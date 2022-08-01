Last chance to sign-up for the Arlington Solar and Electric Vehicle Charger Co-op

Read on www.arlnow.com
County returns to pre-pandemic process for outdoor tents, leaving some restaurants frustrated
Arlington is returning to the pre-pandemic process for restaurants to apply for outdoor tents, a move that has left at least a couple of local restaurants unhappy. For the last two years, the county has made an effort to streamline the application process for outdoor tents as part of helping restaurants set up temporary outdoor seating areas, or TOSAs.
Open houses in Arlington this weekend
It looks to be a hot, rainy weekend ahead and the perfect time to visit one of the open houses across Arlington. The last 4 weeks saw 235 sales, along with 186 new listings. According to Homesnap, there are currently 599 homes for sale. There are 342 condos for sale, 208 detached homes and 49 condos.
Just Listed in Arlington
Just Listed highlights Arlington properties that just came on the market within the past week. This feature is written and sponsored by Andors Real Estate Group. Good morning Arlington — it’s hot these days but at least there is a tiny bit of relief when this column comes out, at 5:30 a.m. in the morning!
Most expensive Arlington homes sold in July
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Arlington, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. Looking back at the month of July, there were...
ACPD: Man runs off with bag of cash as ATM is being filled at Pentagon City store
A man absconded with thousands of dollars yesterday after swiping a bag of cash from an employee who was filling an ATM in Pentagon City. The incident reportedly happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Harris Teeter store at 900 Army Navy Drive, in the Pentagon Row shopping center. “Upon...
Morning Notes
Issues at Court House Station — Noted in a new Washington Metrorail Safety Commission report on the maintenance, cleaning and inspections of automatic train control systems: “For example, at Court House Station on the Orange and Silver Lines, a technician noted racks that were dusty and covered with black soot and noted that an electronic-friendly vacuum cleaner was required for proper cleaning, but no work order was opened. The records also showed missing manuals and reference documents, but no work order was opened.” [WMSC]
UPDATED: Portion of Arlington under Flash Flood Warning
BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for… District of Columbia… South Central Montgomery County in central Maryland… West Central Prince Georges County in central Maryland… Northern Arlington County in northern Virginia…
Morning Poll: Pausing public comment?
The new chair of the Arlington School Board has nixed the public comment section of board meetings for the remainder of the summer. The Sun Gazette reported this week that Reid Goldstein is doing away with public comment until September to speed up meetings. “We are not taking public comment...
Heat Advisory issued for Arlington ahead of sweltering Thursday
If you think today is hot, bad news: tomorrow is going to be worse. The National Weather Service has already issued a Heat Advisory for Thursday, calling for heat index values of up to 106 in parts of the D.C. region. The current NWS forecast for Arlington calls for a...
Arlington’s Poet Laureate receives $50K fellowship to promote poetry among youth
She’s a poet and wouldn’t you know it, her verse skills have earned her lots of bills. Dr. Holly Karapetkova, the county’s Poet Laureate and an English professor at Marymount University, received the American Academy of Poets Laureate Fellowship on Tuesday (Aug 2). The $50,000 prize Karapetkova...
