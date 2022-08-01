ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Motley Fool

Why Opendoor Technologies Stock Is Soaring Today

Opendoor's quarterly results were impacted by weakness in the current housing market, but the company is taking steps to position itself for when growth returns. It's partnering with Zillow to offer quotes to sellers on the Zillow platform. It's a tough market for housing-related businesses, but investors remain optimistic Opendoor...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Clearwater Paper Stock Skyrocketed 22% Today

Clearwater Paper missed earnings last night, but investors don't seem to care. Strong sales growth and the prospect of more profits this year have investors bidding up the shares strongly.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Briefly Spiked Today

Investors piled into Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares in early morning action today. Given the company's Q2 earnings were essentially in line with expectations, the stock has largely retreated since.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down 45%, Should Smart Investors Buy Airbnb Stock Now?

Shares of this hospitality stock have crumbled over the past year, despite continued execution and adoption. Airbnb has a unique focus that separates it from its peers. With its innovation paying off, investors should consider buying a chunk of Airbnb at a discount.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Bet On the Great Pandemic Migration

Tractor Supply is a best-in-class retailer focused on the rural lifestyle. Texas Roadhouse is dealing with inflation issues but is holding its own in this challenging economic environment. Texas Instruments is building new fabs and could be a top way to capitalize on growth in chip demand.
TEXAS STATE
Motley Fool

Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?

Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: How to Check to See if You're Getting Another Payment

Make sure you know if money is coming your way. A number of states are sending out stimulus checks. The federal government most likely won't send out another payment. You can check with your state's Department of Revenue to find out if your state is sending out additional payments.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

Earlier this year, BioCryst's lead clinical candidate was put on partial hold by the FDA for safety reasons. Today, the biotech announced that the drug's clinical program will be allowed to resume under a revised protocol.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Why Hardware-Focused Tech Stocks Surged in July

Amphenol, Skyworks, and Corning entered July on a brutal downtrend. They turned the beat around, primarily due to a more bullish market tenor. Investors paid little attention to each company's individual news last month.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Computers and cloud-computing solutions are not only here to stay, but also will grow in importance over time. Web search, mobility, and online entertainment also will remain in demand.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Microsoft Stock a Buy?

Microsoft saw strength across its largest business segments last quarter. Next quarter's projections were everything investors could hope for. However, the stock is still expensive on a price-to-earnings basis.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why I Own EPD Stock

Connor Allen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Connor is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Verizon Communications Shares Lost 9% in July

Verizon's financial results broadly met expectations in the second quarter. At the same time, the company struggled to find net subscribers.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying After Earnings

These three stocks have risen between 14% and 27% in the last month. Despite this jump, the companies look poised to continue moving higher. Each has grown sales between 15% and 24% annually over the last three years.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (IRTC) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (IRTC -2.45%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Fantastic Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

Although bear markets and stock corrections can be scary, they're the perfect time for patient investors to pounce. These five rapidly growing companies have the innovative capacity to make long-term investors a lot richer.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Who Will Lead Under Armour After Sudden CEO Exit?

When will Under Armour (UA 1.20%) announce a
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL 4.45%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call
