Kern Public Health reports 1,110 new COVID-19 cases
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 1,110 cases Tuesday. This brings the county’s totals to 270,936 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,494 deaths, and 258,493 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 692,550 negative COVID-19 tests and 270,936 positive tests, while […]
Kern County officials to hold community meetings on 1% sales tax for unincorporated areas
A proposal to consider a 1% sales tax for unincorporated areas of Kern County will be discussed at community meetings during the next two months. The first meeting will be held in Lake Isabella Aug. 8 from 6-7 p.m. at the Kern River Veterans/Senior Building. A similar meeting is scheduled for Sept. 12 in Kernville at the Community Building.
Report: Ridgecrest needs more than two fire stations: Council to hear presentation today
The city of Ridgecrest needs more than two fire stations, according to a 2021 report commissioned by the city. The finding comes from a report dated April 1, 2021 called Community Hazard and Risk Assessment with Station Location Analysis by Citygate Associates, LLC., a city consultant. A presentation on the...
Kern Medical reaches and approves labor agreement, avoiding strike
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An agreement has been reached and approved in the Kern Medical labor dispute, eventually avoiding a 3-day labor strike by its employees. The Kern County Hospital Authority’s Board of Governors approved a new three-year agreement, set to expire June 2025, with SEIU 521, the union that represents Kern Medical workers on […]
Upcoming Back To School events to look forward to in Bakersfield
Over the next couple weeks, Bakersfield will be home to multiple community Back To School events that will provide resources to those that attend. On August 4, the Kern County Department of Child Support Services will be hosting their 13th annual Ready-Set Back 2 School Health & Wellness Fair at the Kern County Museum. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will provide free backpacks.
Inflation makes it hard for families to put food on the table
Inflation and a fluctuating economy have impacts beyond just families taking trips. For many, it’s about getting food on the table or maintaining a roof over their head.
Tehachapi holding National Night Out event on Tuesday
You can visit with local first responders Tuesday evening in Tehachapi and help build up the community during National Night Out. The annual event is held to promote police and community partnerships.
CRC pledges $2.5M to KCCD, CSUB for carbon management work
Local oil producer California Resources Corp. announced Tuesday it has pledged a total of $2.5 million to fund carbon management-related initiatives at the Kern Community College District and Cal State Bakersfield. KCCD will receive most of the money — $1.94 million over three years, according to Long Beach-based CRC —...
Gov. Newsom, AG Bonta agree on deal with BLM to ban oil drilling on public lands
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — New oil and gas drilling will no longer be allowed on public lands. Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, the California Air Resources Board, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the California Department of Water Resources announced a settlement Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. In the agreement, new oil and gas leasing in 8 counties in the Central Valley and Central Coast will not be allowed.
Bristol Hospice opens in Southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bristol Hospice held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of its new location in Southwest Bakersfield. Bristol says the new location on California Avenue provides more space for staff and 24-hour security. Bristol Hospice provides end-of-life care, as well as emotional and spiritual support for patients’ loved […]
Kern County In Depth: Reparations for descendants of slaves in California
This week on “Kern County: In Depth”: The case for slavery reparations in California. A discussion on the state’s Reparations Task Force with Dr. Cheryl Grills, a professor of clinical psychology at Loyola Marymount University and a member of the task force, on the work done so far.
The Blessing Corner hosts a back-to-school drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Blessing Corner is hosting a back to school drive this Friday at 101 Union Ave., according to a press release from The Blessing Corner. School-age children, 3 to 17, can pick up a backpack and school supplies from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to The Blessing Corner. The Blessing […]
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Free event to dispose of household hazardous waste
Kern County Public Works will host their Shafter-Wasco One-Day Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shafter-Wasco Sanitary Landfill, 17621 Scofield Ave., in Shafter. It is a free event. Residents will be able to properly and safely dispose of their...
How to prevent West Nile Virus in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Every year in Kern County people and animals are infected by the West Nile Virus. According to Kern County Public Health in 2019 there were 32 human cases. In 2020 there were eight, in 2021 there were three and so far this year, two confirmed cases.
Federal moratorium deal reached on prohibiting new oil, gas drilling for Valley
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a deal Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management prohibiting new oil and gas leasing on public lands in the Central Valley.
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources. According to the state, banning the watering of non-functional lawns will save hundreds of thousands of acre-feet of...
Annual backpack donation drive is on!
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with the Open Door Network to get new backpacks, underwear and socks for homeless kids and young people in time for the start of school. Lauren Skidmore joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk more about it. Donations will be accepted...
Outlets at Tejon to offer free back-to-school supplies Saturday
The Outlets at Tejon is offering free school supplies the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6th, 2022, during its first Back-To-School Bonanza event.
Honor Flight Kern County breakfast recognizes veterans
After an absence due to COVID concerns, the Kern County Honor Flights are active again. Tehachapi’s monthly Veteran Honor Flight Breakfast was held Saturday in the dining hall of Christian Life Assembly Church to honor local veterans and to help raise funds for additional Honor Flights. Honor Flight Kern County is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization created to honor the veterans of Kern County.
