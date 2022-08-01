Effingham County Chamber Invites You To The Boots & Soles Ribbon Cutting

Effingham’s City Council went in depth with discussions regarding golf cart use in town. Most of the Council members are on board with the idea in a limited fashion, keeping the golf carts off the main highways and only allowing them on roads with 30mph speed limit or less. Members Merv Gillenwater and Hank Stephens expressed their reservations about the move. Gillenwater stated that those already using the golf carts in town now will not follow the rules of limited street access. Mayor Mike Schutzbach said that the trends are pointing toward this move, stating that other local communities have implemented use of golf carts and it has gone smoothly. There was also concern about enforcement of the rules, and if the police would have the manpower to take on this change. The discussion ended with the Council pushing off more discussion to the next meeting.

1 DAY AGO