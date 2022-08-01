ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

On3.com

NFL insider gives critical clarification on Deshaun Watson appeal

NFL insider Ian Rapoport joined The Pat McAfee Show Friday morning to further discuss the impending Deshaun Watson suspension and subsequent appeal, noting that the six-game suspension might not be the only thing the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell hand down to Watson. “The NFL and the NFLPA had settlement...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady back at Bucs practice following excused absence

TAMPA — That collective exhale you heard Saturday morning emanated from AdventHealth Training Center after hundreds of Bucs fans caught their first glimpse of Tom Brady in a creamsicle practice jersey. Absent the last two practices, Brady reappeared Saturday with the other three quarterbacks for his first training-camp workout...
TAMPA, FL
On3.com

Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: Day 28

28 days means just four weeks until Georgia Bulldogs football is back on your TV, in your face in Atlanta, or streaming through your ears via radio broadcast from Scott Howard. It also represents another one of the program’s record-setting first-round defensive draft picks for the Bulldogs. That’s because,...
ATHENS, GA

