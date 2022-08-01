Digimon Goes Big With New Life-Sized Chibimon Plush

Read on comicbook.com
Attack on Titan Cosplay Brings Back Mikasa's Original Makeover
The final season of Attack on Titan begins next year. With Mikasa set to experience the most traumatic events of her life thanks in part to the decisions of Eren Jaeger, expect plenty of screen time for the Ackerman in the last episodes. Now, one cosplayer has decided to take us back to "simpler times" by revisiting Mikasa's look before the mysteries outside of Paradis were explored. Mikasa will definitely be a character to watch in 2023.
Twitch Streamer Gets Food Stolen by Bird on Stream
A Twitch streamer was enjoying a snack when all of a sudden, a bird comes in and snatches their food from their hands. Although Twitch started out largely as a gaming platform, it has become something much bigger than that. Political figures have used it to stream their speeches, people have created game shows and talk shows, and some even use it as a way for others to basically view their lives in real-time. This has led to a number of really wild Twitch highlights, such as when one streamer's kitchen caught on fire during a cooking live stream. Some have even utilized the service to broadcast their jobs and other daily habits.
PS1 Fans Thrilled to See Beloved RPG Finally Returning
Longtime fans of the original PlayStation are thrilled to see that one of the most beloved RPGs that first came to the console in 1998 is making a comeback. Square Enix announced this morning that after numerous leaks, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is making a return on modern platforms later this year. This new version of the game, called Tactics Ogre: Reborn, is set to come to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 11, 2022. And while this re-release was somewhat expected, that hasn't kept fans from being over the moon.
Vermeil in Gold Cosplay Spotlights Summer's Favorite New Demon
One awesome Vermeil in Gold cosplay has put the spotlight on the major new demon for the Summer, Vermeil! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been one of the most packed in recent memory, and while it is top loaded with sequels for the most part, there are just as many new shows making their debuts. This includes some new adaptations getting fans' attention quite quickly such as Kota Amana and Yoko Umezu's original manga series for Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine, Vermeil in Gold: The Failing Student and the Strongest Scourge Plunge Into the World of Magic.
Steam Update Brings Great News for Nintendo Fans
If you're big on Nintendo's various hardware offerings including the Nintendo Switch and some of the company's classic controllers released recently, the latest Steam update that's currently in beta has some good news in store. The update in question focuses on two things and two things alone: added support for Joy-Cons to be used in Steam games as well as improved support for some of those classic, modernized Nintendo controllers people may have picked up in recent years.
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
One Piece Cosplay Focuses on The Newest Straw Hat, Yamato
Yamato is easily one of the biggest new characters introduced to One Piece thanks to the Wano Arc. With the offspring of Kaido disobeying their father and throwing their allegiance behind Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, one cosplayer has brought the Wano resident to life using spot-on Cosplay. One Piece's Final Arc is underway in the pages of the Shonen's manga and fans should expect Yamato to play a major role in the final journey of the Straw Hats.
Bleach Creator Settles Orihime Debate with Heated Comment
Bleach will return this fall with the anime adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, bringing back the Soul Society to the small screen. While Ichigo Kurosaki will remain in the driver's seat for these new episodes, expect Orihime to also play a major role in the war against the Quincy Family. In a recent discussion, creator Tite Kubo cleared the air when it came to a recent controversy with the woman who would one day be Ichigos' bride.
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives The King of Curses a Femme Makeover
Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of heroes that make up the student body of Jujutsu Tech, with the Shonen franchise having plenty of villains to put them to task. One of the biggest antagonists of the series is Sukuna, the king of the curses that is currently residing within the body of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Following the popularity of the series, one cosplayer has given Sukuna a major makeover to help in celebrating the series that was created by Gege Akutami.
Today's Wordle Is Another Tough One
It's time for another tough Wordle puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
Far Cry 6 Going Free for Limited Time
Ubisoft is making Far Cry 6 completely free to play for a limited period of time across all platforms. The latest entry in the long-running Far Cry series hasn't even been out for a full year, but Ubisoft is already greatly lowering the barrier of entry needed to play the game. And in addition to being available for no cost, Far Cry 6 is also getting a steep discount to make this promotion even better.
Xbox Exclusive Hellblade 2 Will Feature "Accurate" Poop
In case there was any doubt in your mind that video games are cool and weird, it has been confirmed that Xbox-exclusive Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will feature "accurate" bird droppings. Video games have always had a desire to capture as much detail as possible because it helps immerse the player and can be used as a big marketing talking point. Racing games love to have accurate vehicle details, locations, weather conditions, and more while WW2 shooters may focus on historical accuracy. Some games have gotten a bit carried away with these ideas in recent years with titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 trying to emphasize its realism and detail by having horses' testicles shrink in cold weather.
Rick and Morty Season 6 First Trailer Surfaces Online
Rick and Morty is making its highly anticipated return for Season 6 this Fall, and the first look at the new episodes coming to Adult Swim has surfaced online! Adult Swim announced earlier this Summer that Season 6 of the series would be hitting this Fall, and it was after months of trolling fans over a potential release date. The fifth season had shaken things up so much that fans have been dying to see what comes next, and Adult Swim has been very coy about the new season. Thankfully the wait between these new seasons is shorter than ever, and the first look at what Adult Swim has next has been released and surfaced online!
New Twitter Account Launches to Share Which Titles HBO Max Has Removed From Its Lineup
The last week has seen several frustrating developments for HBO Max, with newly-merged parent company Warner Bros. Discovery wanting to bring down its spending, find loopholes in taxes, and seemingly "trim the fat" of its streaming libraries. After opting to cancel future HBO Max movies that were nearly completed, like Batgirl, the company started removing certain HBO and HBO Max original titles from the streamer's lineup.
How She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Could Set Up Secret Invasion
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing to go into some surprising places, with the next few "Phases" expanding out the franchise in some compelling ways. Next on the list is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action Disney+ series introducing viewers to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Based on what we've already seen of the series, it looks like the MCU version of Jen's story will borrow elements from nearly every era of her solo comic storytelling. While we don't yet have a complete extent of what that entails, one component from She-Hulk comics could potentially tie into the following Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, if it were to come to fruition on the show.
The Cast of They/Them Pick Their Favorite Slasher Masks
Released on Peacock today, the new film They/Them (pronounced with the punctuation, so, They-Slash-Them) has some fun with modern conventions while also making sure to check some of the boxes that horror and slasher fans expect. Set at an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp, the film follows several queer and trans campers for a week of programming intended to "help them find a new sense of freedom." Naturally, as camp-themed slasher movies go, a masked killer begins to pick people off one by one. That in mind, it got us wondering what the cast of the film thinks is the best creepy mask in slasher movie history. Here's what they told us:
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
'Prey' director explains how an Easter egg from 'Predator 2' found its way into the end of the new movie
Insider spoke to "Prey" director Dan Trachtenberg about a moment in the movie that "Predator" fans will really enjoy.
Popular Will Smith Sequel Is Currently One of the Most Popular Movies on Netflix
Netflix added a horde of new movies and TV shows on Monday to start the month of August, and a couple of those titles have already been making big waves on the service. Spider-Man 2 unsurprisingly hit the Netflix Top 10 Movies list after just one day on the service, but it wasn't the highest ranking August 1st addition on that list. That honor belongs to Men in Black 3, which has been quickly catching on with subscribers.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Leak Reveals New Iron Man-Inspired Armor
A new Assassin's Creed Valhalla leak has revealed some new armor sets coming to the game, all of which appear to be inspired by other major franchises such as Iron Man. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of Ubisoft's biggest games ever and despite being nearly two years old, appears to still be running strong. With no new Assassin's Creed game officially in sight, it seems like Ubisoft wants to keep the momentum going with its latest entry in the franchise until it's ready to release whatever is next. A number of leaks have indicated that will be some kind of standalone, more linear entry in the franchise to fill the gap between Valhalla and the next big title in the series, but it still remains to be seen.
