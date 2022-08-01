Read on collider.com
Ellen Pompeo to Star in Series on Chilling Real-Life 'Orphan' Case
Ellen Pompeo is ready to step out of the hospital. The Grey’s Anatomy star has been announced to be starring in and executive producing a currently untitled series for Hulu. The series, inspired by a story that became national news in 2019, will follow a family who begins to suspect their adopted daughter is actually an adult con artist.
'The Sandman' Review: Netflix's Neil Gaiman Adaptation Is a Dream Come True
For years, Hollywood had attempted to adapt Neil Gaiman's seminal comic-book series The Sandman into a movie or TV show, with no project ever making it in front of the camera. The excuses were always the same: It's too weird. It's too complex. It's just too unadaptable. But Gaiman kept the, ahem, dream alive, insisting that a screen adaptation was not only possible but also didn't need to make major alterations to the core text. He eventually found like-minded cohorts in writer/producers David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg, and together the three spearheaded The Sandman TV series that launches today on Netflix.
'The Boys' Takes Aim at HBO Max and Discovery+ With Hysterical Vought++ Announcement
Well, somebody had to do it. If you’ve been following the recent updates from Warner Bros., HBO Max, and Discovery+ throughout this week, you know that’s hard to have a reaction other than “WTF is going on?” at the decisions that have been announced and/or leaked with the platforms’ content and their future plans. Between titles mysteriously disappearing from the catalog, anticipated movies getting shelved and filmmakers getting blindsided, Prime Video’s The Boys took to Twitter to poke fun at the mess that’s going on with HBO Discovery through a clever Vought announcement.
'Paper Girls' Star Sofia Rosinsky Reveals What She Expects from Season 2
It’s been a week since sci-fi action/comedy Paper Girls premiered on Prime Video, and there’s a lot to talk about in terms of story — especially when it comes to time travel and Stranger Things comparisons. However, the found family aspects of the story and the fact that the show puts past and future versions of the same characters to interact opens a whole different conversation about the series. This is what series star Sofia Rosinsky stopped by to discuss in an exclusive interview with Collider Ladies Night.
'Beavis and Butt-Head' Review: Still Brilliant in Its Idiocy
I have somehow become Collider’s unofficial Beavis and Butt-Head critic. And frankly, I’m okay with that. As someone who adored the original series in the 1990s, I don’t mind being known for my love of the two idiots. Like the original series, the new Beavis and Butt-Head...
'The Boys': How is the Prime Video Series' Ryan Butcher Different From the Comics?
The Boys Season 3 finale heavily teased a change of direction for the show with Ryan Butcher (Cameron Crovetti) showing a darker side whilst attending a rally with his father, Homelander, as he smiles at his maniacal dad's decimation of a protester. This arc will definitely be continued in the fourth season, with recent news confirming Crovetti has been promoted to a series regular. However, things were very different for the character in the Dynamite comic book series, and had the show stayed true to its source material, we may never have seen Crovetti on our screens.
'The Sandman's Dreaming Explained: What Is the Kingdom Ruled By Morpheus?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's The Sandman.A good chunk of Netflix's The Sandman takes place in the Dreaming, a fantastic land where Dreams and Nightmares run amok and which living beings visit from time to time. Like in Neil Gaiman's original comic book stories, the Dreaming is the kingdom of Dream, or Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), one of the Endless. But what exactly is this mysterious place? And how does the Dreaming connect to our everyday life?
'The Sandman': Who Voices Merv Pumpkinhead?
The Sandman is Netflix’s latest fantasy drama series and this one comes from the world of DC. Based on the graphic novels by Neil Gaiman, the story follows Morpheus, the King of Dreams. After being held as a prisoner for 106 years, Morpheus finally breaks free from his captivity and sets out on a quest to bring some regime back to the kingdom of Dreaming, a realm he used to rule. Like many Netflix series, the show boasts a star-studded cast including the likes of Tom Sturridge, Asim Chaudhry¸ Charles Dance, and Gwendoline Christie, the latter two having previously collaborated on HBO's Game of Thrones. Along with many others, their appearances may be quite obvious onscreen, but one character who may have you puzzled by his looks is Mervyn Pumpkinhead, the chain-smoking caretaker. Well, you wouldn’t be mistaken for thinking you recognize his famous voice, as Mark Hamill voices the janitor of dreams.
How to Watch ‘They/Them’: Is the LGBTQ Slasher Streaming or in Theaters?
With They/Them, Blumhouse Productions is bringing another thrilling horror story to darken this summer, in their first collaboration with Peacock. The slasher horror is going to be the seventh original feature film by the streaming service and is also coincidentally the streaming network’s first original horror production. They/Them is the feature directorial debut of John Logan, who writes and directs the project.
How 'Better Call Saul' Brought Back Walter White and Jesse Pinkman
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Better Call Saul.Since the day Better Call Saul was first announced in 2013, fans have debated whether Walter White and Jesse Pinkman (Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul), our two favorite meth cooks from Breaking Bad, would ever make an appearance in the spinoff. Since then, the prequel series has more than managed to stand on its own two feet, making fans just as invested in the moral decline of Jimmy McGill into Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) as they were for the fates of Walt and Jesse years ago. Now, in the third to last episode of the series, the two shows finally intersected in the aptly titled episode "Breaking Bad," written and directed by Thomas Schnauz.
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters
News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
9 Great Lesser-Known A24 Movies on HBO Max, From 'Enemy' to 'Locke'
Cinephiles who are subscribed to HBO Max just received a serious treat. In addition to the plethora of original content added to the service this month, HBO Max has included several films from the library of A24. In its decade of existence, A24 has become the most popular indie studio in the industry with its commitment to bold and original storytellers. A24 has produced many of the best films of the past decade, including First Reformed, Uncut Gems, Lady Bird, Good Time, The Florida Project, and this year’s Everything Everywhere All At Once.
MCU: 10 Best Characters Not Part of the Avengers
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow; and during San Diego Comic Con, Kevin Feige announced the lineup for all of Marvel's upcoming Phase Five and Six, including two Avengers movies in 2025. There have been a long list of characters that joined the Avengers since Iron Man (2008) premiered.
'Fifteen-Love': Aidan Turner, Ella Lily Hyland to Star in Prime Video's #MeToo Tennis Drama
Aidan Turner and Ella Lily Hyland (Silent Roar) are teaming up as coach and player for Prime Video's new tennis drama Fifteen-Love, according to Variety. It's the first series from the mind of Hania Elkington, and it follows a rising tennis star's relationship with the coach that helped her to the top. Not everything is as it seems on the surface though, as allegations change the dynamic of their union to the public.
Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav Explains Why They Killed 'Batgirl'
There has been a lot of confusion and sadness over the recent bombshell news of Batgirl getting canceled. In the last couple of days since that announcement a lot of DC fans have been left asking, why Warner Brothers Discovery wouldn’t release a film that was so close to completion? On Thursday, during the WB investor call, CEO David Zaslav provided more clarity on the whole situation. Batgirl was scrapped because it didn’t fit with the company’s strategic approach to maximize secure financial return.
Why 'Prey' Should Have Been Released In Theaters
Prey, the newest film in the long-running Predator series, is finally out after building a lot of buzz over the past several weeks. This was for good reason as director Dan Trachtenberg, who made the similarly strong 10 Cloverfield Lane, has created yet another work that carves out its place in a well-tread franchise that feels fresh. It features a riveting performance from Amber Midthunder as Naru, a resourceful hunter who is seeking to somehow track down the infamous Predator and kill it. Lean and mean with a sharp eye for striking visuals, it is a genuinely outstanding work that demands to be seen on the biggest canvas possible.
How to Watch ‘Easter Sunday’: Is the Jo Koy Comedy Streaming or in Theaters?
Veteran stand-up comedian Jo Koy is starring in his first lead role in a feature and is about to slay it. Easter Sunday features Koy as a comedian and actor called Joe Valencia. Joe is a down-on-his-luck comedian and a single father who is visiting his dysfunctional family during Easter and the story follows the chaotic family dynamics that ensue from the gathering. Set in Daly City, Koy describes this film as a celebration of the Filipino-American community and culture.
'The Sandman's John Dee Explained: Dreams Do Come True
Editor's Note: The following contains The Sandman spoilers.While Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman follows the same storyline as the comic books, the series also changes a few things in main characters' origins, including John Dee (David Thewlis). In the comic books, Gaiman tried to write the Endless epic inside the confines of the DC universe. So, when it was time to choose the big villain for his first volume, Preludes and Nocturnes, the writer used a forgotten Justice League villain, John Dee, aka Doctor Destiny. However, for the series, Netflix couldn’t use other DC characters, which led them to adapt the villain’s origin. So, who is John Dee in Netflix’s The Sandman? And how did they change the villain for the live-action adaptation?
‘Archer’ Season 13 Trailer Seeks a Mature and Responsible Leader for The Agency
The trailer for the thirteenth season of FX’s Archer has been released. The Emmy Award-winning adult animated comedy series will see us reunited with the world’s greatest spy in Sterling Archer, and show how the team is coping with a leadership vacuum at the very top of the agency.
How to Watch 'The Sandman': Where to Stream the Epic Neil Gaiman Fantasy Series
Rise and shine. Nightmares and dreams are waiting eagerly in the new epic fantasy series, The Sandman. To say the project has been a long time coming is a massive understatement, and the millions of fans who’ve patiently waited for decades are finally going to get to see the iconic comic book characters come to life. The Sandman is a dark fantasy graphic novel series written by Neil Gaiman that was published by DC Comics' Vertigo imprint from 1989-1996. With multiple volumes, it’s a sprawling, epic story detailing the many adventures of Morpheus, also known as the king of dreams, the Sandman, or Dream of the Endless.
