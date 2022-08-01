ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Russell, MA
The Daily South

Charles Barkley Picked the Perfect Grandfather Name

Charles Barkley has held many titles in his lifetime. He's been an Auburn Tiger, an NBA superstar, and a broadcast analyst for TNT. But earlier this year, he gained one more: grandfather. Barkley's daughter Christiana. welcomed baby boy Henry, the first grand child for the Alabama native. Sir Charles couldn't be happier about the new addition.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Dan Shaughnessy
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Bob Cousy
Person
Larry Bird
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Russ
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq has brutal comments about Kevin Durant

Shaq is taking a swipe at Kevin Durant that is almost as vicious as the one that he took at Brad Miller back in the day. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal tore into the Brooklyn Nets star Durant in an appearance this week on “The Rich Eisen Show.” O’Neal was critical of Durant for wanting out of the team he essentially helped build.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

What Pete Rose told Harper about Philly before Phillies move

Pete Rose only spent five of his 21 seasons in Major League Baseball in Philadelphia, but the all-time hits leader has some pretty strong opinions on what the city's sports fans are like. And, love him or hate him, Rose does seem to understand the city and its fanbase better...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#American#Celtics Talk##Nba Lrb Nba
FanSided

Warriors: Draymond Green recruited the opposite of Kevin Durant this offseason

In the summer of 2016, Draymond Green recruited Kevin Durant to the Warriors. In the summer of 2022, he’s doing the opposite. Green and Durant didn’t always get along, but those Golden State teams were arguably some of the best in NBA history. Four future Hall of Famers on the floor at the same time is tough to replicate, and Joe Lacob’s front office made it happen, at least for a few years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Watch: Newly-acquired Red Sox prospect homers in WooSox debut

Enmanuel Valdez did Chaim Bloom a solid Wednesday. The Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer has received mixed reviews for his activity ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which included dealing starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for two little-known prospects. Well, one of those little-known prospects is...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Kerr, Warriors leaving Andre alone to make retirement decision

JaMychal Green put pen to paper Monday meaning the Warriors now officially have 13 players with a guaranteed contract heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. Mac McClung, who produced endless highlights for Golden State during Summer League action, is among those expected to compete for the roster’s 15th spot.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy