Pittsfield, MA

Freon leaked at Walmart in Pittsfield

By Ashley Shook
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CANcl_0h0kVsN600

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Crews from Pittsfield fire were called to Walmart for a coolant leak early Monday morning. The leak reportedly happened at the Walmart located at 555 Hubbard Avenue.

According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, at around 5:15 a.m. crews were called to the Walmart for a hazardous condition. Firefighters found an employee had accidentally damaged a freon line to a commercial refrigerator unit.

The Massachusetts Hazardous Materials Team was called to assist in shutting down the system and ventilating the building to return it to normal levels. There were no reported injuries.

Pittsfield police looking for 69-year-old man

Pittsfield fire said that freon is a tasteless, mostly orderless gas that can cut off vital oxygen if deeply inhaled. If ingested, it can cause difficulty breathing, headaches, nausea and vomiting, skin and eye irritation, and coughing.

