United Way of Lake County announces Jen Yorko as 2022 campaign chair
United Way of Lake County has announced that Jen Yorko, the general manager of the Lake County Captains, a High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, will serve as its 2022 Campaign Chair. Currently celebrating 100 years, UWLC’s annual campaign will begin in the fall and run through the spring of...
Riverside teachers, administrators and more volunteer to show community appreciation
More than 30 volunteers from the Riverside Local School District spent the morning of Aug. 4 traveling throughout their community and performing random acts of kindness as part of the district’s eighth annual Community Kindness Day. The volunteers included teachers and their family members, administrators, school board President Lori...
Madison School District awarded state grant funds to upgrade safety in buildings
Madison School District will receive state grant funding to make safety improvements at all of its buildings. The district has been awarded about $202,730 from the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant program. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Aug. 2 that a total of $47 million was allocated to more than 1,000 schools in 81 counties throughout the state.
Ground broken on boardwalk, observation deck project at Mentor Lagoons
Work has commenced on a new boardwalk project at the Mentor Lagoons Nature Preserve and Marina. Mentor City Council members, elected officials and representatives from other agencies broke ground on the project during a brief ceremony at Mentor Lagoons, located at 8365 Harbor Drive. “It’s been a long time coming,...
Northeast Ohio libraries offer a variety of digital services
Libraries have become more digital since the pandemic. With many more moving further in the direction of technology many libraries offer digital services as well as modern technology for check out. Euclid Public Library offers a variety of digital options for patrons. Before the pandemic, the library offered virtual tours...
Heritage Club to meet Aug. 11
The Heritage Club of Northeast Ohio will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 11, the Family Restaurant, 1945 Mentor Ave. in Painesville. The club will assemble in the meeting facility and follow the restaurant’s novel coronavirus precautions. The featured speaker will be Neil Harrison, owner of the...
Mentor Public Library offering free computer classes
Mentor Public Library is hosting four free computer classes this August at its Lake Branch, including introductions to Microsoft Word, the internet and computers, in general. The Lake Branch is located at 5642 Andrews Road, Mentor-on-the-Lake. The classes include:. • An Introduction to Computers—the library’s most basic computer class—at 2...
Richmond Heights K9 Bolt serves multiple roles
The Richmond Heights Police Department employs its K9 Bolt to promote unity with their community as well as deter violence. Bolt is a German shepherd. He is trained and cared for by Patrolman Jonathan Ross who has been with the police department for almost nine years. Ross trained with Bolt...
Former Westlake investment advisor gets nearly 22 years in prison for Ponzi scheme
Former Westlake investment advisor Raymond A. Erker, 52, of Avon, was sentenced Aug. 7 by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster to nearly 22 years in prison following his conviction at trial of stealing more than $9.3 million from clients in a Ponzi scheme. A restitution hearing concerning this matter was...
Top Christian artists to perform at 22nd annual The Fest in Wickliffe
The Fest, Northeast Ohio’s largest outdoor Christian music and free family festival, returns to the Center for Pastoral Leadership in Wickliffe Aug. 7. The annual event, now in its 22nd year, draws over 35,000 visitors, according to a news release from organizers. The Fest is an inspiring day of...
Ava Dean Beauty makes its mark with Lake County connections
The market for manicures is growing and Britt Hyatt has a hand in helping it along. Hyatt, of Willoughby, is the brand consultant and chief operating officer for Ava Dean Beauty, a beauty product company founded by AJ McLean and Josh Naranjo. McClean is a member of the internationally famous...
Enduring act California Speedbag celebrating ‘Little Guns’ vinyl release with Beachland Ballroom gig
Just a couple of Northeast Ohio kids who grew up to help craft an underground alt-country gem of a record — that’s Gary Lupico and Russell Sherman. Together in the early ‘90s, the musicians as part of Cleveland band California Speedbag released “Little Guns” on cassette.
Nap Lajoie, golf champion of Mentor?! It’s true
In 1928, Mentor Headlands Country Club — known today as Black Brook Golf Course — was expanded to feature 18 holes. A tournament was held to determine the premier golfer among its membership. The winner was a local man in his first tournament for real stakes who didn’t...
Captains walk it off in extras against Great Lakes, 6-5
The Captains were behind the eight ball early as they welcomed back the Great Lakes Loons and continued their series at Classic Park on Aug. 5. But two late solo home runs tied it up and sent the game to extra innings for the second straight night. However, Gabriel Rodriguez...
Boone, Captains routed by Loons, 14-4
The numbers tell one story about Captains starting pitcher Rodney Boone’s performance Aug. 3 against the Great Lakes Loons. Boone, selected by Cleveland in the eighth round of the 2021 draft, had an outing to file and forget on a balmy evening at Classic Park. The 22-year-old-left-hander out of...
High school football: Mentor plays with emotion in strong scrimmage performance vs. Kenston
The first session of Mentor’s season-opening football practice earlier this week ended with Coach Matt Gray stoking the competitive fire of his players. Encouraging his players to play with emotion, Gray directed them, “If you make a big play, celebrate that. If you score, celebrate that.”. The Cardinals...
Captains can’t stop Loons’ bats, fall 5-4 in 11 innings
After a two-run home run to left in the fourth inning and a score on a wild pitch in the eighth, the Captains led Great Lakes by three runs as the game went to the bottom of the ninth. But the Loons hit back-to-back home runs and came back to tie the game and send it to extras at Classic Park on Aug. 4.
