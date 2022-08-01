Council acts on crossing guard ordinance

Best wishes to Christina Fish, Lehighton Area School District’s new superintendent. She is earning a little over $550 per day in her new position while acting Superintendent Jack Corby is helping her transition into the job at a rate of $600 per day. In addition, the previous superintendent, Jonathan Cleaver, will most certainly be paid his daily rate of over $625 per day when his contract is deemed legal under his lawsuit against the district. His pay will continue until June of 2024. Such a deal to have three supers for one position and pay a whopping $1,775 per day.

LEHIGHTON, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO