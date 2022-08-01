ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Times News

Schuylkill County Fair offers variety of food options

It’s not a fair without the food. At the Schuylkill County Fair, visitors only need to walk the length of a block to find appetizers, desserts and just about anything in between. Marcia Huey has been visiting the fair for the past 25 years with her Huey’s food trucks....
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Hikes planned in Schuylkill

Joint the park naturalist from Tuscarora State Park, Barnesville, on a hike to Leaser Lake at 10 a.m. Aug. 14. The hike will take participants to a new place to explore. The meeting place will be at the north boat ramp located at 7826 Ontelaunee Road in New Tripoli. The hike is 5 miles long and moderate in difficulty.
BARNESVILLE, PA
Times News

Livestock an important part of Schuylkill fair

Anna Cook, 12, sat on a fence surrounding a pen at the Schuylkill County Fair. She had her eyes fixed on two alpacas - specifically, one named Cambria. “She’s an escape artist,” Cook, of Minersville, admitted. The wide-eyed brown alpaca had a knack for finding her way through...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Balloons, custom gifts a new choice for Carbon fair

Be sure to visit Balloons by Robinson when you go to the Carbon County Fair to see beautiful creations and pick up a gift or two. Starting a business creating and designing balloons displays is not something Lori Robinson ever considered. When her daughter was a freshman at Pleasant Valley...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

MYST owner remembered as ‘class act’

The owner of a popular hibachi and sushi gastro pub in downtown Jim Thorpe died Sunday at his home in Drums. Mike Heiser, 44, opened MYST in 2019 at the site of the former Blue Mountain Sports & Wear bike shop on Susquehanna Street. Employees who worked with and for...
JIM THORPE, PA
Daily Voice

Popular Lehigh Valley Brunch Spot Abruptly Shutters

A popular brunch spot has abruptly closed its doors after five years in the Lehigh Valley. Alfie’s Kitchen on Sullivan’s Trail in Easton made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday, August 4. “We are so grateful to have met so many amazing people during our five...
EASTON, PA
Times News

Christmas in July benefit for Meals on Wheels

Santa’s helper John Schwartz poses with Stacy Koeck, pet program and special events coordinator for Monroe County Meals on Wheels at Jimmy’s Hilltop drive-in in Brodheadsville on Saturday afternoon. From 3 to 7 p.m. people and pets could have their photo taken with Santa. During that time 10% of all sales benefits Meals on Wheels. Pet food donations were accepted. The organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month. Koeck said the organization has a need for volunteer drivers to deliver meals, once a month, every other week, once a week, on a fixed day, seasonally, or be on an “on-call” basis. Visit.
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
Times News

Carbon County Community Foundation to host happy hour events

The Carbon County Community Foundation will host a series of happy hour events over the next few weeks for individuals and groups interested in learning more about the 20/20 Circle. Community members are invited to attend these free events to meet other 20/20 Circle members, to learn more about the group, and to discuss nonprofit needs in the community.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

4-H Club members keep close watch over their animals

Members of the West Penn 4-H Club have been overnighting at the Schuylkill County Fair in Summit Station since Sunday. Some are staying in campers. Some have pitched tents. And some are sleeping on cots in barns next to the animals they care for. “My daughter and I did last...
SUMMIT STATION, PA
Times News

7 adults, 3 kids dead in Luzerne Co. house fire

NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) - Fire tore quickly through a house in Pennsylvania early Friday morning, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover the victims were his own family, authorities said. The three children who died were ages...
NESCOPECK, PA
realtree.com

Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years

The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Times News

Yard sale to benefit Grier City Sunday School

The Grier City Sunday School on Grier Avenue in Barnesville will participate in the Grier City Community Yard Sale on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Shown here organizing some of the items packing the lower level are trustees Dana Jones, at back, and John Shoup, right. The church’s sale has many new items, along with small appliances, clothing, housewares, books, purses, toys, Christmas and holiday decorations and more. Homemade foods like halushki, barbecue, meatballs, pulled pork, broccoli salad and baked goods will also be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Sunday school. JILL WHALEN/TIMES NEWS.
BARNESVILLE, PA
Times News

Cancer volunteers bring bleenies to the Carbon fair

The American Cancer Society will have a food stand at the Carbon County Fair for the first time this year. Joe Krushinsky, chairman of the Cancer Telethon, said fair goers are in for a treat as volunteers will be cooking up bleenies, also known as potato pancakes. “The potato pancakes...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Weissport sets plans for weekend festival

Weisstock 2022 will be held Friday and Saturday of the Labor Day weekend in the Weissport Borough Park. It will be open Friday, Sept. 2 from 5 to 10 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The two-day event will feature vendors, foods stands, rides for...
WEISSPORT, PA
Times News

L. Towamensing adopts revised agreement for Chestnut Ridge trail study

Lower Towamensing Township has granted its consent for a feasibility study for a new recreation trail in Carbon and Monroe counties. On a 2-0 vote, supervisors adopted the revised Memorandum of Understanding for the Chestnut Ridge Greenway Study to include a $25,000 maximum contribution. Palmerton Borough council in January agreed...
PALMERTON, PA

