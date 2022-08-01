EBR Coroner’s Office seeks identity of man killed in Airline Highway crash

Read on www.brproud.com
brproud.com
One hurt in accident involving BRPD unit on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident involving one of their police units and on Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the “crash involved a police unit and another vehicle.”. The accident took place...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man arrested in deadly triple shooting, high-speed chase that ended in 3-car wreck
Baton Rouge Police arrested a 52-year-old man for a shooting that left one dead and two others injured on Bradley Street over the weekend, the agency said Friday. Kirkpatrick Franklin was booked on second-degree murder Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led U.S. marshals and Baton Rouge officers on a high-speed chase, ending in a three-car wreck that totaled Kirkpatrick's vehicle as well as one other, police said.
brproud.com
Vehicle that allegedly destroyed fence at home in Livingston Parish found, police say
KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) — Killian police say the alleged hit and run vehicle has been located as of Friday afternoon. Police said an arrest in the case is pending. KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) – The Killian Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that may have plowed through a fence and left damage in its wake.
brproud.com
Suspect in deadly weekend shooting on Bradley St. charged with 2nd Degree Murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Albert Hawkins, 21, was shot on Bradley St. last weekend and died later at a local hospital. Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, of 3372, Baton Rouge was taken into custody on Thursday, August 4 in connection with this deadly shooting which took place on Sunday, July 31.
brproud.com
LSUPD need help identifying alleged vehicle burglary suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify five suspects accused of breaking into multiple vehicles on campus. If anyone can identify the suspects, contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225)-344-7867.
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Fatal Crash On Airline Highway (Baton Rouge, LA)
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash in Baton Rouge. The crash happened on Airline Highway on Tuesday night. The police responded to the crash shortly after [..]
brproud.com
BR Police: Vehicular pursuit ends in capture of murder suspect, crash with injuries
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) say a Thursday (August 4) vehicular pursuit ended in a crash that left three people injured and led to the capture of a murder suspect. BRPD said they were pursuing a murder suspect tied the Sunday, July 31 shooting that...
brproud.com
BRPD identifies local man killed in late night shooting on Dutton Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Dutton Ave. late Wednesday night. Sheldon Gales, 21, of Baton Rouge was shot and killed in the 5500 block of Dutton Ave. around 10:15 p.m. Gales was pronounced dead at...
theadvocate.com
21-year-old killed in late-night shooting on Dutton Ave., Baton Rouge police say
A 21-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday evening on Dutton Avenue, Baton Rouge Police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened in the 5500 block of Dutton Avenue, a residential area between Plank Road and Airline Highway. The block is just north of Hollywood Street. Sheldon Gales,...
Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Airline Highway, police investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash on Airline Highway Tuesday night. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed police responded to the area of 9900 Airline Highway around 10:30 p.m. after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.
CRIME STOPPERS: EBRSO searching for man wanted on theft, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on theft and other charges. According to EBRSO, Nathaniel Vessel, 38, is wanted on charges of four counts of theft and entry on or remaining in places/land after forbidden.
brproud.com
Two hurt in overnight shooting on St. Katherine Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on St. Katherine Ave. early Thursday morning. A 69-year-old man and a juvenile female were shot and subsequently taken to the hospital, according to police. The shooting took place a little after midnight...
wbrz.com
Man in custody after leading Baton Rouge police on high-speed chase in stolen van
BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested after leading a high-speed chase in a stolen van Thursday, marking the second police chase through Baton Rouge within four hours. The Baton Rouge Police Department initially responded to a call about a suspicious white van dropping people off on Brookline Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday.
brproud.com
Man accused of raping teen girl while younger sister was in backseat
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 20-year-old man is facing a rape charge after allegedly forcing himself on a 16-year-old girl in a parking lot on Bluebonnet Boulevard. According to the arrest documents, the victim told officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department that she had conversations with 20-year-old Kwan Allen II for about a month on social media. Allen told her he was 18 years old and she told Allen she was 16 years old.
theadvocate.com
Suspect in deadly triple shooting takes police on high-speed chase, totals car in 3-vehicle crash
A suspect in a triple-shooting that left a 21-year-old dead and two others injured over the weekend led police on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon that ended when the suspect totaled his car, police said. Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the crash happened at the intersection of...
wbrz.com
Police searching for missing woman with disabilities, last seen getting into someone's car
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a missing woman with disabilities who was last seen getting into someone's car. Colleen Burt, 47, was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Aug. 3 on Maple Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. She was wearing a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.
brproud.com
Mississippi inmates captured in Baton Rouge escaped through hole cut in jail’s roof
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Louisiana State Police says four Mississippi escapees were captured in Baton Rouge Friday night. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office identified the escapees as Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, Hunter Wigington and Landon Braudway. Alcorn County authorities said the inmates broke out...
theadvocate.com
Port Allen police officer arrested, accused of ripping gold chains from 2 men, BRPD says
A Port Allen police officer was arrested on two felony counts of simple robbery, accused of demanding, then ripping off the gold chains two men were wearing, after a heated argument that began outside a Tigerland bar, Baton Rouge Police arrest records say. The incident began shortly before 3 a.m....
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Highland at Airline
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday, August 4 crash on Highland Road at Airline Highway. The incident occurred around 4:53 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. There is no word on the...
wbrz.com
Police called to hospital to investigate reported shooting victim
BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a hospital to investigate a patient who said they had been shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim reported he had been shot around 1:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of Sycamore Street off of North Foster Drive.
