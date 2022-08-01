ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia gas prices cooling off, AAA says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJNxu_0h0kSBka00
Gas Prices (David Zalubowski)

ATLANTA — Prices at the pumps in Georgia are taking a dip.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to AAA, the average price of unleaded gas is $3.77 a gallon. Monday’s average is 13 cents less than a week ago, 59 cents less than last month and 81 cents more than it was in 2021.

It costs $56.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of unleaded gas, AAA said. Georgia drivers are paying an average of $12.15 more at the pump than they did in 2021.

  • Organizers cancel Music Midtown over ‘circumstances beyond our control’

“Low domestic demand for gasoline continues to trigger low prices at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA. “Also, if the global price for crude oil does not spike this week, gas prices most likely will not increase. Whether gas prices will tick back up next month remains to be seen.”

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of unleaded gas dropped by 14 cents to $4.22.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Here are a few ways to save at the pump and in your pockets:

• Shop around for gas prices.

• Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Enroll in fuel savings programs.

• Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy.

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

• Avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia’s film industry brought $4.4 billion into the state this year, governor’s office says Gov. Brian Kemp announced another chart-topping year for the film and television industry.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuga.org

Morning headlines: After years of delay, GA nuclear reactor hits key milestone

Years late and massively over budget, the nation’s first new nuclear reactors built in decades have reached a significant milestone. Federal regulators say the owner of Georgia’s Plant Vogtle can begin loading radioactive fuel into one of the two reactors. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission says their inspectors have verified that Vogtle Unit Three has been properly built and will protect public health and safety when it transitions into operation.
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction

Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Study shows how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Georgia

ATLANTA - While rent prices continue to spike all over the country, a new report is show just how much it can cost to live in the Peach State. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a group dedicated to ensure low-income Americans can live in quality affordable homes, recently release its 2022 "Out of Reach" report, a study that breaks down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a one or two-bedroom rented apartment in their state.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Governor Kemp extends Georgia's gas tax suspension

ATLANTA, GA (WGXA) - High gas prices and inflation are causing Governor Brian Kemp to suspend the gas taxes statewide. Kemp signed two executive orders to relieve residents of inflation and to renew efforts to address supply chain issues. Governor Kemp has extended the temporary suspension of the state’s excise...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Traffic
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe

STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
DeanLand

You'll Love Lula Falls, But Don't Even Think About Exploring This Georgia Geological Wonder Without Reservations

Since moving to Georgia and pursuing waterfall hiking as a hobby, we’ve been taunted and tantalized by wonderful pictures from Lula Falls, a Georgia geological gem. Located in the Northwest corner of the state, wedged between Cloudland Canyon’s twin falls to the South and Chattanooga’s natural, commercial and Civil War attractions to the North, Lula Falls remained on our “to-do” list, but never seemed to get checked off.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
CBS 46

Atlanta has seventh-largest homes in United States

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta has the seventh-largest homes by square footage, according to a new study by Clever Real Estate. The median size of a home in Atlanta is 2,143 square feet. The median square footage across the United States is 2,356 square feet. Memphis has the largest homes...
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

What are the most congested intersections in Atlanta?

All of them. The Georgia Highway Department calculates the likely traffic through an intersection, then builds the intersection with a capacity of 81% of the expected traffic flow. This guarantees a constant flow of work, and thus employment, doing intersection redesigns. Please keep this information to yourself; we don’t want the GHD to realize that their secret is out. ——Jim Ayres.
ATLANTA, GA
The Center Square

Georgia cities such as Atlanta using COVID-19 relief funds to pay retention bonuses

(The Center Square) — Local governments across Georgia are doling out federal COVID relief money to government employees as retention bonuses. In March 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department said the federal dollars were primarily intended to help governments "continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery." A subsequent Treasury Department rule expanded how governments could use the money, including giving "premium pay for essential workers."
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Economy#Unleaded Gas#Aaa#Music Midtown#Wsb Tv
accesswdun.com

Bear spotted in Alpharetta, Gainesville continuing journey through Georgia

Officials say a black bear that was spotted in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, and in Alpharetta near Avalon about a week prior, has continued its journey through Georgia. Adam Hammond, the state black bear biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, said a tracking collar on the bear pinged just north of Commerce as of Monday.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 beautiful places for a long weekend in Georgia

There is no doubt that Georgia has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Georgia because this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. If you have already traveled around and discovered some parts of it, I have put together a list of 3 beautiful places that you can explore next. And if you have never been to Georgia, but want to, these places are a good start. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here are the three beautiful places in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
pickensprogress.com

Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties

“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
172K+
Followers
120K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy