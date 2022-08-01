ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside, CA

Homicide detectives investigate discovery of body in Lakeside pond

CBS 8
CBS 8
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Man Shot in Ramona Was Picking Fruit in Yard: Witness

A neighbor says a 59-year-old Ramona man who isn't expected to survive after being shot Thursday night was picking fruit on his land when he was struck, and they can't understand why he'd be a target. San Diego County Sheriff's deputies found the man with gunshot wounds to his upper...
RAMONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Lakeside, CA
Lakeside, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Pond#El Capitan High School#Sheriff
L.A. Weekly

Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Harbor Drive [San Diego, CA]

32-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision near Nimitz Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m., at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Nimitz Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to investigators, a 32-year-old woman was speeding westbound on Harbor Drive. There, she failed to stop at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Suspect jailed in El Cajon trolley stabbing

EL CAJON (KUSI) – A 32-year-old ex-con was back behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of attacking another man with a knife last weekend during an argument on a trolley traveling through El Cajon, authorities reported. The victim and his girlfriend were confronted by the alleged assailant at about 9:15...
EL CAJON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sduptownnews.com

Warrant out for man who took selfie in elephant enclosure

The man who trespassed into the elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo so he could take a photo with his young daughter failed to show up in court Thursday, July 21 for sentencing, so a judge issued a no bail warrant for his arrest. San Diego Superior Court Judge...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Sentenced for 1987 Ramona Double Murder at 4-Year-Old’s Birthday Party

A man who gunned down two men at a 4-year-old girl’s birthday party in Ramona 35 years ago, then fled the country, was sentenced Friday to 34 years to life in state prison. Jose Angel Solorio, 62, was convicted by a San Diego jury of two counts of second-degree murder for the June 7, 1987, killings of German Aviles, 26, and Ventura Aviles, 21. The men died at the scene of the shooting, which took place at an apartment on B Street, where a celebration was held for the birthday of German Aviles’ 4-year-old daughter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy