Ruby Pearl Elzy Biography, Music, Movie: A Pioneer American Operatic Soprano Singer

howafrica.com
Related
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Romeo Miller Pays Tribute to Sister Tytyana Miller After Her Death
Romeo Miller is remembering his late sister's legacy. Nearly two months after Tytyana Miller's tragic passing, the Growing Up Hip Hop star penned a touching tribute to his sibling in honor of her birthday. "25 years of adventure, 2.5 decades of sweet memories, 309 months of making your siblings smile,...
Comments / 0