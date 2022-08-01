ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Candidate Q&A: Kristin Hoffman-Peavler, Saline School Board

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea: Council meeting synopsis, July 8

Mayor Pacheco called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States. Public Comments (available in person and via Zoom) TJ Helfferich, President of the Chelsea District Library Board of Trustees, was present with fellow Trustee Jan Carr, to introduce Lori Coryell in her presentation of the Library’s Mobile CDL program. Director Coryell and Communications Coordinator Virginia Kreuger provide an overview of the forthcoming program.
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline: City council synopsis, July 18

The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and four members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the agenda as amended. Council voted to excuse the absence of Camero-Sulak and Krause. There were three public comments. There was one presentation. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by Council: Council minutes and synopsis of the July 11, 2022, regular meeting; payment of 51 payees in the amount of $688,402.62; Appointment of Al Hodge to the Environmental Commission.
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter: Public hearing on zoning ordinance update

Pursuant to Michigan Public Act 110 of 2006 (the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act), as amended, notice is hereby given that the City of Dexter Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The public hearing will be held at 3515 Broad Street, Dexter, Michigan,
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Community Fair Ramps Up on August 21

On Sunday, August 21, the gates will open on the 2022 Chelsea Fair with the youth horse show and dead weight tractor pull beginning at 9 a.m. Registered exhibitors will display from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. and include categories for agriculture, antiques, baking, canning, arts, hobbies, and more. Monday...
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Meet Chelsea’s New City Manager Roy Atkinson

New Chelsea City Manager Roy Atkinson is enthusiastic about Chelsea. Little did he know that he would one day be managing the beautiful little town where he spent his college dates. “The placemaking in Chelsea comes natural,” says Roy. “We have something that’s really amazing. I always knew if I...
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Assures Safety of City's Drinking Water

In an email sent out late Thursday (Aug 4) night, the City of Dexter addressed concerns over the recent toxic spill into the Huron River and the impact it could have on the city's drinking water. *****. The City of Dexter has received a number of inquiries regarding the spill...
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Scio Twp Police Report, June 2022

In June 2022, Officers received 858 calls for police service, up from 698 the previous year for a 19% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Jun) are 4,925, up from 3,742 for the same period last year for a 32% increase. Officers conducted 277 traffic stops, up from 125 last year....
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Coming Soon! Fresh Air Market & Fashion & Home Show

#shopchelseamich merchants are gearing up for the "Fresh Air Market Fashion & Home Show" on August 19 & 20. The Fresh Air Market kicks off at 10 am on Friday, August 19. Stroll the streets of Chelsea and experience a warm welcome, wonderful goods, and enjoy the fabulous dining and beverage options offered at this year’s Fresh Air Market.
CHELSEA, MI

