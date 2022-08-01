Glade Hill road closed due to emergency maintenance

The portion of Lafayette Street leading from East Main Street, Pulaski to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has now become Sheriff Frank R. Conner Drive following a naming ceremony Friday morning. Conner’s widow, Glorina is shown above uncovering the new sign during the ceremony while being assisted by son Mike (left), grandson Chris (center), Mayor Shannon Collins and Pulaski Town Councilman Jamie Radcliffe who first proposed the street be named after the former sheriff. Sheriff Frank R. Conner Drive leads to the sheriff’s office and the Town of Pulaski’s brush site, which is appropriate given Conner was sheriff and also served on the New River Resource Authority Board of Directors. Members of the local government and law enforcement communities attended the ceremony this morning, including members of Pulaski Town Council (below) who voted unanimously to approve the name change during a recent council meeting. Conner served as sheriff for 13 years and passed away at the age of 86 on April 1, 2021.

PULASKI, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO