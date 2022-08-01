Read on www.tnonline.com
Times News
Schuylkill eyes STS building to ease prison
Schuylkill County officials have for years explored solutions to overcrowding in its 171-year-old prison on Sanderson Street in Pottsville. Now that the Schuylkill Transportation System is moving, the building has joined the list of options. STS is moving into a new $33 million building at the intersection of Route 61...
Times News
Carbon County court — ARD
Five defendants in pending criminal cases were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Thursday by Judge Joseph J. Matika. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to complete the conditions, or are revoked from the program, then they would face trial on all pending charges. A person does not admit guilt in entering the program.
Times News
Schuylkill commissioners OK extension for bus wrap campaign
Schuylkill County commissioners on Wednesday approved a request from Lisa Fishburne of the county Mental Health/Development Services for an extension to the Schuylkill County Transportation Authority contract for advertising bus wraps for the mental health awareness campaign. The extension will continue the contract from July 1 through June 30, 2023....
Times News
Schuylkill businesses cited for violations
Two Schuylkill County businesses were cited by the state police Allentown enforcement office of the state liquor control board for violating the state liquor code. Brandon Kopinetz, trading as J-B Washington Hotel, 201 Sunbury St., Minersville, was cited on May 28 for providing liquor for consumption off premises. Cynthia L....
Times News
L. Towamensing adopts revised agreement for Chestnut Ridge trail study
Lower Towamensing Township has granted its consent for a feasibility study for a new recreation trail in Carbon and Monroe counties. On a 2-0 vote, supervisors adopted the revised Memorandum of Understanding for the Chestnut Ridge Greenway Study to include a $25,000 maximum contribution. Palmerton Borough council in January agreed...
Times News
HOP inlets will cost borough over $60K
A project for highway occupancy permit inlets will cost Bowmanstown over $60,000. Borough council on Tuesday awarded a bid in the amount of $62,672 to Lehigh Asphalt for the HOP inlets. Oak Street paving was expected to be completed this week, and Lehigh Asphalt will return to pave Craig Street.
Times News
Schuylkill extends contract
Schuylkill County commissioners on a split vote Wednesday extended the contract of a grant procurement firm run by two former state representatives. Commissioners’ Chairman Barron L. Hetherington and Commissioner Gary J. Hess voted in favor of continuing the contract. Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. was opposed. County Administrator Gary...
Times News
Rt. 93 closed because of crash
Route 93 in Nesquehoning was closed Friday night because of a motor vehicle crash. The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. just below the entrance to the Carbon County jail. Nesquehoning police are investigating the incident. The victim was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to a nearby trauma center. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Nesquehoning borough council
Nesquehoning Borough Council acted on or discussed the following items during its monthly meeting last Wednesday. • Adopted a proclamation naming July 29 as Frank Jacobs Sr. day in the borough after the late councilman who passed away earlier this year. • Adopted a resolution in honor of Jacobs. Both...
Times News
Schuylkill man dies in mower incident
A Schuylkill County man died on Thursday in an incident with a riding mower. State police at Schuylkill Haven said troopers were dispatched to the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road, in Wayne Township, to assist emergency medical personnel for a man trapped under a tractor. On scene John Lippert, 79, of Schuylkill Haven, was found deceased under the mower deck of a zero turn lawn mower. Family members related he used the mower as a means to retrieve his mail each day due to his declining health.
Times News
On this date: Aug. 5, 1968
Elizabeth Hruska, who served two consecutive terms in office, relinquished the gavel as commander of AMVETS Post 83, Lansford, following installation services held there last night. Taking over for her is John Rybnikar. Joining him as officers will be Hruska, first vice commander and SEC; Mitchell Strepko, second vice commander;...
Times News
Antique signs stolen in Frackville
State police at Frackville are investigating the theft of two antique signs. A 59-year-old Andreas man reported the signs were stolen from his property off Summer Valley Road in East Brunswick Township. The signs were a Barq’s root beer thermometer sign valued at $375; and a Gargoyle oil Mobiloil lubster pump sign valued at $350.
Times News
Contractor charged in second Tamaqua case
A Mount Carmel man who bilked a Tamaqua woman out of thousands of dollars for contracting work he never completed is accused of swindling another victim, Tamaqua police said. In the latest case, Tamaqua police were contacted on Aug. 1 by a Market Street man who claimed Thomas Anello, 52, was supposed to work for him but failed to do so.
Times News
7 adults, 3 kids dead in Luzerne Co. house fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) - Fire tore quickly through a house in Pennsylvania early Friday morning, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover the victims were his own family, authorities said. The three children who died were ages...
Times News
State police at Fern Ridge
State police at Fern Ridge reported two area crashes:. • A two-vehicle crash happend at 12:42 p.m. on July 25 along Route 534, at the intersection with Cherokee Drive, in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County. Troopers said David J. Cudak, 34, of Albrightsville, driving a 2008 Dodge Charger, was attempting...
Times News
Weatherly man sentenced in three pending cases
A Weatherly man was sentenced on Tuesday in Carbon County court in three cases to jail time and a probation period. Kenneth J. Kitts, 34, previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on the theft count on March 27 by...
Times News
Tamaqua news for Aug. 4, 2022
Aug. 7: 9 a.m. Worship service, Celebration of Holy Communion, congregational meeting and roof project vote, vacation/staycation roof project raffle drawing: 10:15 a.m. Adult Sunday school. Aug. 9: 5:30 p.m. prayer group at Scenic View. Aug. 10: 6 p.m. church board. Aug. 14: 9 a.m. outside worship service (weather permitting),...
Times News
Six candidates vie for Jim Thorpe council seat
Six candidates are in the running to fill a vacant Jim Thorpe Borough Council seat when the governing body meets Thursday. At a workshop meeting this week, the list of candidates was released including Jay Miller, Clem McGinley, John McGuire, James Dougher, Andrew Roberts and Sydney Wernett. The vacancy was...
Times News
Zoning board rules in favor of St. Luke’s in parking appeal
Palmerton residents who live and work near the St. Luke’s Health Center on Delaware Avenue say it has made it difficult to park in their neighborhood. St. Luke’s parking lot doesn’t have the number of spaces required under the borough’s zoning ordinance. But the health network’s lawyers argue that the lack of parking is grandfathered because they replaced two businesses with similar parking issues.
Times News
Luzerne man sentenced to state prison on drug-dealing charge
A Luzerne County man was sentenced to a state prison term on Tuesday on a drug-dealing charge. Kevin Lindemuth, 42, of Hazleton, was sentenced to serve one to two years in a state correctional institution by Judge Joseph J. Matika on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He previously pleaded to the charge.
