WOWT
I-80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase; suspect arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after 30 minutes. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, is lodged in Douglas County Jail and was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid...
News Channel Nebraska
Four people killed at two different Laurel homes, suspect at large
LAUREL, Neb. – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel early Thursday morning. The situation includes multiple scenes in the Cedar County community and is an active investigation. At a press conference Thursday, NSP Col. John Bolduc said that there were...
WISN
What we know about the 4 people killed in a small Nebraska town
Four people were found dead early Thursday morning at two separate homes in a northeast Nebraska town. A 42-year-old suspect, who was a neighbor of the victims, was taken into custody in Laurel, Nebraska, and is being treated at a Lincoln hospital for severe burns. The motive for the homicides is unknown at this time.
kfornow.com
UPDATED BREAKING NEWS: Suspect Identified in Laurel Multiple Homicide Investigation
State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc briefing reporters in Laurel Thursday. (KFOR NEWS August 5, 2022) (NORFOLK, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a suspect in connection with four homicides that occurred in Laurel early Thursday morning. The investigation included two scenes on Elm Street in Laurel. Each scene included a residence with a fire.
norfolkneradio.com
Nebraska State Patrol updates Laurel situation
The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release new information and urges public vigilance as the investigation into four deaths in Laurel continues. After fire suppression efforts were successful at the scene in the 500 block of Elm Street in Laurel, investigators have been able to examine the crime scene and now identify that gunfire is suspected to have played a part in the incidents at both homes.
siouxlandnews.com
NSP investigating multiple crime scenes, 4 dead in Laurel, Nebraska
LAUREL, Neb — Foul play is suspected after four people were found dead at two separate crime scenes in the small community of Laurel, Nebraska on Thursday. The Nebraska State Patrol, which is leading the investigation, says that Cedar County received a call at about 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning about an explosion at 209 Elm St. in Laurel. Fire crews found one person dead inside that home.
iheart.com
Multiple fatalities reported in Laurel, Nebraska
(Laurel, NE) -- Multiple fatalities are being reported in a northeast Nebraska town. A large police presence has been seen in the town of Laurel, west of Sioux City. The Nebraska State Patrol says there are multiple deaths involving multiple scenes but no other information has been released. The state patrol will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon.
4 people found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska; arrest made
LAUREL, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has made an arrest in a case where four people were found dead in two burning homes. The discovery was made in the small town of Laurel, Nebraska, about 100 miles northwest of Omaha, The Associated Press reported. The neighborhood is said to...
Suspect Arrested in Mysterious Deaths of Four People in Two Burning Homes
The tiny town of Laurel, Nebraska, was rocked on Thursday by the mysterious deaths of four people found in two burning homes, authorities said.All four bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds, the Nebraska State Patrol confirmed in a press release Friday. The agency said Laurel resident Jason Jones, 42, has been arrested in connection with the killings, but no motive has been released. Reports of an explosion at the first home came around 3 a.m., said Colonel John A. Bolduc of the Nebraska State Patrol. First responders rushed to the scene and found one person, 53-year-old Michelle Ebeling, dead inside...
kscj.com
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS (Update)
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS IN CUSTODY BUT CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A...
