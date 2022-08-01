Read on www.tnonline.com
Times News
Schuylkill County Fair offers variety of food options
It’s not a fair without the food. At the Schuylkill County Fair, visitors only need to walk the length of a block to find appetizers, desserts and just about anything in between. Marcia Huey has been visiting the fair for the past 25 years with her Huey’s food trucks....
Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
Times News
Hikes planned in Schuylkill
Joint the park naturalist from Tuscarora State Park, Barnesville, on a hike to Leaser Lake at 10 a.m. Aug. 14. The hike will take participants to a new place to explore. The meeting place will be at the north boat ramp located at 7826 Ontelaunee Road in New Tripoli. The hike is 5 miles long and moderate in difficulty.
Times News
Livestock an important part of Schuylkill fair
Anna Cook, 12, sat on a fence surrounding a pen at the Schuylkill County Fair. She had her eyes fixed on two alpacas - specifically, one named Cambria. “She’s an escape artist,” Cook, of Minersville, admitted. The wide-eyed brown alpaca had a knack for finding her way through...
Times News
Balloons, custom gifts a new choice for Carbon fair
Be sure to visit Balloons by Robinson when you go to the Carbon County Fair to see beautiful creations and pick up a gift or two. Starting a business creating and designing balloons displays is not something Lori Robinson ever considered. When her daughter was a freshman at Pleasant Valley...
Stroudsburg Animal Shelter To Hold Adoption Event Saturday
This Saturday, Stroudsburg's Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) Animal Shelter will be holding their Meow Meow and Bow Wow Luau adoption event, featuring discounted prices for kittens, adult cats, and dogs.
Times News
MYST owner remembered as ‘class act’
The owner of a popular hibachi and sushi gastro pub in downtown Jim Thorpe died Sunday at his home in Drums. Mike Heiser, 44, opened MYST in 2019 at the site of the former Blue Mountain Sports & Wear bike shop on Susquehanna Street. Employees who worked with and for...
Popular Lehigh Valley Brunch Spot Abruptly Shutters
A popular brunch spot has abruptly closed its doors after five years in the Lehigh Valley. Alfie’s Kitchen on Sullivan’s Trail in Easton made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday, August 4. “We are so grateful to have met so many amazing people during our five...
A New Transportation Service Just Arrived In The Poconos
Photo provided by Monroe County Transportation Authority. As of August 1, PonyPlus, a new on-demand, door-to-door shared ride transportation service, is active in parts of Monroe County.
Times News
Christmas in July benefit for Meals on Wheels
Santa’s helper John Schwartz poses with Stacy Koeck, pet program and special events coordinator for Monroe County Meals on Wheels at Jimmy’s Hilltop drive-in in Brodheadsville on Saturday afternoon. From 3 to 7 p.m. people and pets could have their photo taken with Santa. During that time 10% of all sales benefits Meals on Wheels. Pet food donations were accepted. The organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month. Koeck said the organization has a need for volunteer drivers to deliver meals, once a month, every other week, once a week, on a fixed day, seasonally, or be on an “on-call” basis. Visit.
Times News
Carbon County Community Foundation to host happy hour events
The Carbon County Community Foundation will host a series of happy hour events over the next few weeks for individuals and groups interested in learning more about the 20/20 Circle. Community members are invited to attend these free events to meet other 20/20 Circle members, to learn more about the group, and to discuss nonprofit needs in the community.
Times News
4-H Club members keep close watch over their animals
Members of the West Penn 4-H Club have been overnighting at the Schuylkill County Fair in Summit Station since Sunday. Some are staying in campers. Some have pitched tents. And some are sleeping on cots in barns next to the animals they care for. “My daughter and I did last...
Times News
7 adults, 3 kids dead in Luzerne Co. house fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) - Fire tore quickly through a house in Pennsylvania early Friday morning, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover the victims were his own family, authorities said. The three children who died were ages...
realtree.com
Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years
The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
Power back on for thousands after outages in three counties
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — According to PPL, more than 1,500 homes and businesses in Wayne County were without electricity Thursday night. Nearly 1,300 were without power in Luzerne County and more than 700 in Lackawanna County. Officials made repairs overnight, and the lights were back early Friday morning. For...
Times News
Yard sale to benefit Grier City Sunday School
The Grier City Sunday School on Grier Avenue in Barnesville will participate in the Grier City Community Yard Sale on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Shown here organizing some of the items packing the lower level are trustees Dana Jones, at back, and John Shoup, right. The church’s sale has many new items, along with small appliances, clothing, housewares, books, purses, toys, Christmas and holiday decorations and more. Homemade foods like halushki, barbecue, meatballs, pulled pork, broccoli salad and baked goods will also be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Sunday school. JILL WHALEN/TIMES NEWS.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Aug. 5-11)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “A Glimpse Through Glass,” exhibit exploring the forms, functions and social history of different types of glass, through Aug. 28. Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, 427 N. New St. historicbethlehem.org, 800-360-8687.
Times News
Cancer volunteers bring bleenies to the Carbon fair
The American Cancer Society will have a food stand at the Carbon County Fair for the first time this year. Joe Krushinsky, chairman of the Cancer Telethon, said fair goers are in for a treat as volunteers will be cooking up bleenies, also known as potato pancakes. “The potato pancakes...
Times News
Weissport sets plans for weekend festival
Weisstock 2022 will be held Friday and Saturday of the Labor Day weekend in the Weissport Borough Park. It will be open Friday, Sept. 2 from 5 to 10 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The two-day event will feature vendors, foods stands, rides for...
Times News
L. Towamensing adopts revised agreement for Chestnut Ridge trail study
Lower Towamensing Township has granted its consent for a feasibility study for a new recreation trail in Carbon and Monroe counties. On a 2-0 vote, supervisors adopted the revised Memorandum of Understanding for the Chestnut Ridge Greenway Study to include a $25,000 maximum contribution. Palmerton Borough council in January agreed...
