Emergency Sewer Repairs On Hillcrest Drive
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District has closed Hillcrest Drive in Sonora, between Short Lane and Palemone Lane, for emergency sewer repairs. The road was closed at around 7am and crews hope to complete the work by 2:30pm. During the repairs, travelers will need to avoid that stretch of Hillcrest Drive and use an alternate route.
Update: Fatal Crash Down Embankment
Update at 12:45 p.m.: A Jamestown man was pronounced dead at the scene of this morning’s fatal crash on J-59 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. The CHP is not releasing the 35-year-old man’s name due to notification of family but did give new details on the solo vehicle crash. The deceased was driving a 2003 Ford Ranger pickup southbound on J-59/La Grange Road and south of Highway108 at an unknown rate of speed. Sonora CHP spokesperson Elliot Lopez detailed, “For an unknown reason, the driver allowed his vehicle to leave the roadway where it began to overturn. The vehicle ended up on its roof. The driver suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.“
Update: Power Outages Reported Across Region
Update at 3:55 p.m.: Power has been restored to the 259 customers in the Lake McClure area of Tuolumne County. The outage ran along Bear Valley and Hornitos roads. There remain 61 customers without electricity in the Lake Tulloch area, running along Thompson Lane, Poker Flat and Lakeview roads in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County. The estimated restoration time is 6 p.m. No cause has been given by the company for these outages.
Flooding In Sierra Nevada Damages And Closes Highway 89
Markleeville, CA — Heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding, occurred yesterday afternoon in the Markleeville area. The area impacted was in the Tamarack Fire burn scar (which burned 68,000 acres last summer). Caltrans reports that while the water has started to recede, there is significant damage on Highway 89, just north of Markleeville. There was a bridge repair project already underway in the area, reducing traffic to one lane. Some of the earth under the highway has completely washed away, making the road impassable. The highway is expected to be closed for an extended period. Engineers are heading to the area this morning to better assess the damage. It is unclear when the highway will reopen, but officials state it is anticipated to be “long term.”
Update: Fire In Tuolumne County near Keystone Contained
Update at 5:05 p.m.: The CHP reports that all the closed roadways listed below have reopened. Update at 4:15 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that firefighters have contained the Springs Fire burning along J-59/La Grange Road near the Highway 108 intersection just south of Green Springs Road in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. They said that the estimated size of the blaze is 35 acres. The flames spread to a home and a resident was evacuated before it was fully engulfed.
Oak Fire Reaches 90% Containment
Mariposa County, CA – The Oak Fire containment is inching closer to full containment. CAL Fire reported that the fire went from 86% contained yesterday to 90% contained today. The acreage has been holding steady all week at 19,244 acres. The Incident Management Team 5 transitioned the fire back to the CAL Fire Merced Mariposa Unit today. Fire officials updated, “Suppression repair will continue throughout the fire area to improve the damage that occurred during fire suppression. Firefighters will continue to mop up hot spots and do tactical patrols throughout the fire area, along with extinguishing hot spots within the fire perimeter.”
Murphys Man One Of Deceased In Oakdale Double Fatal
Oakdale, CA – A Murphys man was one of two men that died in a head-on crash Friday afternoon on 26-Mile Road in Oakdale. The collision happened around 3:45 p.m. north of Eastman Road and the Woodward Reservoir, with both drivers pronounced dead at the scene, but their names were withheld pending notification of family, as earlier reported here. The Modesto CHP has now released the names of both deceased drivers. They are 45-year-old Clinton T. Tutthill of Murphys and 51-year-old Eduardo Salinas of Oakdale.
162 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne County, 105 In Calaveras
Tuolumne County Public Health reports 136 new lab-confirmed community cases and 26 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases from Saturday, July 30th to today, Friday, August 5th. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 37 active cases at SCC, last week there were 58 active cases. There are 127 known active community cases down from 163. Positive home tests (rapid/antigen tests) are not counted in the Covid numbers and remain unknown. Lab results come from hospitals or other lab-confirmed testing.
First Weekend In August Events
There are several events planned for the first weekend in August. All Saints Parish on Cherokee Road in Twain Harte is having its Annual Garage Sale with antiques, collectibles, used furniture and more, Friday through Sunday as detailed here. The Annual Flea Market in White Pines, near Arnold, at Independence...
House Fire In Don Pedro Area
La Grange, CA — Officials are on the scene of a residential structure fire in the Don Pedro area, in the 13000 block of Cedro Court. It is a single-story home and officials report it did not spread to nearby vegetation. Officials are working to extinguish the blaze. There are no immediate reports of any injuries. Be prepared for some activity in the area.
Update: Missing Mariposa Woman Located
Update at 10:39am: The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office relays that missing woman Gurda Ruether was located at around nine o’clock this morning. No additional information has been released. Original story posted at 5:59am: Mariposa, CA — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in...
Fire victims seek over $85 million for Tamarack Fire damages
RENO, Nev. (AP) — People who lost their homes and property in last summer’s Tamarack Fire in northern Nevada and California have filed a claim against the U.S. Forest Service seeking more than $85 million. The filing by attorney William Jeanney of Reno on behalf of 27 claimants...
A Disabled Vehicle Led To A Burson Drug Bust
Burson, CA — A large amount of meth and pot were found in a disabled Chevy SUV and the female driver was handcuffed and placed on $90,000 bail. A woman and a man were underneath the hood of the vehicle around 12:40 p.m. at a Burson gas station Thursday when Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Deputies pulled over to help. Immediately, they noticed the SUV’s registration tag had expired. While speaking with the pair, an employee of the station told deputies that the woman, 44-year-old Maria Aguilera from Stockton, had allegedly shoplifted swim shoes.
James L. Potter
James L. Potter, II, 60, of Tuolumne, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 08/04/2022. Age: 60. Residence: Tuolumne, CA.
Alleged Thief Nailed By Security Camera Footage
Sonora, CA – The overnight burglary at a Sonora business was all caught on security footage and the alleged thief got away with the goods, but not for long. On Tuesday morning, a burglary was reported to the Sonora Police Department for a business in the 1000 block of Mono Way. Luckily, video surveillance had captured the suspect stealing cash and electronics from the business. Later that day, an officer saw a man that fit the suspect’s description on South Washington Street in downtown Sonora and contacted him.
Vierra, James
James A. Vierra, 40, of Sonora, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 in Sonora. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com.
Sanchez, Susan
Susan Sanchez, 55, of Twain Harte, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2022 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 08/04/2022. Age: 55. Residence: Twain Harte, CA.
Sierra Rep Debuts ‘Sh-Boom’ Doo-Wop Jukebox Musical
Sonora, CA — Sierra Repertory Theatre is continuing its 43rd anniversary season with Roger Bean’s jukebox musical, “Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream,” now playing at the East Sonora Theatre. It is featured in a new myMotherLode.com blog authored by Tori James. The show runs through...
