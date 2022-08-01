Council acts on crossing guard ordinance

Read on www.tnonline.com
Schuylkill commissioners OK extension for bus wrap campaign
Schuylkill County commissioners on Wednesday approved a request from Lisa Fishburne of the county Mental Health/Development Services for an extension to the Schuylkill County Transportation Authority contract for advertising bus wraps for the mental health awareness campaign. The extension will continue the contract from July 1 through June 30, 2023....
Nesquehoning borough council
Nesquehoning Borough Council acted on or discussed the following items during its monthly meeting last Wednesday. • Adopted a proclamation naming July 29 as Frank Jacobs Sr. day in the borough after the late councilman who passed away earlier this year. • Adopted a resolution in honor of Jacobs. Both...
Letter to the editor: Such a deal
Best wishes to Christina Fish, Lehighton Area School District’s new superintendent. She is earning a little over $550 per day in her new position while acting Superintendent Jack Corby is helping her transition into the job at a rate of $600 per day. In addition, the previous superintendent, Jonathan Cleaver, will most certainly be paid his daily rate of over $625 per day when his contract is deemed legal under his lawsuit against the district. His pay will continue until June of 2024. Such a deal to have three supers for one position and pay a whopping $1,775 per day.
HOP inlets will cost borough over $60K
A project for highway occupancy permit inlets will cost Bowmanstown over $60,000. Borough council on Tuesday awarded a bid in the amount of $62,672 to Lehigh Asphalt for the HOP inlets. Oak Street paving was expected to be completed this week, and Lehigh Asphalt will return to pave Craig Street.
Schuylkill County commissioners
In personnel moves Wednesday at a Schuylkill County commissioners work session, the public learned that Clerk III Angela Malusky resigned from the Clerk of Courts office as of July 22. Clerk of Courts Maria T. Casey asked to eliminate that position and create two part-time clerk III jobs as of...
Schuylkill eyes STS building to ease prison
Schuylkill County officials have for years explored solutions to overcrowding in its 171-year-old prison on Sanderson Street in Pottsville. Now that the Schuylkill Transportation System is moving, the building has joined the list of options. STS is moving into a new $33 million building at the intersection of Route 61...
Lehighton Borough Council
Lehighton Borough Council took the following action on Monday:. • Agreed to modify 2019 Community Development Block Grant funds for the recreation center/senior center roof replacement. • Accepted the high bid of $6,211 for the sale of the 1989 Federal truck (aerial truck). • Announced that the Navy Band Northeast...
Six candidates vie for Jim Thorpe council seat
Six candidates are in the running to fill a vacant Jim Thorpe Borough Council seat when the governing body meets Thursday. At a workshop meeting this week, the list of candidates was released including Jay Miller, Clem McGinley, John McGuire, James Dougher, Andrew Roberts and Sydney Wernett. The vacancy was...
L. Towamensing adopts revised agreement for Chestnut Ridge trail study
Lower Towamensing Township has granted its consent for a feasibility study for a new recreation trail in Carbon and Monroe counties. On a 2-0 vote, supervisors adopted the revised Memorandum of Understanding for the Chestnut Ridge Greenway Study to include a $25,000 maximum contribution. Palmerton Borough council in January agreed...
Schuylkill extends contract
Schuylkill County commissioners on a split vote Wednesday extended the contract of a grant procurement firm run by two former state representatives. Commissioners’ Chairman Barron L. Hetherington and Commissioner Gary J. Hess voted in favor of continuing the contract. Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. was opposed. County Administrator Gary...
On this date: Aug. 4, 1965
Michael Repko, East Summit Street, was elected to a five-year term on the Planning and Zoning Commission during the regular meeting of the Summit Hill Borough Council held last night in the borough hall. He will replace Vernon Garrett, East White Street, whose term of office has expired and who...
Carbon County court — ARD
Five defendants in pending criminal cases were placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program on Thursday by Judge Joseph J. Matika. If a person successfully completes all conditions of the program their record will be wiped clean. However, if they fail to complete the conditions, or are revoked from the program, then they would face trial on all pending charges. A person does not admit guilt in entering the program.
Carbon center nearly ready
A multiuse training facility in Carbon County that has been in the works for nearly a decade is nearing completion, officials said. Commissioners’ Chairman Wayne Nothstein, who has been a driving force behind the project for emergency responders, said a dedication ceremony and Sept. 11 event will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the new center, located on Public Safety Lane, just off the Broad Mountain, in Nesquehoning.
Schuylkill businesses cited for violations
Two Schuylkill County businesses were cited by the state police Allentown enforcement office of the state liquor control board for violating the state liquor code. Brandon Kopinetz, trading as J-B Washington Hotel, 201 Sunbury St., Minersville, was cited on May 28 for providing liquor for consumption off premises. Cynthia L....
Council contemplates bumping up curfew time at Community Grove
Lehighton could eventually change the time visitors are required to leave the Community Grove. Mayor Clark Ritter broached the idea to borough council on Monday about setting an earlier curfew. Ritter said it’s his opinion that younger children ages 6-8 should be at home in bed by 8 p.m.
Palmerton holds first National Night Out
Amelia Kromer, 7, practices spraying a fire hose Tuesday night during Palmerton’s inaugural National Night Out. Helping Kromer is Gary Bonser of the Palmerton Municipal Fire Department. The event, organized by Palmerton Police Chief Tim Kromer, featured emergency vehicle displays, a car seat safety check, and an opportunity for the community to interact with its first responders. JARRAD HEDES/TIMES NEWS.
Tamaqua news for Aug. 4, 2022
Aug. 7: 9 a.m. Worship service, Celebration of Holy Communion, congregational meeting and roof project vote, vacation/staycation roof project raffle drawing: 10:15 a.m. Adult Sunday school. Aug. 9: 5:30 p.m. prayer group at Scenic View. Aug. 10: 6 p.m. church board. Aug. 14: 9 a.m. outside worship service (weather permitting),...
St. Luke’s Carbon Auxiliary inaugural celebration
They say every cloud has a silver lining. Sometimes we forget that positive events took place during the global pandemic that affected so many in our community. Recognizing these accomplishments was the theme of the annual dinner meeting of the St. Luke’s Carbon Hospital Auxiliary, held on July 27 at the Lehighton American Legion Post.
Ansbach awarded white coat
The Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield universities) Doctorate of Audiology Class of 2024 received their white coats on July 23 at the Frosty Valley Resort in Danville. The white coat signifies the students have achieved the knowledge and skills to transition into the next phase of their...
Tamaqua holding registration for drug testing on Aug. 9
The Tamaqua Area School District will have registration for drug testing, per school district policy, Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 8-11 a.m. Registration will take place in the Athletic Center. As per the policy, any student in grades 7-through-12 who intends to participate in any athletic activity, non-athletic club or organization,...
