valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fargo Police find missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (4:40 PM): Fargo Police say Kirra has been located and is safe. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fargo Police are asking your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl, last seen around 1:00 AM, August 5. Kirra Borden is described as 5′7″ with brown hair that is buzzed...
wdayradionow.com
Clay County pesticide collection process to begin in late August
(Clay County, MN) -- Empty agricultural pesticide containers will be collected at the Clay County Landfill in Hawley Monday, August 22nd through Friday, August 26th from 8:30am- 4:00pm each day. Officials say the containers must be triple rinsed, caps and labels must be removed, you must string the containers on...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead neighborhood warning of armed burglar caught on camera
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead neighborhood is on edge after a doorbell camera caught an alleged burglar attempting to breaking into a home moments after busting out a vehicle window in the driveway. It happened in the early morning hours Thursday, Aug. 4 in the 1500 block...
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Three WE Fest incidents reported; Detroit Lakes woman arrested in domestic dispute
8:59 a.m., near Meadow View Lane, Detroit Lakes, harassment. A caller said their neighbor continues to harass them verbally, with loud music and noisy equipment. 9:43 a.m., near mile marker 113 on County Road 37, Ponsford, a 17-year-old Grand Forks woman suffered a possible concussion after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck. Airbags deployed during the crash. She was transported to a hospital in Park Rapids for treatment.
wdayradionow.com
Red River Valley Bomb Squad speaks on past threats, safety procedures, and recovered "war souvenirs"
(Fargo, ND) -- The Red River Valley Bomb Squad spoke with WDAY Radio about the pressures they face and safety measures their organizations go through on each call. Red River Valley Bomb Squad Commander Tim Runcorn describes putting on the protective suit, and what it is like to walk head-on into dangerous scenarios.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Fire Department invites public to input session for strategic plan
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department is hosting a public stakeholder meeting, and you are invited. The meeting takes place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 16th inside the Lt. Adam Gustafson East Training Room as West Fargo City Hall.. The purpose of this meeting is to gather community feedback on the department’s functions and programs. This information will inform a new strategic plan that is built around the community.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATING DEATH OF UNATTENDED MALE
On May 24, 2022, Grand Forks Police Department officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive male in a residence in the 1200 block of N. 39th Street in Grand Forks. Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined the male was deceased and that it appeared the death was not a result of a medical problem or natural causes. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances related to this death. The name of the victim will not be released until family notifications can be made.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police release names of officers involved in Mapleton shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department are releasing the names of four officers involved in yesterday's shooting in Mapleton. The Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots fired in Mapleton and set up a perimeter around the scene. During the incident, the Sheriff's Office requested assistance, and multiple agencies, including the four Fargo officers, responded to the area. Cass County Sheriff Jessie Jahner says an armed individual in the area was experiencing what he described as a "mental health crisis", which was eventually linked to the prior gunshots.
wdayradionow.com
Local Chiefs, Sheriffs fire up grills for annual cook off
(Fargo, ND) -- The 17th Annual Night To Unite Chiefs and Sheriffs Burger Cook-Off has a winner. This year's cook-off was hosted Tuesday by the Fargo Police Department at Lindenwood Park. Seven police and sheriff's departments were represented in the contest. Each chief or sheriff cooked one burger that was judged by a panel.
valleynewslive.com
Lane closures on the way for I-94
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Beginning at around 8:30 P.M. on August 4, there will be a westbound lane closure on Interstate 94 in Moorhead for several hours overnight. Crews will be removing concrete barriers and barrels along the road between the Highway 75 and 34th St/ SE Main Ave. exits.
valleynewslive.com
Holiday on University temporarily banned from serving food
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A health inspection was completed at the Holiday at 101 University Dr N after Fargo Cass Public Health received a complaint on August 4. In the report the inspector says they observed animal droppings and open food packages. There will be a follow-up on August 8th and as of now, they are not allowed to sell food or drinks.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 3, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Daniel Clayton Skoy, 37, Twin Valley, for 5th-Degree Assault. Lisa Jean Ohlrogge, 34, of Lancaster, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession on a Public Housing Zone. Samantha Lea Dauphinais, 32, of Grand Forks, for DUI.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS PUBLIC OF SCAM CALLS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to inform everyone of a scam that is circulating through the area. The caller identifies themselves as a grandson/son or granddaughter/daughter saying that they were involved in an accident and are going to jail or going to the hospital and need money. We have seen this scam in the past; however, it has become popular with bad guys again.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Possible shots fired near Moorhead gas station
(Moorhead, MN) -- WDAY Radio is looking into reports of possible shots fired near the Holiday Gas Station off 11th street north in Moorhead late Tuesday night. Multiple people took to social media saying shots were fired in the area, just a few blocks from the County courthouse. We've reached...
valleynewslive.com
Officers fatally shoot suicidal man in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers have fatally shot a suicidal person that put the town of Mapleton, ND into a shelter in place on Monday. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office ordered the shelter-in-place for a shots fired incident around 10:00 Monday morning. They say people living in...
froggyweb.com
Moorhead police investigate ‘shot fired’ report
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police are looking for information after officers responded to a call of a possible gunshot in the 1500 block of 11th St. N Tuesday night. Officers spoke with the person who made the report, but did not locate any victim of a crime and no one has come forward with additional information.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE LANE AND WALKWAYS AT SOUTH WASHINGTON ST. ON MONDAY
Motorists and pedestrians should be aware of lane/walkway closures in Grand Forks starting on Monday, August 8, on South Washington Street, near the 2300 block, just North of 24th Ave South. Outside traffic lanes and the pedestrian underpass under the roadway will be closed. The closure is needed to complete...
kvrr.com
Murder charges filed in Grand Forks homicide investigation
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Murder charges have been filed more than two months after a death in Grand Forks. Police have charged 39-year-old Kindi Jalloh in the death of 67-year-old Douglas Elgert. On May 24th, police got a 9-1-1 call, sending them to a home in the 1200...
valleynewslive.com
Legal expert weighs in on deadly shooting of Mapleton man by officers
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One legal expert and former police officer is weighing in on what’s next in the long review process of Monday’s shooting by four Fargo officers which killed a Mapleton man. The four officers have been placed on paid administrative leave as investigators...
valleynewslive.com
ND AG’s office now reviewing Fargo officer deadly shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The case of an early July deadly shooting by a Fargo Police officer is now in the hands of the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office. 28-year-old Shane Netterville was shot on the morning of July 8 after officers were called to the 1500 block of 34th St. S. for three men who appeared to be dead inside of a van in a garage. When officers arrived, court documents say Netterville fled in the van ‘directly towards officers’ and shortly after, 11-year veteran, Adam O’Brien fired his gun. Netterville died hours later at the hospital.
