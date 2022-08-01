ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Man drives through cemetery in run from cops, ditches stolen car on railroad tracks

By Gary Detman
cbs12.com
 4 days ago
cbs12.com

Detectives searching for motor scooter thief

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are looking for help catching a motor scooter thief. Surveillance video captured the latest in a string of thefts when the suspect was seen stealing a a 2021 YNGF Forza motor scooter. The thief is seen in a hooded shirt and light shorts.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from New York has been arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County, according to authorities. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III tried to deposit a $29,000 fraudulent check on multiple occasions to the same bank to two different accounts. In both instances, Hyatt tried to get $15,000 in cash back during the transaction.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Father-son duo arrested with a $120K bond after several drugs were found in their home

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A father and son duo are being held on a $120,750 bond after several drugs were found in their home on Aster Road on Thursday. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant on Aug. 4 at the home of Edwin Thompson IV, 31, and Edwin Thompson III, 63, in Port St. Lucie. Deputies said they discovered various drugs inside the house that the two planned to sell and distribute.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Suspect in road rage shooting in Boynton Beach is ex-DEA

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man accused of shooting another driver in a road rage encounter is a former special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration. Bradley Jay Sosnowsky, 55, faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. The charges stem from an altercation on Monday that began as road rage on I-95 and ended in gunfire on W. Boynton Beach Boulevard near N. Congress Avenue.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Woman found unconscious in middle of intersection in Boca with juveniles in car

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman found unconscious at the wheel of car in the middle of an intersection in Boca Raton six months ago is now facing child neglect charges. Police believe 49-year-old Diana Gottlieb suffered from an overdose while in her orange Volkswagen on February 9. According to the report, police found her car facing westbound in the eastbound lanes of Glades Road at the Jog Road intersection. Police put the car in park and removed the juveniles from the vehicle.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Woman with traumatic brain injury missing in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for help locating a woman missing from Pembroke Park. According to authorities, 45-year-old Allisha Logen was last seen on Thursday, August 4, around 5 p.m. near Hallandale Beach Boulevard. The sheriff's office said Logen got on to a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man pleads guilty after shooting a Good Samaritan protecting a woman

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A man plead guilty to the shooting of a Good Samaritan who stepped in to protect the suspect's girlfriend. In September of 2019, Tequesta Police say Bryan Bacallao, 30, and his girlfriend were arguing on a residential street in Tequesta, and Bacallao grabbed his girlfriend by the neck, trying to force her to the ground.
TEQUESTA, FL
cbs12.com

Bicyclist dies after early morning crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was struck by a car while riding his bike on Tuesday morning, according to West Palm Beach Police. Investigators say Carlos Garcia, 69, was riding his bike on South Dixie Highway when he turned into the path of a Nissan Rogue.
cbs12.com

Man stabbed after argument over a woman

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested after stabbing another man over an argument about a woman. The incident happened Wednesday at Sanborn Square in Boca Raton around 4:10 p.m. According to the Boca Raton Police Department, witnesses said 50-year-old Chris Harris was sitting under a pavilion...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal hit and run causes shutdown in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit and run crash. The crash happened on Glades Road around 6:33 a.m. on Wednesday, when police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling west at the intersection of Glades and Butts Roads.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Graphic Video: Bathroom brawl on boardwalk, group still at large

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was brutally beaten after a group cut in line to a public bathroom in Hollywood on June 19. The wife of the victim told officers the fight broke out over after the two couples cut them in line to the bathroom. The woman said she was pushed by one of the women in the group, that's when her husband stepped in to protect her.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cbs12.com

Sheriff: Man admits to taking pictures under girl's skirt, may be more victims

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators in Martin County are looking for more potential victims of a man accused of taking pictures under a girl's skirt in Martin County. The sheriff's office arrested 27-year-old Pedro Yovannie Valdez on a charge of video voyeurism. He recently moved to Jensen Beach from Ogden, Utah, where investigators believed he did similar things.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Boynton Beach appoints new police and fire chiefs

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Boynton Beach's interim city manager named new chiefs of both the city police and fire rescue departments. Interim City Manager Jim Stables appointed Joseph DeGiulio as Boynton Beach Police Department Police Chief and Hugh Bruder as Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department's Fire Chief. Chief...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

FBI needs help identifying a bank robber in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a Truist Bank in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday morning. The person can be seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black mask and a blue University of Memphis Tigers t-shirt. According to FBI Miami, the...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cbs12.com

Jury to walk hallways, see classrooms where Nikolas Cruz massacred 17

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — Jurors in the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial are set to visit the scene of Cruz's massacre Thursday, entering a building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high School that has not been touched since that day, more than four years ago. On Wednesday, the defense objected...
PARKLAND, FL

