Wasco, CA

KGET

Kern Public Health reports 1,110 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 1,110 cases Tuesday. This brings the county’s totals to 270,936 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,494 deaths, and 258,493 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 692,550 negative COVID-19 tests and 270,936 positive tests, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Medical reaches and approves labor agreement, avoiding strike

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An agreement has been reached and approved in the Kern Medical labor dispute, eventually avoiding a 3-day labor strike by its employees. The Kern County Hospital Authority’s Board of Governors approved a new three-year agreement, set to expire June 2025, with SEIU 521, the union that represents Kern Medical workers on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
City
Wasco, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
Wasco, CA
Government
southkernsol.org

Upcoming Back To School events to look forward to in Bakersfield

Over the next couple weeks, Bakersfield will be home to multiple community Back To School events that will provide resources to those that attend. On August 4, the Kern County Department of Child Support Services will be hosting their 13th annual Ready-Set Back 2 School Health & Wellness Fair at the Kern County Museum. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will provide free backpacks.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CRC pledges $2.5M to KCCD, CSUB for carbon management work

Local oil producer California Resources Corp. announced Tuesday it has pledged a total of $2.5 million to fund carbon management-related initiatives at the Kern Community College District and Cal State Bakersfield. KCCD will receive most of the money — $1.94 million over three years, according to Long Beach-based CRC —...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
#Catholic Church#Insurance#United Against#The City Council#Visa#South Kern Sol News
Bakersfield Now

Gov. Newsom, AG Bonta agree on deal with BLM to ban oil drilling on public lands

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — New oil and gas drilling will no longer be allowed on public lands. Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, the California Air Resources Board, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the California Department of Water Resources announced a settlement Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. In the agreement, new oil and gas leasing in 8 counties in the Central Valley and Central Coast will not be allowed.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bristol Hospice opens in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bristol Hospice held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of its new location in Southwest Bakersfield. Bristol says the new location on California Avenue provides more space for staff and 24-hour security. Bristol Hospice provides end-of-life care, as well as emotional and spiritual support for patients’ loved […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Kern County In Depth: Reparations for descendants of slaves in California

This week on “Kern County: In Depth”: The case for slavery reparations in California. A discussion on the state’s Reparations Task Force with Dr. Cheryl Grills, a professor of clinical psychology at Loyola Marymount University and a member of the task force, on the work done so far.
KGET

The Blessing Corner hosts a back-to-school drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Blessing Corner is hosting a back to school drive this Friday at 101 Union Ave., according to a press release from The Blessing Corner. School-age children, 3 to 17, can pick up a backpack and school supplies from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to The Blessing Corner. The Blessing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
mynspr.org

Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds

Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wascotrib.com

Free event to dispose of household hazardous waste

Kern County Public Works will host their Shafter-Wasco One-Day Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shafter-Wasco Sanitary Landfill, 17621 Scofield Ave., in Shafter. It is a free event. Residents will be able to properly and safely dispose of their...
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield Channel

How to prevent West Nile Virus in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Every year in Kern County people and animals are infected by the West Nile Virus. According to Kern County Public Health in 2019 there were 32 human cases. In 2020 there were eight, in 2021 there were three and so far this year, two confirmed cases.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Annual backpack donation drive is on!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with the Open Door Network to get new backpacks, underwear and socks for homeless kids and young people in time for the start of school. Lauren Skidmore joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk more about it. Donations will be accepted...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Honor Flight Kern County breakfast recognizes veterans

After an absence due to COVID concerns, the Kern County Honor Flights are active again. Tehachapi’s monthly Veteran Honor Flight Breakfast was held Saturday in the dining hall of Christian Life Assembly Church to honor local veterans and to help raise funds for additional Honor Flights. Honor Flight Kern County is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization created to honor the veterans of Kern County.
KERN COUNTY, CA

