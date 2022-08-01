ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flash Is Ending With Season 9 On The CW, And There's More Bad News

By Mick Joest
 4 days ago
The Flash has been a staple on The CW since it first expanded the Arrowverse in 2014, and while the Season 9 renewal gave fans hope that the speedster might hit a full decade's worth of TV season, the previous rumors suggesting this upcoming season would be the end of the line were correct. The CW just announced that this will be the final season for Barry, Iris, and Co. save Central City, and there's even more bad (if not completely unexpected) news to report, as it'll be an abbreviated season that won't even hit the network in 2022.

Those who haven't had a chance to watch Season 8 still have plenty of time to do so with a Netflix subscription before Season 9, as THR reported The Flash won't return for its final season until 2023 as part of The CW's midseason lineup. Furthermore, this scarlet swan song will only be thirteen episodes, which will limit the series' time to wrap up the story for all the heroes, villains and non-metas.

Despite all of this downer news, showrunner Eric Wallace sounded thankful in his official statement that accompanied The CW's confirmation. Wallace gave appreciation to both fans and everyone involved on The Flash team ahead of the official start of production on Season 9 next month. In his words:

Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race.So many amazing people have given their talents, time and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.

Both Grant Gustin and Candice Patton solidified deals to return for The Flash Season 9, despite only previously being under contract up to Season 8. One challenge the show will face in the final stretch is constructing an ending that's better than the one it delivered with the eighth season's conclusion, which featured an epic and seemingly final showdown between Barry Allen and Tom Cavanagh's Reverse-Flash. Wallace admitted it was a finale he originally planned as such because he thought the show was ending, so now he and the other writers have quite the challenge in finding ways to top that in thirteen episodes. Expect one or two (or 30) guest stars to be announced in the coming months.

With Season 9 getting an abbreviated season, I’m personally wondering if The Flash will have enough time to tie off its myriad loose ends alongside setting up an entertaining and satisfying finish for fans. Season 8 set up a radical transformation for Caitlin Snow after she tried to resurrect Killer Frost following her death , so I’d have to think that will play into at least part of the season. So far the only thing we've heard in terms of villains is that Ramsey Rosso, a.k.a. Bloodwork, will return for what's now officially the final season.

Returning villains are nice, though I'm not sure Ramsey Rosso was on a short list of villains The Flash 's fandom wanted to pull focus in the final season. I'm sure many will wonder if Eobard Thawne will make another return after his dramatic exit, as it seems fitting to have Barry face his greatest enemy in the final season. Tom Cavanagh agreed with that statement back in 2021 , but who knows how he feels after Season 8's satisfying close?

Villains aside, I'm sure many would love to see The Flash try to bring back old characters like Cisco Ramon, or at least try to work more on finishing out storylines for its present cast. At the very least, it would be great to see if Chester and Allegra end up together, or if Iris is finally going to officially get pregnant with Nora and Bart ( who could totally shoulder a spinoff after this ). That would probably take a flash-forward to see that happen, but with only 13 episodes to wrap up the rest of the series, I wouldn't mind seeing a few jumps in time!

The Flash Season 9 will air in 2023 as part of The CW's midseason lineup. It'll certainly be weird to see it outside of the fall lineup this season, and even weirder to see it gone even though it outlasted quite a few Arrowverse shows that came after.

