candidate forum for those running in the Republican primary for the Wyoming House. While Wyoming's current representative, Liz Cheney didn't show up, along with several other smaller candidates, Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by Trump and is currently leading in the polls, and state Senator Anthony Bouchard, did appear.
Crossover Boom: Wyoming GOP Voter Registrations Explode In July
While the number of new Wyoming voters grew by about 2,000 last month, the Republican Party gained 7,000, according to official voter statistics. On July 1 there were 200,579 registered Republicans in Wyoming, comprising just over 71% of the whole. One
Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients
A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (7/27/22–8/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from July 27 through Aug. 2. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
The Political Pulse: Colorado's recount, Polis complaint and Bennet's TV ad
Data: Colorado secretary of state; Chart: John Frank/AxiosThe result of June's primary election for secretary of state is essentially the same after a statewide recount.By the numbers: Republican candidate Tina Peters, who paid $256,000 for the retabulation and knowingly spread misinformation about the election, did not move the needle at all.Peters gained 13 votes — the same as the primary winner, Pam Anderson, according to the unofficial second tally from the secretary of state's office. The discrepancies involved different interpretations from election judges on whether ballots met the required criteria and a cache of 37 unopened ballots in Elbert County...
(OPINION) Candidate Letter: Ready to tackle property tax issue as commissioner
In addition to Oil City News’s Candidate Questionnaires, candidates are welcome to submit one Letter to the Editor related to their campaign. Letters to the Editor are published for free. Subsequent letters will be paid campaign advertisements and marked as such. I am Terry Wingerter running for a four-year...
Unsuccessful legislative candidate in Colorado more than triples fundraising for recount
After losing the Republican primary election in June, legislative candidate Lynda Zamora Wilson raised more than three times her previous fundraising total to help fund a recount. Zamora Wilson, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, challenged incumbent state Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, for his seat representing Senate District 9 in...
