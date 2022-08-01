Glade Hill road closed due to emergency maintenance

Read on www.wdbj7.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Actress Jen Lilley assists local organizations to obtain 200 backpacks for Roanoke foster childrenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
AEP warns of a possible rise in the Roanoke River and New RiverCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Brews and Bubbles event will benefit The Roanoke Higher Education Center FoundationCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
I-81S closed in Montgomery Co. due to vehicle fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT says a vehicle fire has closed a portion of I-81S in Montgomery County early Saturday morning. The fire was reported at mile marker 127. Travelers can expect delays.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue is now complete. Mayor Lea hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate. The $1.85 million project began seven years ago, and has improved the sidewalks and roadways from 22nd to 24th street. A man who’s...
WDBJ7.com
AEP warns Roanoke River and New River water levels could rise
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power wants people to be aware of rising water levels this week. Water levels on the New River and Roanoke River could rapidly rise starting Wednesday and fluctuate throughout the week. This is due to Appalachian Power potentially needing to increase power generation. Below Claytor...
WSLS
AEP warns of rising water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams
ROANOKE, Va. – As the weather gets nice and you hit the water with your family or friends, Appalachian Power wants you to keep safety top of mind. Starting Wednesday, water downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly, creating a potentially dangerous situation for visitors, according to officials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Town of Stuart begins downtown revitalization planning
STUART, Va. (WDBJ) - Stuart town officials are involving the community in the new downtown Stuart revitalization plan. Patrick County received funding from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to develop a revitalization plan for downtown Stuart. Officials involved in the plan met with community members at the...
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) -Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. That’s what people stopping by said as they read a notice on the door saying the restaurant would not be reopening for business. A sign on the door Friday said that...
pcpatriot.com
Street officially named after former Sheriff Conner
The portion of Lafayette Street leading from East Main Street, Pulaski to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has now become Sheriff Frank R. Conner Drive following a naming ceremony Friday morning. Conner’s widow, Glorina is shown above uncovering the new sign during the ceremony while being assisted by son Mike (left), grandson Chris (center), Mayor Shannon Collins and Pulaski Town Councilman Jamie Radcliffe who first proposed the street be named after the former sheriff. Sheriff Frank R. Conner Drive leads to the sheriff’s office and the Town of Pulaski’s brush site, which is appropriate given Conner was sheriff and also served on the New River Resource Authority Board of Directors. Members of the local government and law enforcement communities attended the ceremony this morning, including members of Pulaski Town Council (below) who voted unanimously to approve the name change during a recent council meeting. Conner served as sheriff for 13 years and passed away at the age of 86 on April 1, 2021.
WSLS
Dan River Finishing Mill demolished, Caesars Casino construction begins
DANVILLE, Va. – The Caesars Casino is one step closer to being complete in Danville. The former Dan River Finishing Mill has officially been demolished, making room for construction to begin on Caesars Casino. The casino will go in at the former location of the Finishing Mill, now that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
One injured in Roanoke Avenue fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening in a kitchen fire in the 1500 block of Roanoke Ave SW, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Roanoke Fire-EMS says the fire was an accidental grease fire. Crews estimated the damage to the property and contents to be around $4,500.
WDBJ7.com
Annual “load the bus celebration” kicks off in Roanoke
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The sounds of the William Byrd High School Drumline, William Fleming and Patrick Henry High School cheerleaders, could be heard outside of the Bonsack Walmart on Friday afternoon. They were welcoming in the kick-off for the annual “load the bus celebration” on the weekend of the Virginia Sales Tax Holiday.
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham considers demolishing structures
Two derelict structures in Chatham are on the cusp of being taken down thanks to a unanimous vote in the last week’s Growth and Renewal Committee meeting. Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris stated both the county and the town have inspected two structures in 2019 at 137 Clement and 207 Collie streets and they were determined to be unsafe.
WSLS
Steppin’ Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Police: Car chase, foot chase across SE Roanoke ends with man arrested
UPDATE 4:34 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department released new details about an incident that started as a police chase and ended with a crash and a man behind bars Thursday morning. Authorities say the incident started in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE when they were performing a routine...
WDBJ7.com
Two beagles in Franklin Co. blazed a trail for thousands more
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - With their noses leading the way, two beagles took off across the yard, exploring almost every blade of grass. And while the dogs appeared right at home, they didn’t start out in the Franklin County countryside. “This is Daisy, which we got in 2020...
WDBJ7.com
Chase leads to crash and arrest in SE Roanoke; woman hospitalized
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was arrested after a chase and crash in southeast Roanoke Thursday. Shortly before 10 a.m. August 4, Roanoke Police officers on patrol in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE saw a person in a parked vehicle they knew had active felony warrants, according to police. Officers in two marked patrol vehicles blocked the immediate exit routes for the man’s vehicle to keep him from going anyway, but the suspect, Tyler A. Jones, 32 of Roanoke, rammed into both patrol vehicles and drove off according to police.
WSET
City of Roanoke opened a new playground in Garden City Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Play Roanoke and the City of Roanoke, Virginia held a ribbon cutting for a new playground at Garden City Park on Tuesday morning. The Virginia Government celebrated the opening of one of six new playgrounds with a ribbon cutting. The city said these infrastructure improvements...
wallstreetwindow.com
County Administrator Search Update In Pittsylvania County, Virginia
The Pittsylvania County government released the following about their search for a new county administrator:. The Berkley Group released the official County Administrator position profile on August 4. Qualified candidates are encouraged to email the following items to Kimball Payne:. Resume. Cover Letter. Salary Expectations. Professional References. While the position...
wfirnews.com
Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway
While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries. Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Danville, Pittsylvania by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Danville; Pittsylvania THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN CASWELL AND SOUTHEASTERN PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF DANVILLE WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend kicks off with back-to-school savings
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend is officially underway. Virginians can buy school supplies, clothing and emergency preparedness items without added sales tax. Bedford County Public Schools kicked off the tax holiday weekend with a ‘Pack the Bus’ supply drive. The district’s superintendent hopes families think...
Comments / 0