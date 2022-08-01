Read on www.digitalspy.com
Related
digitalspy.com
Love Island USA ITVBe (No spoilers)
For all those wanting to watch LI USA it is starting on ITVBe at 10pm next Monday.
digitalspy.com
6 huge Casualty spoilers for final episode of the series
Casualty will be airing its final episode of the series when it returns next week, and you may or may not be relieved to know that it doesn't involve a train crash this year. Or a helicopter crash. Or an ambulance crash. In fact, there so few bells and whistles in this one that you could easily forget it was a series finale at all.
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul reveals character's Breaking Bad fate in latest episode
Better Call Saul spoilers follow. Better Call Saul wasn't going to have an episode called 'Breaking Bad' without loads of crossovers with its parent series, and the show delivered much more than just appearances from Bryan Cranston's Walter White and Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman. In between all the jumping between...
digitalspy.com
Joker 2 lands release date
A release date for the upcoming Joker sequel has been officially confirmed. The follow-up to Todd Phillips' critically acclaimed film, Joker: Folie à Deux will be released on October 4, 2024. The film's title was announced this June, with Phillips sharing it on his Instagram account alongside an image...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown Stuns Fans with Makeover, Looks Unrecognizable in New Video
Kody Brown has resurfaced online. At least… we think this is Kody Brown. We’re pretty certain that it is. It’s simply hard to say for sure based on his revamped appearance. The polarizing Sister Wives patriarch almost never posts anything on social media — be it Facebook,...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks: Team Warren? Or Team Sienna?
Okay guys I know most if you hate this type of storyline but to me they're easliy the best two characters on the show. Warren did murder Brody but at the same time was Brody really the love of Sienna's life ? Giving shes cheated in him twice one of those times was with Warren let's not forget Sienna has had a hand in a good few murders herself.
digitalspy.com
Would Rita or Ken be missed if they were axed/killed off on CS?
They may have been around for many decades but they are two of the most boring characters but they are just so boring nowadays. Would they actually be missed?. Yes as it would be an end of an era as the two current longest serving cast members. The last of...
digitalspy.com
Two Star Wars documentary series
On Disney +, there is "Light & Magic" about the formation and evolution of Industrial Light And Magic, the FX company created by George Lucas to make Star Wars. On Vice, there is "Icons Unearthed : Star Wars" which covers much of the same material !. Has anyone else seen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
American Dad! bosses discuss final episode plans
The American Dad! showrunner has addressed how he envisions the animated series' last-ever episode. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Matt Weitzman admitted having "no idea" when or how fans will get to say goodbye to Seth MacFarlane's Roger and Stan and the rest of the Smith gang.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale Friday 05 August 💑 It seems love is in the air 👨❤️👨
Good evening Emmerdalians We may all need a little something for the next 30 mins. Rhona is heartbroken when her mum Mary opens up to her. With Rhona's wedding to Marlon looming, love is at the forefront of her mind.She may have found her one-true love but her mum Mary, who recently revealed she is gay, hasn't been so lucky.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Oscar Isaac teases Moon Knight season 2 possibility
Moon Knight spoilers follow. Oscar Isaac has just reignited a conversation about the chance of more Moon Knight. Earlier this year, the actor took the double role (well, technically triple) of Steven Grant/Mark Spector in Marvel's Moon Knight, a miniseries on the eponymous superhero with dissociative identity disorder. In a...
digitalspy.com
Programmes missing from catch up
Have posted in a couple of individual show threads, but some content from Tuesday onwards seems to be missing from catch-up. Mondays Blue Bloods and SVU are available as normal but latest episodes of Organised Crime, The Flash and last nights CSI Vegas among others are all missing. Posts: 1,796.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Shows that were brought back... twice
We all hear of revivals but something that's a rare occurrence is a show being revived twice. Big Brother - Famously came to it's natural end on Channel 4, only to be picked up by Channel 5 more than a year later. They pretty much ran it into the ground. But now some time has passed, it hasn't been off the air for this long and now ITV2 is having their turn. Well it was THE reality show that started a whole new genre of television off so it was only a matter of time.
digitalspy.com
Who are these really rubbish signings???
Honestly, I am shocked and appalled. Why did the BBC get these really rubbish signings. I HAVE NEVER HEARD OF THEM!! THESE ARENT CELEBRITIES!!!!! THEY AREN'T FAMOUS. I've never watched Corrie or Hollyoaks or Popstars or Morning Live or Two Pints or Broadchurch or read a celebrity magazine or been onto Google or social media or bought Hear'says greatest hits and its just not fair, How am I supposed to know these people and why aren't celebs being signed up that I specifically know. I knew all of the celebs in season 1. They really scrape the barrel and it gets worse every season. Quality is really slipping.
digitalspy.com
Scrabblers unanswered EastEnders questions
Not in any order here are things I'd love to know the answer to. 1. Whats happening with the development of the back lot? Is it still going ahead?. 2. Is the Arjee Bhajee going to be converted into a Mosque still or has that been forgotten about?. 3. Why...
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story star to make history in Broadway's Chicago
American Horror Story star Angelica Ross is about to make history by stepping into the hallowed shoes of Chicago's Roxie Hart. Via The Wrap, we know that she's signed up to lead the Broadway production from next month, for eight weeks in total at the Ambassador Theatre. Celebrating its quarter-of-a-century...
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone star teases "killer" story ahead of season 5
Yellowstone star Wendy Moniz has teased a "killer" story ahead of the premiere of the fifth season of the show. Moniz took to Instagram to post a series of pictures from her time on set, writing: "It is a gift to work doing something I love; and specifically working on this show."
digitalspy.com
Love Island Reunion
So I went to Elstree to try and get into the reunion but was turned away at the last moment. Basically, there were too many priority ticket holders and production guests. I queued up from just before 1pm. NEVER AGAIN will I queue up for a show unless it's for...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Jack James Ryan responds to co-star dating rumours
Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan has quashed rumours he's dating his co-star Elle Mulvaney. Jack returned to the cobbles as Jacob Hay earlier this year and his character has since been in a relationship with Amy Barlow, played by Elle. But speaking during a Q&A with fans on Instagram...
digitalspy.com
The Sandman writer Neil Gaiman warns fans not to "gatekeep" Netflix series
The Sandman writer Neil Gaiman has warned fans that they should not "gatekeep" the new acclaimed Netflix series. The writer was hosting a Q&A on Twitter when someone asked him if the show can be enjoyed by people who haven't read the comics. To which he replied that it is...
Comments / 0