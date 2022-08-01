The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and four members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the agenda as amended. Council voted to excuse the absence of Camero-Sulak and Krause. There were three public comments. There was one presentation. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by Council: Council minutes and synopsis of the July 11, 2022, regular meeting; payment of 51 payees in the amount of $688,402.62; Appointment of Al Hodge to the Environmental Commission.

