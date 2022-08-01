Read on www.fool.com
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
Why Opendoor Technologies Stock Is Soaring Today
Opendoor's quarterly results were impacted by weakness in the current housing market, but the company is taking steps to position itself for when growth returns. It's partnering with Zillow to offer quotes to sellers on the Zillow platform. It's a tough market for housing-related businesses, but investors remain optimistic Opendoor...
Why Clearwater Paper Stock Skyrocketed 22% Today
Clearwater Paper missed earnings last night, but investors don't seem to care. Strong sales growth and the prospect of more profits this year have investors bidding up the shares strongly.
Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Briefly Spiked Today
Investors piled into Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares in early morning action today. Given the company's Q2 earnings were essentially in line with expectations, the stock has largely retreated since.
Down 45%, Should Smart Investors Buy Airbnb Stock Now?
Shares of this hospitality stock have crumbled over the past year, despite continued execution and adoption. Airbnb has a unique focus that separates it from its peers. With its innovation paying off, investors should consider buying a chunk of Airbnb at a discount.
3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Bet On the Great Pandemic Migration
Tractor Supply is a best-in-class retailer focused on the rural lifestyle. Texas Roadhouse is dealing with inflation issues but is holding its own in this challenging economic environment. Texas Instruments is building new fabs and could be a top way to capitalize on growth in chip demand.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
SNAP 2022: Is My State Extending Emergency Allotment Money for August?
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs of SNAP households during the pandemic. According to the U.S. Department of...
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
Stimulus Update: How to Check to See if You're Getting Another Payment
Make sure you know if money is coming your way. A number of states are sending out stimulus checks. The federal government most likely won't send out another payment. You can check with your state's Department of Revenue to find out if your state is sending out additional payments. Across...
Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Bolting Higher Today
Earlier this year, BioCryst's lead clinical candidate was put on partial hold by the FDA for safety reasons. Today, the biotech announced that the drug's clinical program will be allowed to resume under a revised protocol.
Why Hardware-Focused Tech Stocks Surged in July
Amphenol, Skyworks, and Corning entered July on a brutal downtrend. They turned the beat around, primarily due to a more bullish market tenor. Investors paid little attention to each company's individual news last month.
2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Computers and cloud-computing solutions are not only here to stay, but also will grow in importance over time. Web search, mobility, and online entertainment also will remain in demand.
Is Microsoft Stock a Buy?
Microsoft saw strength across its largest business segments last quarter. Next quarter's projections were everything investors could hope for. However, the stock is still expensive on a price-to-earnings basis.
Why I Own EPD Stock
Connor Allen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Connor is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Why Verizon Communications Shares Lost 9% in July
Verizon's financial results broadly met expectations in the second quarter. At the same time, the company struggled to find net subscribers.
3 No-Brainer Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying After Earnings
These three stocks have risen between 14% and 27% in the last month. Despite this jump, the companies look poised to continue moving higher. Each has grown sales between 15% and 24% annually over the last three years.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (IRTC) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (IRTC -2.45%) Q2...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Fantastic Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Although bear markets and stock corrections can be scary, they're the perfect time for patient investors to pounce. These five rapidly growing companies have the innovative capacity to make long-term investors a lot richer.
Who Will Lead Under Armour After Sudden CEO Exit?
When will Under Armour (UA 1.20%) announce a...
Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL 4.45%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
