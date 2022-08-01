Markleeville, CA — Heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding, occurred yesterday afternoon in the Markleeville area. The area impacted was in the Tamarack Fire burn scar (which burned 68,000 acres last summer). Caltrans reports that while the water has started to recede, there is significant damage on Highway 89, just north of Markleeville. There was a bridge repair project already underway in the area, reducing traffic to one lane. Some of the earth under the highway has completely washed away, making the road impassable. The highway is expected to be closed for an extended period. Engineers are heading to the area this morning to better assess the damage. It is unclear when the highway will reopen, but officials state it is anticipated to be “long term.”

MARKLEEVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO