Arlington County, VA

Last chance to sign-up for the Arlington Solar and Electric Vehicle Charger Co-op

By ARLnow.com Sponsor
 4 days ago
Open houses in Arlington this weekend

It looks to be a hot, rainy weekend ahead and the perfect time to visit one of the open houses across Arlington. The last 4 weeks saw 235 sales, along with 186 new listings. According to Homesnap, there are currently 599 homes for sale. There are 342 condos for sale, 208 detached homes and 49 condos.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Just Listed in Arlington

Just Listed highlights Arlington properties that just came on the market within the past week. This feature is written and sponsored by Andors Real Estate Group. Good morning Arlington — it’s hot these days but at least there is a tiny bit of relief when this column comes out, at 5:30 a.m. in the morning!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Most expensive Arlington homes sold in July

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Arlington, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. Looking back at the month of July, there were...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Morning Notes

Issues at Court House Station — Noted in a new Washington Metrorail Safety Commission report on the maintenance, cleaning and inspections of automatic train control systems: “For example, at Court House Station on the Orange and Silver Lines, a technician noted racks that were dusty and covered with black soot and noted that an electronic-friendly vacuum cleaner was required for proper cleaning, but no work order was opened. The records also showed missing manuals and reference documents, but no work order was opened.” [WMSC]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
UPDATED: Portion of Arlington under Flash Flood Warning

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for… District of Columbia… South Central Montgomery County in central Maryland… West Central Prince Georges County in central Maryland… Northern Arlington County in northern Virginia…
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Morning Poll: Pausing public comment?

The new chair of the Arlington School Board has nixed the public comment section of board meetings for the remainder of the summer. The Sun Gazette reported this week that Reid Goldstein is doing away with public comment until September to speed up meetings. “We are not taking public comment...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
