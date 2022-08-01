The tiny town of Laurel, Nebraska, was rocked on Thursday by the mysterious deaths of four people found in two burning homes, authorities said.All four bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds, the Nebraska State Patrol confirmed in a press release Friday. The agency said Laurel resident Jason Jones, 42, has been arrested in connection with the killings, but no motive has been released. Reports of an explosion at the first home came around 3 a.m., said Colonel John A. Bolduc of the Nebraska State Patrol. First responders rushed to the scene and found one person, 53-year-old Michelle Ebeling, dead inside...

