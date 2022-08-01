Man who failed to serve sentence set to have prelim hearing

Read on www.tnonline.com
Times News
Carbon County court — ARD
Five defendants in pending criminal cases were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Thursday by Judge Joseph J. Matika. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to complete the conditions, or are revoked from the program, then they would face trial on all pending charges. A person does not admit guilt in entering the program.
Times News
Weatherly man sentenced in three pending cases
A Weatherly man was sentenced on Tuesday in Carbon County court in three cases to jail time and a probation period. Kenneth J. Kitts, 34, previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on the theft count on March 27 by...
Luzerne County mom sentenced for endangering her children
A Luzerne County woman who was drunk when her 4-year-old daughter fell into the Susquehanna River and nearly drowned in Hanover Township last summer has been sentenced to probation and house arrest. 34-year old Natasha Perschau of Kingston pleaded guilty in May to charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment. The judge sentenced Perschau to three years in the intermediate punishment program, which allows nonviolent offenders to remain out of prison under strict guidelines and conditions, with the first nine months on house arrest. Police described Perschau as "verbally abusive and reported she registered more than three times the legal limit on a breath-alcohol test . Perschau has since lost custody of her children.
10 victims identified in Luzerne County fatal fire
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the 10 people who died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 10 deceased have been removed from the scene of what they are calling a “complex criminal investigation.” The victims of the fire have been identified […]
Man accused of aggravated assault against a minor
BROWNDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced the arrest of a Wayne County man on Tuesday for allegedly hitting a minor. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old, Frank Ciesielski, of Brownsdale, assaulted a minor child after an argument on February 15. The child was then taken to […]
Times News
Luzerne man sentenced to state prison on drug-dealing charge
A Luzerne County man was sentenced to a state prison term on Tuesday on a drug-dealing charge. Kevin Lindemuth, 42, of Hazleton, was sentenced to serve one to two years in a state correctional institution by Judge Joseph J. Matika on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He previously pleaded to the charge.
Northumberland Jail employee charged for intentionally starving cat
Shamokin, Pa. — Daniel Barley, an employee of the Northumberland Jail, was recently charged with second-degree misdemeanor cruelty to animals for neglecting and starving a cat for three weeks. The 33-year-old Coal Township resident allegedly lied to police when he told them he still lived at the home near the 1200 block of West Arch Street during an interview in May. Officer Cody Rebuck said he didn’t believe Barley after he inspected the home and cat. ...
Call for armed assault leads to fentanyl, cocaine bust in Bethlehem home
A Bethlehem man accused of assault with a firearm is now facing drug charges related to fentanyl and cocaine found in a city home. Trai Kaufmann, of the 500 block of Broadway, was arrested May 28 following the alleged assault, and has been held in lieu of $125,000 bail in Northampton County Prison on charges including aggravated assault.
Times News
Man faces drug charges in undercover buy
A Philadelphia man has been charged with attempting to sell crystal methamphetamine to an undercover officer at a hotel in Lehighton. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Cpl. Eric Randazzo of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Eastern Unit in the case against David Watson:. On July...
Inmate death investigation in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced an investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility. According to Mark Rockovich, director of correctional services, a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell on July 31, around 10:00 p.m. Rockovich states correctional officers attended to the unconscious man until on-site […]
Man accused of beating, choking bicyclist
SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he got out of his vehicle to beat and choke a bicyclist in Luzerne County. According to the Salem Township Police Department, on Tuesday officers were called by a witness to an assault happening at the intersection of East Fourth Street and […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, woman found guilty in Monroe County man's drug-related death
SCRANTON, Pa. -Two people have been found guilty in a Monroe County man's drug-related death. Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, and Susan Melissa Nickas, 47, both of Stroudsburg, were found guilty of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl within the Middle District of Pennsylvania, resulting in the death of a person, according to a news release from the FBI.
Man accused of taking Uber to rob bank
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Police say a man has been arrested after he called an Uber to take him to rob a bank in Hanover Township. Police say Friday afternoon, the suspect called an Uber to take him to the CVS on the San Souci Parkway. From there, police tell us he walked to […]
skooknews.com
State Police Identify Victim of Fatal Lawnmower Accident in Schuylkill County
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven have released the identity of the victim involved in a fatal lawnmower accident in Wayne Township. According to Troopers, just after 4:30pm on Thursday, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road to assist EMS with a call for a male trapped under a tractor.
Man sentenced to 19-38 years for violent robbery
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was sentenced Thursday to a maximum of 38 years in prison for a violent robbery that left one man shot. In June of 2021, Anthony Gambirazio, 30, was reported to have beaten and shot a man during a robbery in Hazleton. Gambirazio was charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to […]
Times News
Contractor charged in second Tamaqua case
A Mount Carmel man who bilked a Tamaqua woman out of thousands of dollars for contracting work he never completed is accused of swindling another victim, Tamaqua police said. In the latest case, Tamaqua police were contacted on Aug. 1 by a Market Street man who claimed Thomas Anello, 52, was supposed to work for him but failed to do so.
Times News
Antique signs stolen in Frackville
State police at Frackville are investigating the theft of two antique signs. A 59-year-old Andreas man reported the signs were stolen from his property off Summer Valley Road in East Brunswick Township. The signs were a Barq’s root beer thermometer sign valued at $375; and a Gargoyle oil Mobiloil lubster pump sign valued at $350.
Times News
Schuylkill eyes STS building to ease prison
Schuylkill County officials have for years explored solutions to overcrowding in its 171-year-old prison on Sanderson Street in Pottsville. Now that the Schuylkill Transportation System is moving, the building has joined the list of options. STS is moving into a new $33 million building at the intersection of Route 61...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man run over by lawnmower and killed in Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - A man from Wayne Township died in a tragic lawnmower accident Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. to help EMS at the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road in Wayne Twp. for a man trapped under a tractor.
