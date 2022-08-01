MLB Trade Grades: Who won the Padres-Brewers Josh Hader deal?

Read on fansided.com
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
Gio was initially 'completely pissed off' after Mets trade deadline
Gio explained that he was initially “completely pissed off” about the Mets lack of moves at the trade deadline, but he has since calmed down.
Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound
Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a […] The post Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox GM Chaim Bloom addresses Xander Bogaerts’ harsh MLB trade deadline criticisms
The Boston Red Sox turned many heads ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, but shortstop Xander Bogaerts did not sound impressed at all by the moves pulled by the club’s front office that’s headed by general manager Chaim Bloom. Bogaerts sounded particularly critical of the trade that...
Boston Red Sox enrage fanbase with latest veteran DFA
The Boston Red Sox will designate veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday. The Boston Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, which put Jarren Duran as the regular center fielder and Jackie Bradley Jr. as expendable. Bradley will reportedly be designated for assignment on Thursday. He has often been used as a designated hitter this season.
Rockies cash in on Brewers mistake after Josh Hader trade
The Colorado Rockies have claimed Dinelson Lamet off of waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. What was your favorite memory of the Dinelson Lamet Era in Milwaukee? David Stearns and Co. didn’t keep him around very long after trading Josh Hader for him just four days ago. After making the...
Why did the Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery for Harrison Bader?
The Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery is still a head-scratcher. How they could trade their #4 starter when Taillon has struggled, Severino is hurt, and German is currently starting is weird. The trade for Harrison Bader, who is on the IL, is also pretty strange. Brian Cashman has always seemed to have a flare for the dramatic with strange deals, and this is no exception. Harrison Bader is a question mark, the pitching depth is weakened, and everyone in the fanbase is puzzled as to what is going on. I did not like this trade at all at first, but now? Well, I think it might make a bit of sense.
Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call
Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
Brewers make surprising move right after trading Josh Hader
The Milwaukee Brewers have made a surprising move following the Josh Hader trade. Just days after breaking the hearts of every Milwaukee Brewers fan out there by trading Josh Hader to the Padres, the club has made a questionable decision. The Brew Crew landed a surprisingly strong package in return...
MLB Odds: Padres vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 8/5/2022
The San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Padres Dodgers prediction and pick. More on the pitching matchups in a moment, but this is another game where the storyline transcends the pitchers involved. The San Diego Padres have, in the...
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target Brandon Drury
Once again, the Padres went out and picked up another rumored Dodgers trade target and they did it just before the deadline. On Sunday afternoon, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported that LA, along with the Mariners and the Braves, were among the teams that were interested in a possible Brandon Drury trade.
Brewers lose Omar Narvaez immediately after parting ways with Pedro Severino
The Milwaukee Brewers are heading into the dog days of the 2022 season with an issue on their depth chart for catchers. Right after the team decided to designate Pedro Severino for assignment, it was announced that starting backstop Omar Narvaez will miss some time with an injury. The Brewers...
Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres
San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
Braves fans can now laugh at Astros living through the Will Smith experience
Atlanta Braves fans can rejoice when Will Smith gives up a home run because it’s now a concern for the Houston Astros. The Will Smith experience came to an end with the Atlanta Braves just before the trade deadline when they sent him to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi. A pair of expendable players who have seen their better days pass by, Smith’s Astros gave Braves fans plenty of reason to feel even better about the trade.
The Padres Are Making Money By Spending Money
Things are about to get exciting in San Diego. The San Diego Padres made some big moves ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline in order to strengthen their ballclub. They acquired both Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals, brought in Josh Hader in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, and picked up Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman ‘Looking Forward’ To Competition With Padres After Juan Soto Trade
The San Diego Padres were the busiest team at the MLB trade deadline, adding Juan Soto, Josh Hader, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury to a roster that already featured plenty of star power. President of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller certainly lived up to his reputation as one...
Did Brian Cashman explode Yankees’ chemistry right before the trade deadline?
A big knock on how the New York Yankees do business is the organization’s overall lack of feel for the game. Going down the slippery analytics slope is dangerous and will only get you stuck in the worst corners of social media, but it’s hard to deny the front office has favored advanced metrics far more than the human element.
Dodgers vs Padres: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for August 5
The Dodgers head home to take on the Padres tonight in the first game of a three-game series. The Dodgers and Padres have only seven times so far this year, with the Dodgers winning five of the seven games. This series kicks off 12 games between the two teams between now and the end of September.
