Digimon Goes Big With New Life-Sized Chibimon Plush

Rick and Morty is making its highly anticipated return for Season 6 this Fall, and the first look at the new episodes coming to Adult Swim has surfaced online! Adult Swim announced earlier this Summer that Season 6 of the series would be hitting this Fall, and it was after months of trolling fans over a potential release date. The fifth season had shaken things up so much that fans have been dying to see what comes next, and Adult Swim has been very coy about the new season. Thankfully the wait between these new seasons is shorter than ever, and the first look at what Adult Swim has next has been released and surfaced online!

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO