Georgia gas prices cooling off, AAA says

Gas Prices (David Zalubowski)

ATLANTA — Prices at the pumps in Georgia are taking a dip.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to AAA, the average price of unleaded gas is $3.77 a gallon. Monday’s average is 13 cents less than a week ago, 59 cents less than last month and 81 cents more than it was in 2021.

It costs $56.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of unleaded gas, AAA said. Georgia drivers are paying an average of $12.15 more at the pump than they did in 2021.

Organizers cancel Music Midtown over ‘circumstances beyond our control’

“Low domestic demand for gasoline continues to trigger low prices at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA. “Also, if the global price for crude oil does not spike this week, gas prices most likely will not increase. Whether gas prices will tick back up next month remains to be seen.”

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of unleaded gas dropped by 14 cents to $4.22.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Here are a few ways to save at the pump and in your pockets:

• Shop around for gas prices.

• Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Enroll in fuel savings programs.

• Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy.

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

• Avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia’s film industry brought $4.4 billion into the state this year, governor’s office says Gov. Brian Kemp announced another chart-topping year for the film and television industry.

©2022 Cox Media Group