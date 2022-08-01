Homicide detectives investigate discovery of body in Lakeside pond

Read on www.cbs8.com
Sheriff's officials: Man found shot in Ramona not expected to survive
A man found with gunshot wounds at a Ramona home Thursday night is not expected to survive his injuries, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.
National City police end search after girl, 6, is found
An endangered missing advisory was issued Friday afternoon on behalf of National City police for a missing six-year-old, authorities said.
Man Shot in Ramona Was Picking Fruit in Yard: Witness
A neighbor says a 59-year-old Ramona man who isn't expected to survive after being shot Thursday night was picking fruit on his land when he was struck, and they can't understand why he'd be a target. San Diego County Sheriff's deputies found the man with gunshot wounds to his upper...
Man shot outside Ramona home
Authorities say a 59-year-old man is not likely to survive after he was shot outside of his Ramona home Thursday night.
Tips sought in 2021 Emerald Hills homicide
Authorities put out a call for tips Thursday regarding an unsolved homicide in Emerald Hills Park almost exactly a year ago.
1 year later, San Diego man’s murder still unsolved
One year after a San Diego man was gunned down at a community park, authorities put out a call for information on his killer this week.
Missing 6-year-old National City girl found
A 6-year-old girl who went missing Thursday has been found, according to California Highway Patrol.
Tennessee Man Suspected in 1990 Point Loma Slaying of Sailor Pleads Not Guilty
A man accused of killing a Navy sailor in Point Loma more than three decades ago pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge. Brian Scott Koehl, 51, is accused in the 1990 murder of 32-year-old Larry Joe Breen, whom prosecutors say was stabbed in the neck multiple times. Koehl...
Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Harbor Drive [San Diego, CA]
32-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision near Nimitz Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m., at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Nimitz Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to investigators, a 32-year-old woman was speeding westbound on Harbor Drive. There, she failed to stop at...
Suspect jailed in El Cajon trolley stabbing
EL CAJON (KUSI) – A 32-year-old ex-con was back behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of attacking another man with a knife last weekend during an argument on a trolley traveling through El Cajon, authorities reported. The victim and his girlfriend were confronted by the alleged assailant at about 9:15...
87-year-old man's death at Scripps Ranch home deemed suspicious
An elderly man was found dead in the swimming pool of his Scripps Ranch home, San Diego Police said.
Man Pleads Guilty in Retiree’s Stabbing Death at Oceanside Beach House
A man pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing a 77-year-old retiree at the victim’s Oceanside beach house. Carey Lamont Reid Jr., 24, is set to be sentenced to 12 years in state prison for the Aug. 14, 2018, slaying of John Roth, who was stabbed in the neck while lying on his couch.
Granite Hills High teacher arrested
A teacher within the Grossmont Union High School District was arrested and faces felony and misdemeanor charges, the district announced Wednesday.
Arrest made in stabbing at El Cajon trolley stop
A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing another man at a trolley stop in San Diego's El Cajon neighborhood last weekend.
Tips sought for driver suspected of throwing kitten from moving car
The San Diego Humane Society's law enforcement team is asking for help from the public Wednesday to identify the driver in a suspected felony animal cruelty case.
Warrant out for man who took selfie in elephant enclosure
The man who trespassed into the elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo so he could take a photo with his young daughter failed to show up in court Thursday, July 21 for sentencing, so a judge issued a no bail warrant for his arrest. San Diego Superior Court Judge...
Man Sentenced for 1987 Ramona Double Murder at 4-Year-Old’s Birthday Party
A man who gunned down two men at a 4-year-old girl’s birthday party in Ramona 35 years ago, then fled the country, was sentenced Friday to 34 years to life in state prison. Jose Angel Solorio, 62, was convicted by a San Diego jury of two counts of second-degree murder for the June 7, 1987, killings of German Aviles, 26, and Ventura Aviles, 21. The men died at the scene of the shooting, which took place at an apartment on B Street, where a celebration was held for the birthday of German Aviles’ 4-year-old daughter.
Good Samaritan jumps into Lindo Lake to rescue drowning woman
Caught on video: good Samaritan jumps into Lindo Lake in Lakeside to rescue drowning woman on Monday evening.
Homicide detectives investigate body found floating in a pond near El Capitan High School
LAKESIDE (KUSI) – A body was found floating in a pond near El Capitan High School early Monday, authorities reported. The possible drowning death in the area of Willow Road and state Route 67 in Lakeside was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Man suspected of injuring gas station employee detained
Police Wednesday morning detained a man suspected of shooting a gas station employee with a pellet gun or airsoft gun before threatening employees at a McDonald's, San Diego police said.
