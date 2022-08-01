Man drives through cemetery in run from cops, ditches stolen car on railroad tracks

Read on cbs12.com
Detectives searching for motor scooter thief
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are looking for help catching a motor scooter thief. Surveillance video captured the latest in a string of thefts when the suspect was seen stealing a a 2021 YNGF Forza motor scooter. The thief is seen in a hooded shirt and light shorts.
Man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from New York has been arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks in Martin County, according to authorities. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Tyrone George Elijah Hyatt III tried to deposit a $29,000 fraudulent check on multiple occasions to the same bank to two different accounts. In both instances, Hyatt tried to get $15,000 in cash back during the transaction.
Father-son duo arrested with a $120K bond after several drugs were found in their home
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A father and son duo are being held on a $120,750 bond after several drugs were found in their home on Aster Road on Thursday. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant on Aug. 4 at the home of Edwin Thompson IV, 31, and Edwin Thompson III, 63, in Port St. Lucie. Deputies said they discovered various drugs inside the house that the two planned to sell and distribute.
Suspect in road rage shooting in Boynton Beach is ex-DEA
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man accused of shooting another driver in a road rage encounter is a former special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration. Bradley Jay Sosnowsky, 55, faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. The charges stem from an altercation on Monday that began as road rage on I-95 and ended in gunfire on W. Boynton Beach Boulevard near N. Congress Avenue.
Woman found unconscious in middle of intersection in Boca with juveniles in car
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman found unconscious at the wheel of car in the middle of an intersection in Boca Raton six months ago is now facing child neglect charges. Police believe 49-year-old Diana Gottlieb suffered from an overdose while in her orange Volkswagen on February 9. According to the report, police found her car facing westbound in the eastbound lanes of Glades Road at the Jog Road intersection. Police put the car in park and removed the juveniles from the vehicle.
'Grossly undersized' living conditions, Boynton Beach woman charged with animal cruelty
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a woman from Boynton Beach after officers found two Pit Bulls in poor condition. Officers say 42-year-old Joanne Maxis, agreed to surrender her two Pit Bulls and three underweight puppies after Animal Cruelty Investigators approached Maxis at her home.
Woman with traumatic brain injury missing in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for help locating a woman missing from Pembroke Park. According to authorities, 45-year-old Allisha Logen was last seen on Thursday, August 4, around 5 p.m. near Hallandale Beach Boulevard. The sheriff's office said Logen got on to a...
New video shows video voyeurism suspect in store; 'hunted' young girls, sheriff says
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A homeless man is under arrest on the Treasure Coast for video voyeurism -- after admitting to taking videos up girls' skirts at the mall. Detectives know of one victim but believe there are more out there. Pedro Valdez, 27, is under arrest for...
Man pleads guilty after shooting a Good Samaritan protecting a woman
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A man plead guilty to the shooting of a Good Samaritan who stepped in to protect the suspect's girlfriend. In September of 2019, Tequesta Police say Bryan Bacallao, 30, and his girlfriend were arguing on a residential street in Tequesta, and Bacallao grabbed his girlfriend by the neck, trying to force her to the ground.
Bicyclist dies after early morning crash
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was struck by a car while riding his bike on Tuesday morning, according to West Palm Beach Police. Investigators say Carlos Garcia, 69, was riding his bike on South Dixie Highway when he turned into the path of a Nissan Rogue.
Man stabbed after argument over a woman
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested after stabbing another man over an argument about a woman. The incident happened Wednesday at Sanborn Square in Boca Raton around 4:10 p.m. According to the Boca Raton Police Department, witnesses said 50-year-old Chris Harris was sitting under a pavilion...
Fatal hit and run causes shutdown in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit and run crash. The crash happened on Glades Road around 6:33 a.m. on Wednesday, when police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling west at the intersection of Glades and Butts Roads.
Graphic Video: Bathroom brawl on boardwalk, group still at large
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was brutally beaten after a group cut in line to a public bathroom in Hollywood on June 19. The wife of the victim told officers the fight broke out over after the two couples cut them in line to the bathroom. The woman said she was pushed by one of the women in the group, that's when her husband stepped in to protect her.
Sheriff: Man admits to taking pictures under girl's skirt, may be more victims
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators in Martin County are looking for more potential victims of a man accused of taking pictures under a girl's skirt in Martin County. The sheriff's office arrested 27-year-old Pedro Yovannie Valdez on a charge of video voyeurism. He recently moved to Jensen Beach from Ogden, Utah, where investigators believed he did similar things.
Boynton Beach appoints new police and fire chiefs
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Boynton Beach's interim city manager named new chiefs of both the city police and fire rescue departments. Interim City Manager Jim Stables appointed Joseph DeGiulio as Boynton Beach Police Department Police Chief and Hugh Bruder as Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department's Fire Chief. Chief...
FBI needs help identifying a bank robber in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a Truist Bank in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday morning. The person can be seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black mask and a blue University of Memphis Tigers t-shirt. According to FBI Miami, the...
WATCH: Cruz's minute in court waiving 'his right to be present at the crime scene viewing'
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Parkland school killer Nikolas Cruz did not join the jury that'll have a say in whether he's sentenced to life in prison or the death penalty at the end of his trial. The jury spent part of Thursday morning visiting the 1200 building at...
Jury to walk hallways, see classrooms where Nikolas Cruz massacred 17
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — Jurors in the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial are set to visit the scene of Cruz's massacre Thursday, entering a building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high School that has not been touched since that day, more than four years ago. On Wednesday, the defense objected...
Fort Pierce Utilities Authority suspends disconnections, waives late fees for customers
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — More relief is on the way for Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA) customers, the utility company is suspending all service disconnections for non-payment. According to FPUA, the company will also waive any late fees after Aug. 1 to alleviate customers with high utility bills....
Back to school, live music, and a dog bar beer fest: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here are a list of things happening. A number of back to school events will take place this weekend. These events range from supply distributions to health fairs, to games and more. Below are...
